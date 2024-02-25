Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal

SIGH! Lying Liar Joe Biden Once Again 'Mispeaks' About His Extensive Travels with...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:35 PM on February 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This sounds like a 'SNL' routine, but it is real life. Justin Trudeau has apparently set aside millions of dollars to remove mines in Ukraine in a 'gender inclusive' manner. Who knew bombs could have babies? 

Advertisement

This project from the HALO Trust aims to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of Ukrainians, including women and internally displaced persons, by addressing the threat of explosive ordnance present across vast areas of the country. Project activities include conducting non-technical surveys and subsequent manual clearance in targeted communities; providing capacity building to key national stakeholders; and establishing a gender and diversity working group to promote gender-transformative mine action in Ukraine.

Jeremy Redfern, Press Secretary for Governor Ron DeSantis, used to do that exact work while serving in the military and even he has no idea what that press release means.

Advertisement

It makes for great memes, but it's terrifying how real it is.

'Boom' also does not care if you are a boy or a girl.

Advertisement

It really does.

Gender equality, indeed.

Tags: CANADA TRANS UKRAINE JUSTIN TRUDEAU DEI

