Heritage Foundation President Lets the World Economic Forum Know They Are the Problem

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on January 19, 2024
Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP

The President of Heritage Foundation showed up to the World Economic Forum ready to chew gum and kick butt and he was all out of gum. 

The WEF was probably not ready for that. This was a whole lot of smoke.

Taylor Swift wrote a song like that. 'It's me, I, I'm the problem, it's me'. It's actually WEF, but close enough.

There is still time to right the ship. It just seems most Americans do not have the will. Time will tell. 

That's a good word! There are opportunities to speak out. People are listening. As more and more people hear the message, it is a chance to change hearts and minds.

Lately, all segments of the Right can't even agree, but everyone has proclaimed their appreciation for their message. It's nice to have to unity about even one topic.

It's so good!. It might be a lot for a bumper sticker, but maybe a T-shirt? Heh. Also, we aren't sure much respect is due the folks in Davos, but we digress.

