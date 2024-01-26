The Governor of Maryland Does Not Realize Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Plays in Missouri and Not Kansas

Football fans know that the Baltimore Ravens will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend for a spot in the Super Bowl. Often, Governors from the states of the respective teams make friendly bets.

Thrilled to welcome @GovLauraKelly's @Chiefs to Baltimore this weekend. Although, Governor, I really think my @Ravens are going to take this one–want to make a bet?



I’ll put up some crab pies from @crustbymack, whatcha got? — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) January 26, 2024

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland challenged the Governor of Kansas to one of these bets. One problem? The Kansas City Chiefs are not from Kansas. They play at Arrowhead which is in MISSOURI. Governor Moore should be challenging the Governor of Missouri. It's an easy mistake to make. Surely, the Governor of Kansas will correct him.

You're on, @GovWesMoore! With six straight AFC Championship appearances and @taylorswift13 on our side, I'm confident the @chiefs will pull through. I'll bet you @CreekstoneFarms' Premium Black Angus steaks that @PatrickMahomes & @tkelce bring home the Lamar Hunt trophy again. https://t.co/AB9zCta67d — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) January 26, 2024

We told you earlier about Governor Kelly not standing with Texas against illegal immigration, so maybe she thinks the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri have immigrated to her state? This is so weird.

The governor of Maryland thinks the Chiefs play in Kansas. Which is pretty embarrassing, until the Governor of Kansas replied thinking they do also. https://t.co/sADVpthiNS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2024

Does she really think the Chiefs play in her state? Has no one told her?

The Democrat governor of very conservative Kansas has no time to support Texas against the foreign invasion, but she can make bets on behalf of NFL teams which are NOT in her state…

🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KvTqFMh4U5 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 26, 2024

We are governed by idiots. Both her and @GovWesMoore need articles of impeachment drown up. Neither one is smart enough to remain in office. https://t.co/oCYyUMe8xy — Mike (@bishopmikey) January 26, 2024

Let's stop electing Democrats. That would be a good start.

I’m legit embarrassed for the KS governor. Like what? When did the chiefs move to Kansas? 😂 https://t.co/YReBXGBi0j — MissAmy (@AmyLouWho321) January 26, 2024

Could someone tell her she’s the governor of Kansas and the Chiefs are in Missouri? https://t.co/ByBJqiEbuN — TheUnit (@thejunit24) January 26, 2024

That's what we are trying to do here.

I would guess that probably less than ten percent of the nation realizes that Kansas City is in Missouri. https://t.co/VHcESCJGY8 — JBIF Stupid Town ™ (@johnrabe) January 26, 2024

Ok, true, but the literal Governor of Kansas should know.

Now I’m not the best at geography but….. is my governor trolling or just wrong cuz this is the Kansas Gov and the Chiefs play in Missouri. 🤔 https://t.co/IdB5ngdjgd — Que La Chinga, America?!! 🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) January 26, 2024

We're very sure they will claim they were trolling after they realize how dumb they look on Elon Musk's internet.

