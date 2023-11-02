Verdict Comes in on Sam Bankman-Fried

'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:45 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

In a New York court today FTX founder and former ambassador for 'Effective Altruism' Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Bankman-Fried has been staging his defense over the last few weeks, but given the mountains of evidence that became very public very quickly surrounding his management of crypto-currency exchange and hedge-fund FTX this guilty verdict was not unexpected.

Due apparently to issues around the extradition of Bankman-Fried from where he had been hiding out in the Bahamas the charge that had been originally planned involving campaign finance was dropped at the end of this past July, as Twitchy's Gordon K. wrote at the time. But there's no question that Bankman-Fried's large political donations raised all sorts of red flags. Bankman-Fried's donations to Democrats are well documented, having given north of 6 million dollars to various Democratic PACs; he has claimed that he gave a 'roughly equal' amount to Republican PACs but it was all 'Dark Money' and therefore untraceable... and why wouldn't we take the word of a good upstanding man like Sam Bankman-Fried?

Still, despite all the money it seems that Sam Bankman-Fried doesn't have many friends left in the world, if Twitter is any judge.

We wouldn't hold our breath.

Depending on how sentencing for Bankman-Fried goes this could be a very consequential decision:

Bankman-Fried's attorneys are expected to appeal the verdict, per Reuters.

It's nice to see him see some consequences on this, but we'll be anxious to see how much time the man who's been called the 'Crypto-Bernie Madoff' actually gets for his crimes. At least any appeals may give us some more entertaining courtroom sketches to look at, so that's nice.

***

Advertisement
