That's Dark! Twitter Reacts as 'The Babylon Bee' Publishes Tweet About Suicide in Support of Palestine

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:50 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Over the last 2 days, Leftist media has fallen over themselves praising the man who set himself on fire to protest the 'atrocities in Gaza'. It would be a laughable argument if it was not so demented. At times like this, only The Babylon Bee can break the tension.

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

That spread to America very fast.

Yes. There were the first implementers of suicide to benefit Palestine. Heck, they even will pay the families of those who commit suicide in the name of Palestine.

He certainly should not be praised and that is what is currently happening in American Leftist Media.

Of course! Style points apparently really matter to these people.

It's such an emergency Obama owns two homes on different coasts.

Oh, there is a variety of causes they believe are worthy of people self immolating. That is the saddest part of all of this.

Oh please! Activists like Mr. West go on television and talk a big game, but they would never go do the things they propose.

Some replies felt the 'Bee' went a bit too far with this one, but unfortunately, in a day and age where nothing is shocking anymore, sometimes this is the only way to grab reader's attention and make them think of this very slippery slope America is on.

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL PALESTINE SUICIDE BABYLON BEE

