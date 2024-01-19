Matt Walsh Asks for a Definition of Depression That Is NOT 'Being Sad'...
Chip Roy Goes on an EPIC Rant Wondering When Congress Will Work to...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Spin on 'Bidenomics' and the Border Makes BS Detectors Explode
Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and...
Dear Nikki Haley, Bringing Up Joan Jett Isn't Going to Make Us Like...
Actor Alec Baldwin Indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Dem Congresswoman's Story About Her Encounter With a White Man Near an Elevator...
They've Got Him THIS TIME! Ron Filipkowski Goes THERE With Nasty Dig About...
DEVELOPING: Entire Sports Illustrated Staff Laid Off (So Much for Biden's 'Awesome Economy...
Ex Obama AG Eric Holder Might Have Broken a Projection Record With This...
DISGUSTING Drag Queen Dinner Show Rightfully Repulses Twitter
The Do-or-Die Moment for America
'How Stupid Are You'?! Eric Swalwell Called Out for PAINFULLY Stupid Dunk on...
Biden's Answer to Question About Airstrikes in Yemen Speaks Eye-Rolling Volumes

Mr. Wonderful Holds NOTHING Back Criticizing Canada's Not So Wonderful Prime Minister Trudeau

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Maybe you've seen Kevin O'Leary as one of the corporate masterminds tasked with listening to various sales pitches and deciding whether or not those ideas deserve his backing. One thing he definitely does not support is Justin Trudeau.

Advertisement

What were they thinking?

That would be a major upgrade.

And parents who hung out with Castro.

The goal of all Leftists.

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

O'Leary is telling it like it is and it's glorious, honey! Reading Trudeau like the filthy communist animal he is.

More like his cast of crooked commies.

Thanking him is well more than he deserves. Anyway, Justin, don't go away mad, just go away. Your wife is sick of you and now the rest of North America has the chance to join her. Do the right thing, voters of Canada.

Even if you do not like O'Leary, you can't disagree with this take.

Advertisement

Who wore blackface and is a total embarassment.

Justin is worried about how he looks and rubbing shoulders with powerful people. That is the extent of his concern. Americans remember the type when Obama was the President and now we are basically living through his third term. We totally empathize with what years of incompetence and ineptitude can do to a country.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!







Tags: CANADA COMMUNIST ELECTION JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Matt Walsh Asks for a Definition of Depression That Is NOT 'Being Sad' and Gets Answers
ArtistAngie
Chip Roy Goes on an EPIC Rant Wondering When Congress Will Work to Improve American's Lives
justmindy
'How Stupid Are You'?! Eric Swalwell Called Out for PAINFULLY Stupid Dunk on Trump and He Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and 'Group Love'
justmindy
They've Got Him THIS TIME! Ron Filipkowski Goes THERE With Nasty Dig About Melania's Mother's Funeral
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement