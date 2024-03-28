That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls...
Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend the Funeral of Slain Officer

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

Today was the funeral of the officer who was shot a few days ago in New York. Trump was in attendance at the funeral, but the NYPD asked one group to stay away.

There are some other notable politicians who probably won't be at the funeral however, provided they take the advice of the NYPD. The New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association has issued a warning to the City Council to stay away from the funeral if they know what's good for them. They are blaming the people responsible for kneecapping the police for Officer Diller's death, along with so many other New Yorkers who have been injured or killed by career criminals who are never held accountable for their crimes. (NY Post)

The exact language of the letter was pretty telling.

“Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home. They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction,” SBA president Vincent Vallelong told The Post.

His comments echoed a scathing letter sent by the union, which represents sergeants of the NYPD, slamming anti-police council members for posting “hollow” and “untrue” statements of sympathy about 31-year-old Diller’s killing — and saying that they, too, were not wanted at the funeral Saturday.

Yes, they named names and everything.

Hence, the reason their presence was not requested at the funeral.

Their policies that put him back on the street time after time after time are completely responsible for this officer's death.

The current Mayor works very hard to ensure he is at the best nightclubs each evening.

They would have to admit their policies have done nothing to help the people of New York.

Until they are held accountable and until they are forced to protect the people of New York, these heinous crimes will continue.

Until they are held accountable and until they are forced to protect the people of New York, these heinous crimes will continue.




