Terrifying or Comical? Seriously Weird Witch Doctor Performance at WEF Davos Shocks Twitter

There are MANY scary figures at DAVOS. Basically, everyone there with the exception of a few folks like Heritage Foundation's President Kevin Roberts. His speech calling out the gremlins at Davos was incredible. There is one other 'performance' you have to see from Davos. This time, for a whole different reason. This one isn't inspirational. This one is sort of, weird.

It wouldn’t be Davos without a witch doctor performing incantations. pic.twitter.com/zzfUghkVqo — David Wolfe (@DavidWolfe) January 19, 2024

We went from global pandemic to coughing on peoples foreheads at point blank in 2 years flat. https://t.co/7V9Mbyzize — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2024

Suddenly, people don't need masks and hand sanitizer and it's fine to cough all over one another.

How many clowns in our gov burned tax payer money going to this fruit loop show to eat steak and partake in "other pleasures." https://t.co/u980Wbn5i3 — Brant McGee (@HeloSwimr) January 20, 2024

A whole bunch of them. Enough to buy a whole bunch more fire engines or put more police on the street, but whatever.

What is this and why do I live in a world where this is acceptable? https://t.co/JaPHFhwNDL — Jacob Faturechi 🇺🇸 (@Jacobionite) January 20, 2024

They are free to do whatever they want for their religious practices, but the fact tax payer money is paying for so many people to be there just to see this is the part that is unacceptable.

Wear three masks.... No wait, spit on their face. https://t.co/ruPITBTFfr — DJ (@05dj05) January 20, 2024

When they drag out a witch doctor to do spells to keep them in power, they've grown desperate.

The same people who try to mock Christians and Jesus are open worshippers of Satan and demons. https://t.co/E4DKXfVPP7 — ThatAnointedDude (@GowonBala) January 19, 2024

I wonder if liberals realize how racist all this pandering they do to groups they deem "marginalized" (inferior) to themselves. https://t.co/cgOAzZABp6 — Frank (@Alien_Frank1) January 19, 2024

They think inviting her shows they are 'enlightened' and 'accepting'.

The visual representation of neoliberalism is a witch doctor coughing and spitting on the foreheads of globalists at the World Economic Forum.



It’s still capitalism but with an extra dose of cretinism to complement 21st-century liberal sensibilities https://t.co/3AkbYlx9zV — Ferdinand Griffon (@FerdinandGriff4) January 20, 2024

Huh. Didn’t know Fauxcahontas was even there. — John Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE🍊 (@misterchambo) January 19, 2024

😮👍😜 That ain't no witch doctor! That's freaking Greta!! You can't tell me it's not!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Shipmanski (@shipmanski) January 19, 2024

Wait? Is that the good witch or the evil witch? It's so confusing.

Nothing says "Rebuild Trust" like having an actual witch doctor cast spells upon the masses... — professordickweed☕🥃 (@Williamdontkno1) January 19, 2024

This will definitely make society feel like the ruling elite is on their side.

