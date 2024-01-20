Flashback Video Shows DA Fani Willis Prohibiting Inappropriate Contact With Employees
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says That Four Cops Are Dead Because of Donald Trump's...
Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom...
Far-Right 'Patriot Front' Marches Through Manhattan
Michael Shellenberger: 'January 6 House of Cards Is About to Fall' (Pipe Bomb...
That's a High School Boy, Baby! Male 'Athlete' Scoring YUGE Points In California...
Trans-Insanity Continues: Man Dressed in Womanface Win's Ladies' Golf Tournament in Florid...
The People Have Spoken and We Apologize to Elon But ... We Will...
POTUS Brag About '3 Years With This Dream Team' Turns Into a Nightmare...
John Travolta Suggested Prince Harry For an Award and the Spoiled Prince Promptly...
'The New York Times' Publishes a Not So Brave COVID Mea Culpa Piece...
Biden's Comment About the Border Must Mean It's an Election Year and His...
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Tiffany Justice Demolishes Joy Reid on Her Own...
Let's Interrupt Biden's 3rd Year in Office Celebration With Reality Checks

Terrifying or Comical? Seriously Weird Witch Doctor Performance at WEF Davos Shocks Twitter

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on January 20, 2024
AngieArtist

There are MANY scary figures at DAVOS. Basically, everyone there with the exception of a few folks like Heritage Foundation's President Kevin Roberts. His speech calling out the gremlins at Davos was incredible. There is one other 'performance' you have to see from Davos. This time, for a whole different reason. This one isn't inspirational. This one is sort of, weird.

Advertisement

Suddenly, people don't need masks and hand sanitizer and it's fine to cough all over one another.

A whole bunch of them. Enough to buy a whole bunch more fire engines or put more police on the street, but whatever.

They are free to do whatever they want for their religious practices, but the fact tax payer money is paying for so many people to be there just to see this is the part that is unacceptable. 

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS
Doug P.
Advertisement

When they drag out a witch doctor to do spells to keep them in power, they've grown desperate.

They think inviting her shows they are 'enlightened' and 'accepting'.

Advertisement

Wait? Is that the good witch or the evil witch? It's so confusing.

This will definitely make society feel like the ruling elite is on their side.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



Tags: DAVOS DOCTOR WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS
Doug P.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says That Four Cops Are Dead Because of Donald Trump's Riots
Brett T.
Michael Shellenberger: 'January 6 House of Cards Is About to Fall' (Pipe Bomb Mystery Update)
Doug P.
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Tiffany Justice Demolishes Joy Reid on Her Own Show (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Far-Right 'Patriot Front' Marches Through Manhattan
Brett T.
That's a High School Boy, Baby! Male 'Athlete' Scoring YUGE Points In California Girl's Basketball League
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS Doug P.
Advertisement