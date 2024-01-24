Oops! DeSantis' Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern OWNS Ex CNN Correspondent Who Definitely WAS Fired

Chris Cillizza has taken a number of 'L's of late. Not surprisingly, his streak continued today in a Twitter spat with Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary, Jeremy Redfern.

This guy really likes digging holes for himself. https://t.co/7MT9wcbn06 pic.twitter.com/LgiitHPRbI — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 24, 2024

Cillizza, who at one time said he was fired by CNN, got very upset with Jeremy Redfern for claiming he was fired by CNN. Yes, that is what Chris said, but apparently Jeremy isn't allowed to say it now. Weird.

When he’s learning to code he should also learn that the internet is forever. — Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) January 24, 2024

That's true. You can't even depend on using a tweet deleting service as they can be archived elsewhere. The best policy is to just tell the truth.

When he says they didn't fire him he means they gave him 30 days to find a new job and the opportunity to resign. — justredpillme (@justredpillme) January 24, 2024

Does this guy care about his credibility at all? My god. — Jason Melo (@thejasonmelo) January 24, 2024

He just counts on readers not doing much research.

live look at Chris on Twitter today pic.twitter.com/p8e5N5JN2K — ramen 🇨🇱🇺🇲 (@mmmRamen) January 24, 2024

Embarrassing! Then they wonder why they are losing jobs!! 🤭 — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) January 24, 2024

I want whatever drug Chris Cillizza is on that will help me ignore incontrovertible evidence that proves I suck at my job. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) January 24, 2024

He needs to share it with the public.

Every day, I wake up and thank my lucky stars I am not Chris Cillizza. — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) January 24, 2024

LOL! He preemptively Community Noted himself. 😂😂 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 24, 2024

What a helpful guy!

Oooh man… that’s embarrassing — Drea (@DreaMGriff28) January 24, 2024

Apparently his termination was so traumatic, he forgot it happened. — Quadruple-Plus Unvaccinated™ (@SniggihNire) January 24, 2024

Maybe he forgot but the internet and particularly Twitter, never does.

Is he incapable of truth?

And thought? Like…nobody will notice? — Mike Williams (@soonerman_mike) January 24, 2024

He thinks his readers are stupid. He has never had any respect for them and that hasn't changed.

So lying follows these clowns even after they are fired from @CNN @ChrisCillizza 😆😆😆 https://t.co/YhL4nkG632 — JUST a GUY (@markbuc47) January 24, 2024

Old habits die hard. It's hard to shake what you're used to doing at your old job you DEFINITELY weren't fired from.

Hopefully desantis keeps his staff of schoolyard bullies for the next election. Seals the deal. https://t.co/U3ZuUc9KBN — J (@wineaintsweeter) January 24, 2024

Of course there always has to be one Cillizza supporter crying because Redfern made him look like the liar is. Boo-Hoo. Maybe, this will make Chris reconsider his actions.

