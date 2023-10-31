There's Something Super Sketchy About Sam Bankman-Fried's Courtroom Portrait

People are perplexed by this curious courtroom caricature of Sam Bankman-Fried.
Don't get us wrong, it looks great. Too great. It's nearly Bankman-bereft.
For real though can I hire this courtroom portrait artist pic.twitter.com/oD4XFeOehu— Austen (@Austen) October 30, 2023
Seriously, folks. We've all seen the chunky-cheeked crypto con man.
That. Ain't. Him.
The dude looks like a Cabbage Patch Kid in real life, tho.— Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) October 31, 2023
THANK YOU! That's what we're saying! LOL.
This doesn't pass the smell test, but the responses are still funny.
Is this sketch artist on SBF's payroll? https://t.co/vo2gLVtX66— Holden (@Holden114) October 31, 2023
Now somebody's making sense.
I think the same guy did this one of me arriving at jury selection for a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/zVUR9VgvT2— Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) October 31, 2023
LOLOLOL!
Handsome Squidward— Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) October 30, 2023
Ha! If you know, you know.
Apparently they were a love item at one time https://t.co/jwMxWlCgs0 pic.twitter.com/VlVGnwYa5N— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 30, 2023
Some portrait artists are kinder than others, we guess?
Tyler Durden-Fried— Cold Duck Enthusiast (@VelvetBarstool) October 31, 2023
Nailed it.
October 31, 2023
That's how it be.
It’s like the inverse of a caricature.— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) October 31, 2023
Yes, I’m saying that SBF is a living caricature portrait. https://t.co/prTfE9UdIr
Recommended
WHOA! He's right!
Resumé vs Actual Job History https://t.co/1Zv7w0yuej— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 30, 2023
Bwahaha!
October 30, 2023
We found our winner!
The Reuters artist had a decidedly different take on the subject. pic.twitter.com/mAyBXvCJ5F— Bankable Insight (@BankableInsight) October 31, 2023
There's quite a difference between 'Mega Chad Bankman-Fried' and 'Has Had the Ring of Power for 40 Years Bankman-Fried'.
Apparently Bankman-Fried turned into a hotdog https://t.co/cSn8r20RQb pic.twitter.com/nWErYr6PZ1— Magills (@magills_) October 27, 2023
He's come a long way from this rendition published by Axios. LOL.
I could only afford to hire the dude who did this one: pic.twitter.com/hZr7tXGmH1— I Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts 💍💍 (@LinElliotsGhost) October 31, 2023
Yeah, courtroom portrait artists are not usually this kind. Brady looks sort of … deflated.
This isn’t real is it?— Robert Jank (@RobertPJank) October 31, 2023
So … we're doubtful.
Talk about a "sketch" artist https://t.co/FWmtzu5Vt8— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 30, 2023
The whole thing is sketchy.
This is the normal courtroom sketch artist Sam Bankman-Fried looking back, wishing he was the Chad Bankman-Fried.
One person said he lost money investing in the FTX crypto exchange co-founded by Bankman-Fried. Another said his knowledge of cryptocurrency came from a celebrity podcaster. By the end of jury selection, the pool of qualified jurors was down to 50 people. https://t.co/vIRFa1WZaq— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 4, 2023
Our verdict?
We really, really, REALLY wish it was real, but we can't find the source anywhere.
We're thinking it's a 'no', but it's still hilarious, and we can always hope.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member