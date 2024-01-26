This Isn't Kansas Anymore, Laura? The Kansas Governor Silent on Gov. Abbott and Texas Border Support

Courtroom Antics Get WILD During Trump Trial Today As Habba Threatened with Jail
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/John Hanna

In this whole Texas border debacle, one would expect Red states to stand with Texas. One notable exception has been Kansas.

Advertisement

Yep! Unfortunately, elections have consequences and losing that one has had some big ones.

That is correct. Also, Kentucky is very Red and not at all purple, so it should baffle the folks at the RNC why they continue to fail to elect a Republican. Figure it out. Both the Senators for Kentucky are Republicans. 

That's actually her only consideration.

Sounds like a plan.

They should be.

Surely, this can't be the case. Conservative states have to take immigration seriously no matter the benefits of cheap labor to their economy. It's too harmful for all other sectors of the community.

It's bad when people are shocked an alleged 'Republican' like Dewine does the right thing.

Advertisement

It's so funny when people unintentionally share this racist attitude. What you're basically saying is they're the only ones who will do the terrible jobs 'white' people don't want. Just stop. All people will do a job for the right salary. Perhaps they should work on salary and benefit plans instead of assisting with the invasion of the United States.

Tags: BORDER GREG ABBOTT KANSAS TEXAS BORDER CONTROL

