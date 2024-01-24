Oops! DeSantis' Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern OWNS Ex CNN Correspondent Who Definitely WAS Fired

Chris Cillizza has taken a number of 'L's of late. Not surprisingly, his streak continued today in a Twitter spat with Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary, Jeremy Redfern.
I. Am. Never. Leaving. This. Site. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wifJhCqQik— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 24, 2024
This guy really likes digging holes for himself. https://t.co/7MT9wcbn06 pic.twitter.com/LgiitHPRbI— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 24, 2024
Cillizza, who at one time said he was fired by CNN, got very upset with Jeremy Redfern for claiming he was fired by CNN. Yes, that is what Chris said, but apparently Jeremy isn't allowed to say it now. Weird.
When he’s learning to code he should also learn that the internet is forever.— Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) January 24, 2024
That's true. You can't even depend on using a tweet deleting service as they can be archived elsewhere. The best policy is to just tell the truth.
Thank you Elon. pic.twitter.com/S85d4D4bIm— LockeUpLiberty (@Vingancia) January 24, 2024
When he says they didn't fire him he means they gave him 30 days to find a new job and the opportunity to resign.— justredpillme (@justredpillme) January 24, 2024
Does this guy care about his credibility at all? My god.— Jason Melo (@thejasonmelo) January 24, 2024
He just counts on readers not doing much research.
live look at Chris on Twitter today pic.twitter.com/p8e5N5JN2K— ramen 🇨🇱🇺🇲 (@mmmRamen) January 24, 2024
Embarrassing! Then they wonder why they are losing jobs!! 🤭— CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) January 24, 2024
I want whatever drug Chris Cillizza is on that will help me ignore incontrovertible evidence that proves I suck at my job.— Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) January 24, 2024
He needs to share it with the public.
Every day, I wake up and thank my lucky stars I am not Chris Cillizza.— Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) January 24, 2024
Chris Cillizza .. today pic.twitter.com/uak30CASAq— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) January 24, 2024
LOL! He preemptively Community Noted himself. 😂😂— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 24, 2024
What a helpful guy!
Oooh man… that’s embarrassing— Drea (@DreaMGriff28) January 24, 2024
Apparently his termination was so traumatic, he forgot it happened.— Quadruple-Plus Unvaccinated™ (@SniggihNire) January 24, 2024
Maybe he forgot but the internet and particularly Twitter, never does.
Is he incapable of truth?— Mike Williams (@soonerman_mike) January 24, 2024
And thought? Like…nobody will notice?
He thinks his readers are stupid. He has never had any respect for them and that hasn't changed.
So lying follows these clowns even after they are fired from @CNN @ChrisCillizza 😆😆😆 https://t.co/YhL4nkG632— JUST a GUY (@markbuc47) January 24, 2024
Old habits die hard. It's hard to shake what you're used to doing at your old job you DEFINITELY weren't fired from.
Hopefully desantis keeps his staff of schoolyard bullies for the next election. Seals the deal. https://t.co/U3ZuUc9KBN— J (@wineaintsweeter) January 24, 2024
Of course there always has to be one Cillizza supporter crying because Redfern made him look like the liar is. Boo-Hoo. Maybe, this will make Chris reconsider his actions.
