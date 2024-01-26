The Governor of Maryland Does Not Realize Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Plays in Missouri and Not Kansas

Courtroom Antics Get WILD During Trump Trial Today As Habba Threatened with Jail
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Football fans know that the Baltimore Ravens will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend for a spot in the Super Bowl. Often, Governors from the states of the respective teams make friendly bets. 

Advertisement

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland challenged the Governor of Kansas to one of these bets. One problem? The Kansas City Chiefs are not from Kansas. They play at Arrowhead which is in MISSOURI. Governor Moore should be challenging the Governor of Missouri. It's an easy mistake to make. Surely, the Governor of Kansas will correct him.

We told you earlier about Governor Kelly not standing with Texas against illegal immigration, so maybe she thinks the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri have immigrated to her state? This is so weird.

Advertisement

Does she really think the Chiefs play in her state? Has no one told her?

Let's stop electing Democrats. That would be a good start.

That's what we are trying to do here.

Advertisement

Ok, true, but the literal Governor of Kansas should know.

We're very sure they will claim they were trolling after they realize how dumb they look on Elon Musk's internet.

