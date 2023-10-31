There's Something Super Sketchy About Sam Bankman-Fried's Courtroom Portrait

People are perplexed by this curious courtroom caricature of Sam Bankman-Fried.

Don't get us wrong, it looks great. Too great. It's nearly Bankman-bereft.

For real though can I hire this courtroom portrait artist pic.twitter.com/oD4XFeOehu — Austen (@Austen) October 30, 2023

Seriously, folks. We've all seen the chunky-cheeked crypto con man.

That. Ain't. Him.

The dude looks like a Cabbage Patch Kid in real life, tho. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) October 31, 2023

THANK YOU! That's what we're saying! LOL.

This doesn't pass the smell test, but the responses are still funny.

Is this sketch artist on SBF's payroll? https://t.co/vo2gLVtX66 — Holden (@Holden114) October 31, 2023

Now somebody's making sense.

I think the same guy did this one of me arriving at jury selection for a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/zVUR9VgvT2 — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) October 31, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Handsome Squidward — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) October 30, 2023

Ha! If you know, you know.

Apparently they were a love item at one time https://t.co/jwMxWlCgs0 pic.twitter.com/VlVGnwYa5N — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 30, 2023

Some portrait artists are kinder than others, we guess?

Tyler Durden-Fried — Cold Duck Enthusiast (@VelvetBarstool) October 31, 2023

Nailed it.

pic.twitter.com/QnGp7M03RP — Alan Myron : E Pluribus Unum 🌺 (@AlanMyron) October 31, 2023

That's how it be.

It’s like the inverse of a caricature.



Yes, I’m saying that SBF is a living caricature portrait. https://t.co/prTfE9UdIr — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) October 31, 2023

WHOA! He's right!

Resumé vs Actual Job History https://t.co/1Zv7w0yuej — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 30, 2023

Bwahaha!

We found our winner!

The Reuters artist had a decidedly different take on the subject. pic.twitter.com/mAyBXvCJ5F — Bankable Insight (@BankableInsight) October 31, 2023

There's quite a difference between 'Mega Chad Bankman-Fried' and 'Has Had the Ring of Power for 40 Years Bankman-Fried'.

He's come a long way from this rendition published by Axios. LOL.

I could only afford to hire the dude who did this one: pic.twitter.com/hZr7tXGmH1 — I Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts 💍💍 (@LinElliotsGhost) October 31, 2023

Yeah, courtroom portrait artists are not usually this kind. Brady looks sort of … deflated.

This isn’t real is it? — Robert Jank (@RobertPJank) October 31, 2023

So … we're doubtful.

Talk about a "sketch" artist https://t.co/FWmtzu5Vt8 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 30, 2023

The whole thing is sketchy.

This is the normal courtroom sketch artist Sam Bankman-Fried looking back, wishing he was the Chad Bankman-Fried.

One person said he lost money investing in the FTX crypto exchange co-founded by Bankman-Fried. Another said his knowledge of cryptocurrency came from a celebrity podcaster. By the end of jury selection, the pool of qualified jurors was down to 50 people. https://t.co/vIRFa1WZaq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 4, 2023

Our verdict?

We really, really, REALLY wish it was real, but we can't find the source anywhere.

We're thinking it's a 'no', but it's still hilarious, and we can always hope.

***

