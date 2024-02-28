That's Dark! Twitter Reacts as 'The Babylon Bee' Publishes Tweet About Suicide in Support of Palestine

Over the last 2 days, Leftist media has fallen over themselves praising the man who set himself on fire to protest the 'atrocities in Gaza'. It would be a laughable argument if it was not so demented. At times like this, only The Babylon Bee can break the tension.

Progressives Open Suicide Hotline That Tells People To Go Ahead And Kill Themselves So Long As It's For Palestine https://t.co/onoakhtK2J pic.twitter.com/ij9fqmB1NV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 27, 2024

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

Part of the Canadian MAID service. We fast track Palestinian protestors. 🔥💀 https://t.co/FL9VAoMd3k — Andrew Boyd (@AndrewBoyd7772) February 27, 2024

That spread to America very fast.

This is really true. Liberals are moral reprobates. https://t.co/gjsAsPfHnW — As-I-See-It (@ReflectHisGlory) February 28, 2024

Ahh, the Palestinian Authority came up with the idea long ago..



You copy cats, you! https://t.co/CGZi7F6HnZ — Mark Halawa - مارك حلاوه 🎗️ (@HalawaMark) February 27, 2024

Yes. There were the first implementers of suicide to benefit Palestine. Heck, they even will pay the families of those who commit suicide in the name of Palestine.

My first reaction to this was disgust. But there are literally people praising the guy who did this. So awful, but kinda true in a way. What a world. — dregs (@dregs_of_soc) February 27, 2024

At least, they will all be Democrats! — JC (@cantfixdumbdem) February 27, 2024

Aaron Bushnell should be blamed for this madness. — Charlosky (@LurdG1) February 27, 2024

He certainly should not be praised and that is what is currently happening in American Leftist Media.

Wait. Shouldn't the hotline counselors FIRST ask who the suicide-minded believer plans to support in upcoming elections? @SethDillon — Terry Mattingly (@tweetmattingly) February 27, 2024

And as long as it is very public like in front of the Israeli embassy. — cspurling (@cspurlingx) February 28, 2024

Of course! Style points apparently really matter to these people.

What about the climate emergency? — Raymund Hofmann (@raymund_hofmann) February 28, 2024

It's such an emergency Obama owns two homes on different coasts.

Or for the environment. Don't forget climate change! — Elon didn't fix Tw1tter (X) (@Conservati22375) February 27, 2024

Oh, there is a variety of causes they believe are worthy of people self immolating. That is the saddest part of all of this.

Is Cornel West pulling a shift? — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) February 27, 2024

Oh please! Activists like Mr. West go on television and talk a big game, but they would never go do the things they propose.

That's messed up — Dubstephero777 (@dudeisat) February 27, 2024

Sorry but this is not funny. — Robnomax (@Bob255317473387) February 27, 2024

This one might be too much… — Redwolf 1953 (@1953Redwolf) February 27, 2024

Some replies felt the 'Bee' went a bit too far with this one, but unfortunately, in a day and age where nothing is shocking anymore, sometimes this is the only way to grab reader's attention and make them think of this very slippery slope America is on.

