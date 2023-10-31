Trump Says You’re A Loser If You Thought He’d Get Mexico To Pay...
Ron DeSantis DESTROYED on Podcast Which Exposed the Lifts in His Shoes
Young Palestinian-Canadian Supports Hamas Unlike White Supremacist Idiots
Another NRO Writer Plays Up Nikki Haley's Electability
Activist Peter Daou Says Israel Is Badly Losing the 'Public Perception War'
NRO: All of the Republican Candidates Should Drop Out … Except Nikki Haley
The Response to October 7th By Both Sides of the Aisle Has Been...
Report: People's Jobs Are Being Targeted for Supporting Hamas
Gina Carano Bullseyes Kathleen Kennedy in Her T-16
VP Kamala Harris Asks That We Not Conflate Hamas With the Palestinian People
Yale Student Newspaper 'Corrects' Column That Claims Hamas Raped and Beheaded
Judge Orders Biden Administration to Stop Cutting Razor Wire Barriers
So CRT IS Being Taught In Schools. Libs of TikTok Exposes PA School...
Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of...

There's Something Super Sketchy About Sam Bankman-Fried's Courtroom Portrait

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:00 AM on October 31, 2023
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

People are perplexed by this curious courtroom caricature of Sam Bankman-Fried.

Don't get us wrong, it looks great. Too great. It's nearly Bankman-bereft.

Advertisement

Seriously, folks. We've all seen the chunky-cheeked crypto con man.

That. Ain't. Him.

THANK YOU! That's what we're saying! LOL.

This doesn't pass the smell test, but the responses are still funny.

Now somebody's making sense.

LOLOLOL!

Ha! If you know, you know.

Some portrait artists are kinder than others, we guess?

Nailed it.

That's how it be.

Recommended

Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of Adam Johnson
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

WHOA! He's right!

Bwahaha!

We found our winner!

There's quite a difference between 'Mega Chad Bankman-Fried' and 'Has Had the Ring of Power for 40 Years Bankman-Fried'.

He's come a long way from this rendition published by Axios. LOL.

Yeah, courtroom portrait artists are not usually this kind. Brady looks sort of … deflated.

So … we're doubtful.

The whole thing is sketchy.

This is the normal courtroom sketch artist Sam Bankman-Fried looking back, wishing he was the Chad Bankman-Fried.

Advertisement

Our verdict?

We really, really, REALLY wish it was real, but we can't find the source anywhere.

We're thinking it's a 'no', but it's still hilarious, and we can always hope.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COURT FUNNY PHOTO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of Adam Johnson
Grateful Calvin
Young Palestinian-Canadian Supports Hamas Unlike White Supremacist Idiots
Brett T.
Report: People's Jobs Are Being Targeted for Supporting Hamas
Brett T.
Trump Says You’re A Loser If You Thought He’d Get Mexico To Pay For The Border Wall
Amy Curtis
Gina Carano Bullseyes Kathleen Kennedy in Her T-16
Gordon K
Yale Student Newspaper 'Corrects' Column That Claims Hamas Raped and Beheaded
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of Adam Johnson Grateful Calvin
Advertisement