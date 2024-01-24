Oops! DeSantis' Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern OWNS Ex CNN Correspondent Who Definitely WAS Fired

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Call for a Ceasefire
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on January 24, 2024
Townhall Media

Chris Cillizza has taken a number of 'L's of late. Not surprisingly, his streak continued today in a Twitter spat with Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary, Jeremy Redfern. 

Cillizza, who at one time said he was fired by CNN, got very upset with Jeremy Redfern for claiming he was fired by CNN. Yes, that is what Chris said, but apparently Jeremy isn't allowed to say it now. Weird.

That's true. You can't even depend on using a tweet deleting service as they can be archived elsewhere. The best policy is to just tell the truth.

He just counts on readers not doing much research.

Doug P.
He needs to share it with the public.

What a helpful guy!

Maybe he forgot but the internet and particularly Twitter, never does.

He thinks his readers are stupid. He has never had any respect for them and that hasn't changed.

Old habits die hard. It's hard to shake what you're used to doing at your old job you DEFINITELY weren't fired from.

Of course there always has to be one Cillizza supporter crying because Redfern made him look like the liar is. Boo-Hoo. Maybe, this will make Chris reconsider his actions.

