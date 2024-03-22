Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video

Amidst crazed conspiracy theories, the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, announced today she is receiving treatment for cancer.

The Princess of Wales says she is in the early stages of cancer treatment in video message https://t.co/Ih3D5Yxw61 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 22, 2024

Kate Middleton announces she has cancer and is undergoing the early stages of chemotherapy. pic.twitter.com/60fEKb6xhc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 22, 2024

At one point, it was announced Catherine would be back for royal duties after Easter, but it's clear, her new prognosis will not meet that deadline.

America is sending Princess Kate and the entire royal family strength and support during this challenging time.



Princess Kate has always been the epitome of class and grace - never more so than now.#FuckCancer



🇺🇸 🇬🇧 ♥️🙏🏻 https://t.co/BatCoSZL8g — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 22, 2024

Meghan McCain, the daughter of former Senator John McCain who lost his own battle to cancer, sent her well wishes.

Really hope people stop speculating about her marriage now.



Years ago, my mom went through major abdominal surgery for colon cancer. They took out a tumor and then put her through preventative chemo. It was such a trying time for her and the whole family. So much anxiety to get… https://t.co/LsuiVuNzjO — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) March 22, 2024

The rumors about her marriage and her mental health have gotten so out of hand and hopefully, this brings the family some reprieve from the public murmuring.

Prayers sent to her and everyone who cares for her



As an American I reject monarchy: no one is born with a saddle on their back or spurs on their feet, as the old saying goes.



But I don’t have any problem with the Royals of England these days because even their king or queen is… https://t.co/om37HDiE5g — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 22, 2024

What a beautifully simple and moving message. All those people who have indulged in ridiculous and cruel conspiracy theories should be ashamed of themselves.



As Kate says, we should be thinking of everyone and every family battling cancer. "Do not lose hope." https://t.co/2K2B6dSTec — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) March 22, 2024

The speech was moving and beautiful, and her sign off with 'Do not lose hope', will surely become an international mantra for those battling cancer.

No mommy should ever have to break the news to her babies that she has cancer. My heart is broken for Princess Kate and her family. Praying for her strength and that she’s beats this thing fast. ❤️ https://t.co/6OoJ8vUG9K — Vanessa Santos (@Vanessasantosxo) March 22, 2024

As a public, is it easy to think these public figures belong to us, but in reality, they belong to their families, and the people most effected by this are her young children.

Hopefully everyone will now leave her alone so she can focus on her treatment and family. https://t.co/qBzmWBHEXm — Ashley Ford-Squyres, MPA (@ashleysquyres) March 22, 2024

Sending healing wishes to the Princess of Wales and her family as she heals and hopes she will return to full health expeditiously.

