Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend the Funeral of Slain Officer

Today was the funeral of the officer who was shot a few days ago in New York. Trump was in attendance at the funeral, but the NYPD asked one group to stay away.

NYPD Tells City Council to Stay Away From Slain Officer's Funeral https://t.co/iQo9GeLjvN — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) March 28, 2024

There are some other notable politicians who probably won't be at the funeral however, provided they take the advice of the NYPD. The New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association has issued a warning to the City Council to stay away from the funeral if they know what's good for them. They are blaming the people responsible for kneecapping the police for Officer Diller's death, along with so many other New Yorkers who have been injured or killed by career criminals who are never held accountable for their crimes. (NY Post)

The exact language of the letter was pretty telling.

“Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home. They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction,” SBA president Vincent Vallelong told The Post. His comments echoed a scathing letter sent by the union, which represents sergeants of the NYPD, slamming anti-police council members for posting “hollow” and “untrue” statements of sympathy about 31-year-old Diller’s killing — and saying that they, too, were not wanted at the funeral Saturday.

Yes, they named names and everything.

The city council is a woke joke — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) March 28, 2024

Hence, the reason their presence was not requested at the funeral.

City Council should turn their backs on NYPD next time they are looking for a contract. — 🏴‍☠️Smitty🏴‍☠️ #Biden/Harris2024! (@Smitty7of7) March 28, 2024

Good, it’s their insane policies that killed that young man. — VanderVered (@vander_vered) March 28, 2024

Their policies that put him back on the street time after time after time are completely responsible for this officer's death.

City Clowncil 🤡🤡🤡 — Gorlock the Destroyer (@punta_de_espada) March 28, 2024

@NYCMayor

As a leader of people I worked very hard to earn the respect of my team.What does this say about your leadership? https://t.co/jw9tyE4yRn — Dean Grossmann (@DeanGrossmann) March 28, 2024

The current Mayor works very hard to ensure he is at the best nightclubs each evening.

Your officials are traitors to the people they serve. If they were not they would stand up and say enough. https://t.co/KFpzHhBjjL — nun yo biz (@canam1967) March 28, 2024

They would have to admit their policies have done nothing to help the people of New York.

These simping politicians will retaliate because...

bruised egos. https://t.co/KJZwM0dfE4 — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) March 28, 2024

Hold the shooter and the so called lawmakers accountable https://t.co/uBEGSCx4WQ — David Blyler (@david_blyler) March 27, 2024

Until they are held accountable and until they are forced to protect the people of New York, these heinous crimes will continue.

