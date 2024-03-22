Pathetic! Senator Chris Murphy Dirty Deletes After Complaining He Was Bumped for Royal Family Cancer News

KJP Blames Illegal Immigrant Mob on Texas Governor Greg Abbott
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Earlier today, we told you about the gut wrenching announcement the Princess of Wales is suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. Many politicians immediately took to Twitter to send their well wishes to the royal family. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Senator, had a different issue altogether on his mind.

I mean, Kate Middleton may have cancer, but did we really have to bump poor Chris from his media hit?Won't ANYONE think of the preening American politicians? Where do they go to shake their tail feathers for their fans if CNN won't show them? Also, yes, Senator Chris was mocked so ruthlessly he dirty deleted, but the internet is forever. Redsteeze grabbed a screen shot before it was gone as he is wont to do.

Please send thoughts and prayers for Senator Chris.

This is his January 6, obviously, as Democrats have told us that was much worse.

No matter how much you'd like to forget him, he will never allow it.

Oh, he took it down, but he wasn't fast enough.

He's practically a royal himself at this point.

He was being killed in the comments. He knew that tweet was a bad move.

Well, he's a Leftist, so, it makes sense.

Mostly people in airline bars.

Just like an insolent child.

Pathetic is the perfect word to describe Senator Chris. Pathetic in every way.

