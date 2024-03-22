KJP Blames Illegal Immigrant Mob on Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:25 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File

Amidst crazed conspiracy theories, the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, announced today she is receiving treatment for cancer. 

At one point, it was announced Catherine would be back for royal duties after Easter, but it's clear, her new prognosis will not meet that deadline.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of former Senator John McCain who lost his own battle to cancer, sent her well wishes.

The rumors about her marriage and her mental health have gotten so out of hand and hopefully, this brings the family some reprieve from the public murmuring.

The speech was moving and beautiful, and her sign off with 'Do not lose hope', will surely become an international mantra for those battling cancer.

As a public, is it easy to think these public figures belong to us, but in reality, they belong to their families, and the people most effected by this are her young children.

Sending healing wishes to the Princess of Wales and her family as she heals and hopes she will return to full health expeditiously.

