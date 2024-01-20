Chris Hayes Is Suddenly OK Mocking Physical Appearance As He Claims DeSantis Is...
The Two Georgia Senators (Who Are Infuriatingly Democrats) Posted the Most Unhinged Picture Ever

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on January 20, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Earlier, we told you about 'The New York Times' apologizing for mistakes during Covid and it felt like maybe sanity was returning to the world. Along comes Senator Ossoff's Office with a picture of him and the other useless Democratic Georgia Senator and they are ... masked. 

Maybe this picture is old, but why use it?

This picture is so strange, honestly.

People seem to have forgotten all about Covid and just want to move on. It's stunning, really.

It should be shocking. 

Just in general, but particularly in these masks.

Also, a very fair sentiment.

Ok, this is a fair point. These two maybe are better off covering their faces. They should as Democratic Senators anyway.

People were convinced these two had no chance to win in the first place. Then, they won. There is no guarantee they will not win again. It's infuriating.

How cute! Maybe they got a group rate on a face lift. That is fun. Next up? Let's hope it's a lobotomy!

