'The New York Times' Publishes a Not So Brave COVID Mea Culpa Piece ... Four Years Late

Well, well, well, if it isn't 'The New York Times' publishing a truthful opinion piece on some of the things that went wrong during COVID.

“Some pandemic mistakes were inevitable… But others betrayed an ideological intransigence. The obvious example was long-term school closures, mostly in blue states, which we now know caused significant delays in learning, especially among the most vulnerable populations with the fewest resources. In many places during the pandemic, to suggest that kids might suffer learning loss or social and emotional consequences was tantamount to wishing death upon teachers. Forbidding socializing among young children denied them the development of social skills, yet to advocate otherwise could get you kicked out of a parent group chat [or worse, you might lose your job]”

Shocking to read this from the @nytimes. I feel redemption coming. I won’t hold my breath for apologies though.



Yes, long term school closures did harm the most vulnerable populations the most. It's almost like conservatives have been saying this since mid 2020. What a concept!

I'm sorry, admitting the most obvious things in the world IN TWENTY TWENTY FOUR isn't going to be enough. The NYT had a hysteric as their Covid reporter and her errors were legendary. That's how they should be remembered: wrong and dumb and only willing to face it 4 years later. https://t.co/LhJkZi4jNg — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 20, 2024

Exactly. This feels a little late, honestly. This is called 'a day late and a dollar short'.

I’m mostly done w/covid posting – the battle is won.



But…I was one of those parents holding a sign at a rally in Jan 2021, among ≈100 of us. People stopped their cars & screamed at us for wanting to “murder teachers”.



I want history to record this accurately. Never again https://t.co/JI68AVoJx7 — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) January 19, 2024

The battle is mostly won, but it's ok to gloat a bit.

Truth always outs in the end. It can take years or decades. But it does.



We’re early days now. I know this is an opinion piece. I know the @nytimes was one of the biggest purveyors of ideological intransigence. Believe me, if anyone knows that, it’s me.



But it will happen.… https://t.co/Rr5ILJdQ6g — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) January 19, 2024

I recently called a piece in an academic journal brave. A friend reminded me that anything written now, when the momentum is turning, will never approach the bravery of people like @JenniferSey @VPrasadMDMPH @DrJBhattacharya @MartinKulldorff



Indeed JS, apologies are owed https://t.co/5KdKRrwPwU — John Mandrola, MD (@drjohnm) January 20, 2024

Those are the people who gave up careers, friends and respect to stand up for voiceless in America.

You're almost there @NYTimes. Eventually you'll grow some balls and issue a real apology for lying to the American public to push a political agenda https://t.co/VKURiYGcS2 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 19, 2024

Many people said inner city students would struggle most and the teachers’ unions denounced them as racist and, as Jennifer says, wishing the teachers death. It is pretty ridiculous that there aren’t more reflective pieces like this. Admitting you were wrong is hard. https://t.co/TzCYbHdHOF — Sexy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) January 19, 2024

Admitting you were wrong four years after the fact seems less hard and more an attempt to save face, but we'll take it.

