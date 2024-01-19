Heritage Foundation President Lets the World Economic Forum Know They Are the Problem

The President of Heritage Foundation showed up to the World Economic Forum ready to chew gum and kick butt and he was all out of gum.

My message to the self-appointed global elites: Your time is up. pic.twitter.com/Wj2Bntjztz — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) January 18, 2024

Advertisement

The WEF was probably not ready for that. This was a whole lot of smoke.

Going to Davos and telling them they are the problem seems to be gaining popularity this year.



"You are part of the problem, you are not the solution".



This is the first time I can recall people like Javier Milei and now also Kevin Roberts, going on stage and directly… https://t.co/sjdzsuHqr9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 18, 2024

Taylor Swift wrote a song like that. 'It's me, I, I'm the problem, it's me'. It's actually WEF, but close enough.

Not all heroes wear capes



Some are the president of @Heritage



Thank you, @KevinRobertsTX https://t.co/0H2Ligk89i — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 19, 2024

Incredibly proud of the message that @KevinRobertsTX sent to the WEF.



America has a bright future if we can set ourselves on the right course for our country. WEF needed to hear that the future is #AmericaFirst. https://t.co/xp8CuJxMUS — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 19, 2024

There is still time to right the ship. It just seems most Americans do not have the will. Time will tell.

Not all attendees at Davos are evil traitors to our way of life. Take 3 minutes to listen to Kevin Roberts President of @Heritage drop truth bombs on the Elites. We are winning as more of the brave speak out. https://t.co/8lor5HaGQ5 — Just Jeff (@Jeff3dot0) January 19, 2024

That's a good word! There are opportunities to speak out. People are listening. As more and more people hear the message, it is a chance to change hearts and minds.

I’ve never used the word “based” before but I’m going to use it here. It doesn’t get more based than speaking these truths at the @wef Bravo @KevinRobertsTX https://t.co/SQxgCZMcH7 — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) January 18, 2024

What a terrific, succinct message from @KevinRobertsTX. Send it along to your family, friends and followers. https://t.co/y5LGlPtw9g — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 19, 2024

Absofreakinlutely fantastic. Davos should keep inviting people who will turn the tables on their pro-scarcity, anti-human agenda. https://t.co/cPFvTPTf90 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 19, 2024

This is what speaking truth to power looks like. 👇 https://t.co/t4NqILkrWn — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) January 19, 2024

Lately, all segments of the Right can't even agree, but everyone has proclaimed their appreciation for their message. It's nice to have to unity about even one topic.

"It's laughable that anyone would describe Davos as protecting liberal Democracy. It is equally laughable to use the word dictatorship and aim that at President Trump".



"With all due respect, you (elites in Davos) are part of the problem"



-- Kevin Roberts https://t.co/dNdK0N5bfM — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 18, 2024

Advertisement

It's so good!. It might be a lot for a bumper sticker, but maybe a T-shirt? Heh. Also, we aren't sure much respect is due the folks in Davos, but we digress.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!











