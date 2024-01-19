Mr. Wonderful Holds NOTHING Back Criticizing Canada's Not So Wonderful Prime Minister Trudeau

Maybe you've seen Kevin O'Leary as one of the corporate masterminds tasked with listening to various sales pitches and deciding whether or not those ideas deserve his backing. One thing he definitely does not support is Justin Trudeau.

Advertisement

"Mr. Wonderful" @kevinolearytv absolutely TORCHES Justin Trudeau:



"[Canada] is managed by idiots. Trudeau is the worst prime minister ever put in power." pic.twitter.com/VkwP7Ae34F — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) January 19, 2024

But but but they voted for him. — Beermeister (@AverageOldGuy_) January 19, 2024

What were they thinking?

Yes, Trudeau is the worst ever. — Georges Elchakieh (@GElchakieh) January 19, 2024

Kevin O'leary would be the smart choice for Canada's prime minister role. — Joe Dirt (@Vancityjoedirt) January 19, 2024

That would be a major upgrade.

I’ll take @kevinolearytv word as he’s a self made billionaire. Not just a trust fund baby like @JustinTrudeau — Truth Lives Here!👮‍♂️☘️🇨🇦 ✝️ 🍎 (@MarkHar40004449) January 18, 2024

And parents who hung out with Castro.

"It's so important to Canada that he moves on"

That's an understatement. Justin is destroying Canada under orders from @wef @UN & @WHO.

He must move on. https://t.co/VErdpqySEy — Jake Spatt (@JakeSpatt) January 19, 2024

The goal of all Leftists.

O'Leary is telling it like it is and it's glorious, honey! Reading Trudeau like the filthy communist animal he is.

Trudeau AND HIS CAST OF MISFITS!



Call an election https://t.co/ZevmnenQY8 — Norm, 🇨🇦 It’s time (@mcdowell_norm) January 19, 2024

More like his cast of crooked commies.

I agree with you @kevinolearytv , but I will NOT thank him for his “services” #TrudeauDestroyingCanada https://t.co/EkHdCVztIz — Anastasia (@Soula1Anastasia) January 19, 2024

Thanking him is well more than he deserves. Anyway, Justin, don't go away mad, just go away. Your wife is sick of you and now the rest of North America has the chance to join her. Do the right thing, voters of Canada.

Kevin is bang on. Trudeau belongs in some other party to his left or better yet never returned again https://t.co/56oa0T4UWj — Mr. Waltz (@BlackWaltzIX) January 19, 2024

I'm not an O'Leary fan, but he is absolutely correct about Trudeau. https://t.co/HVyikWiUwq — onwardandupward (@patents7575) January 19, 2024

Even if you do not like O'Leary, you can't disagree with this take.

We should all be living like Saudi Princes but instead we’re run by a high school drama teacher nepo baby. — XL (@shutupXL) January 19, 2024

Advertisement

Who wore blackface and is a total embarassment.

Mr. Wonderful is correct, no execution skills https://t.co/0Acg57y8I5 — Blake Anderson (@blakeandersonj) January 19, 2024

Justin is worried about how he looks and rubbing shoulders with powerful people. That is the extent of his concern. Americans remember the type when Obama was the President and now we are basically living through his third term. We totally empathize with what years of incompetence and ineptitude can do to a country.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!























