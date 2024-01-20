The Two Georgia Senators (Who Are Infuriatingly Democrats) Posted the Most Unhinged Picture Ever

Earlier, we told you about 'The New York Times' apologizing for mistakes during Covid and it felt like maybe sanity was returning to the world. Along comes Senator Ossoff's Office with a picture of him and the other useless Democratic Georgia Senator and they are ... masked.

3 years of delivering for Georgia. pic.twitter.com/JrxmYNV5Fy — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) January 20, 2024

Maybe this picture is old, but why use it?

OK, maybe this is an artifact of compression or something like that, but it sure looks like your mask is photoshopped on.



Did you initially take the picture maskless, and then Warnock decide it made him look like wimp to be the only one masked? https://t.co/LaKhsfw4fn — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 20, 2024

This picture is so strange, honestly.

How can anyone be proud of this picture? This is shameful. Congrats Georgia you elected zero Covid morons who should shut you down and mandate masks and vaccines all over again. 🤡 https://t.co/LT9JIVugT1 — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) January 20, 2024

People seem to have forgotten all about Covid and just want to move on. It's stunning, really.

That they stage with masks like this in 2024 should unnerve you. It should unnerve all of us. And the fact it doesn't seem to concern millions in blue at all unnerves the hell out of me. https://t.co/2Dih5bE1JX — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) January 20, 2024

It should be shocking.

LOL is this picture from 2020? Who still wears masks? — Cali-Florida Patriot 🇺🇸🐊 (@CaliPatriot20) January 20, 2024

lol. You two look ridiculous. — Janice (@jannyfayray) January 20, 2024

Just in general, but particularly in these masks.

This is 2024 and we don’t present ourselves wearing masks.

So a fail here. — Scott Donnell (@ScottDonnell13) January 20, 2024

Name one accomplishment. We'll wait. — 🇺🇸 Don Goyo (He/Haw) 🇺🇸 (@GSCollins99) January 20, 2024

Also, a very fair sentiment.

I agree you guys are ugly but, you don't need to cover your faces, embrace the hideousness! — 🇺🇸 Don Goyo (He/Haw) 🇺🇸 (@GSCollins99) January 20, 2024

Ok, this is a fair point. These two maybe are better off covering their faces. They should as Democratic Senators anyway.

Two people who do not represent the majority of Georgians. It will take a while to undo the mess that Covid elections gave us, but I’m confident the Georgia electorate will replace you after your terms are done. No reelection for out of touch leftists who don’t truly understand… — Sam S. (@GenX_Sam) January 20, 2024

People were convinced these two had no chance to win in the first place. Then, they won. There is no guarantee they will not win again. It's infuriating.

It's the year of our Lord 2024, and you clowns are still wearing masks. This is why we can't have nice things. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) January 20, 2024

Is this a joke? 😂😂😂 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) January 20, 2024

Did you both just have face surgery or this the new style now? — Maverick (@MJay29er) January 20, 2024

How cute! Maybe they got a group rate on a face lift. That is fun. Next up? Let's hope it's a lobotomy!

