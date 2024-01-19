Heritage Foundation President Lets the World Economic Forum Know They Are the Problem

The President of Heritage Foundation showed up to the World Economic Forum ready to chew gum and kick butt and he was all out of gum.
My message to the self-appointed global elites: Your time is up. pic.twitter.com/Wj2Bntjztz— Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) January 18, 2024
The WEF was probably not ready for that. This was a whole lot of smoke.
Going to Davos and telling them they are the problem seems to be gaining popularity this year.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 18, 2024
"You are part of the problem, you are not the solution".
This is the first time I can recall people like Javier Milei and now also Kevin Roberts, going on stage and directly… https://t.co/sjdzsuHqr9
Taylor Swift wrote a song like that. 'It's me, I, I'm the problem, it's me'. It's actually WEF, but close enough.
Not all heroes wear capes— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 19, 2024
Some are the president of @Heritage
Thank you, @KevinRobertsTX https://t.co/0H2Ligk89i
Incredibly proud of the message that @KevinRobertsTX sent to the WEF.— Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 19, 2024
America has a bright future if we can set ourselves on the right course for our country. WEF needed to hear that the future is #AmericaFirst. https://t.co/xp8CuJxMUS
There is still time to right the ship. It just seems most Americans do not have the will. Time will tell.
Not all attendees at Davos are evil traitors to our way of life. Take 3 minutes to listen to Kevin Roberts President of @Heritage drop truth bombs on the Elites. We are winning as more of the brave speak out. https://t.co/8lor5HaGQ5— Just Jeff (@Jeff3dot0) January 19, 2024
That's a good word! There are opportunities to speak out. People are listening. As more and more people hear the message, it is a chance to change hearts and minds.
I’ve never used the word “based” before but I’m going to use it here. It doesn’t get more based than speaking these truths at the @wef Bravo @KevinRobertsTX https://t.co/SQxgCZMcH7— Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) January 18, 2024
What a terrific, succinct message from @KevinRobertsTX. Send it along to your family, friends and followers. https://t.co/y5LGlPtw9g— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 19, 2024
Absofreakinlutely fantastic. Davos should keep inviting people who will turn the tables on their pro-scarcity, anti-human agenda. https://t.co/cPFvTPTf90— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 19, 2024
This is what speaking truth to power looks like. 👇 https://t.co/t4NqILkrWn— Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) January 19, 2024
Lately, all segments of the Right can't even agree, but everyone has proclaimed their appreciation for their message. It's nice to have to unity about even one topic.
"It's laughable that anyone would describe Davos as protecting liberal Democracy. It is equally laughable to use the word dictatorship and aim that at President Trump".— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 18, 2024
"With all due respect, you (elites in Davos) are part of the problem"
-- Kevin Roberts https://t.co/dNdK0N5bfM
It's so good!. It might be a lot for a bumper sticker, but maybe a T-shirt? Heh. Also, we aren't sure much respect is due the folks in Davos, but we digress.
