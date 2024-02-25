Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal

This sounds like a 'SNL' routine, but it is real life. Justin Trudeau has apparently set aside millions of dollars to remove mines in Ukraine in a 'gender inclusive' manner. Who knew bombs could have babies?
Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will be spending $4 million on “Gender-inclusive demining for sustainable futures in Ukraine”.— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) February 24, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/bOV7at3OSK pic.twitter.com/HULxdZB6f8
This project from the HALO Trust aims to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of Ukrainians, including women and internally displaced persons, by addressing the threat of explosive ordnance present across vast areas of the country. Project activities include conducting non-technical surveys and subsequent manual clearance in targeted communities; providing capacity building to key national stakeholders; and establishing a gender and diversity working group to promote gender-transformative mine action in Ukraine.
As someone who would be considered an “expert” in this field, I literally have no idea what this means.— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 25, 2024
The thing about mines (and any munition, really) is that they will kill you regardless of your preferred pronouns. https://t.co/Eman7bC0J5
Jeremy Redfern, Press Secretary for Governor Ron DeSantis, used to do that exact work while serving in the military and even he has no idea what that press release means.
Maybe the Russians deployed some new variant of the POM-3 that asks for your preferred pronouns before it jumps up and frags you in the face.— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 25, 2024
Still gonna frag you in the face, tho.
“Here are your mine probes, ladies. Don’t forget those Alibabas!”— Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) February 25, 2024
“Excuse me?? That’s offensive!”
“Ha ha good luck out there!” pic.twitter.com/QXnkNHMC5Y
February 25, 2024
HE, Frag, EMR, Static, pronouns— Ronald Swinehart (@TacticalChzcake) February 25, 2024
HE/HIM, frag, EMR, static.— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 25, 2024
It makes for great memes, but it's terrifying how real it is.
Lmao he is the meme pic.twitter.com/AeOmkc7pCu— Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) February 25, 2024
Boom sounds the same in all languages.— Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) February 25, 2024
'Boom' also does not care if you are a boy or a girl.
“gender-transformative mine action” ?— AnOldMan (@RecklessOldMan) February 25, 2024
I suppose, if you survive the “action”, your gender might possibly be transformed 🤷 pic.twitter.com/TFPAtE5E2s
They said neutralize, Trudeau heard neuter.— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) February 25, 2024
This reads like a @TheBabylonBee article.— Janine Curran (@janinereturns) February 25, 2024
It really does.
Given how many men have been killed, this is to get the women out there clearing mines.— dcnh (@dcnh42) February 25, 2024
"No longer will we send only men out to clear mines" is about the best guess I have.— Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) February 25, 2024
Gender equality, indeed.
