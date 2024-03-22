Pathetic! Senator Chris Murphy Dirty Deletes After Complaining He Was Bumped for Royal Family Cancer News

Earlier today, we told you about the gut wrenching announcement the Princess of Wales is suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. Many politicians immediately took to Twitter to send their well wishes to the royal family. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Senator, had a different issue altogether on his mind.

Advertisement

I mean, Kate Middleton may have cancer, but did we really have to bump poor Chris from his media hit?Won't ANYONE think of the preening American politicians? Where do they go to shake their tail feathers for their fans if CNN won't show them? Also, yes, Senator Chris was mocked so ruthlessly he dirty deleted, but the internet is forever. Redsteeze grabbed a screen shot before it was gone as he is wont to do.

That’s terrible, but you have to put it in perspective. Did you know that @ChrisMurphyCT got bumped from his CNN talking slot for her announcement? He’s devastated right now. Please think of him too. https://t.co/vIz4DlLfk9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 22, 2024

Please send thoughts and prayers for Senator Chris.

Absolutely devastating, that Chris Murphy.



Turns out the topic was about lifesaving health cate after all. pic.twitter.com/GqnWJpwoQJ — Laurie (@laurieinri) March 22, 2024

Poor Chris Murphy. This is worse than 9/11. — RightturnJ 🏴‍☠️ (@rightturnjason) March 22, 2024

This is his January 6, obviously, as Democrats have told us that was much worse.

He is the real victim in all of this — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) March 22, 2024

WILL NOBODY THINK OF @ChrisMurphyCT?! — Selectively Edited WuHan Solo (@MURedskn) March 22, 2024

No matter how much you'd like to forget him, he will never allow it.

I think he took it down. Can't find it now. — R T (@RDog861) March 22, 2024

Oh, he took it down, but he wasn't fast enough.

Chris spent a semester at Oxford dontcha know so he’s obviously more important than the Royal Family — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 22, 2024

He's practically a royal himself at this point.

And to think that I now owe the Brit royals a debt of gratitude. This life’s a wild ride….. — pendejo grande (@pendejogrande78) March 22, 2024

He had too. What a total douche. — Utegal 🏈⚾️🏀🇺🇸 (@utah_ute_gal) March 22, 2024

He was being killed in the comments. He knew that tweet was a bad move.

What a soulless piece of trash he is. — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) March 22, 2024

Well, he's a Leftist, so, it makes sense.

Don't worry about a thing, no one watches CNN anyway. — hacksaw12 (@Pop_Guzyweasel) March 22, 2024

Mostly people in airline bars.

Advertisement

Only Chris Murphy could get me to defend the brits https://t.co/ZQaVOFUfqs — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 22, 2024

Just like an insolent child.

PATHETIC.



Of course Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is trying to make the Kate Middleton news about himself. https://t.co/vRBYjuZ2cQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2024

Pathetic is the perfect word to describe Senator Chris. Pathetic in every way.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!



















