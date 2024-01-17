Crazy Kamala Harris Fearmongers Americans About Dying Women and Babies Across the Country

Today, Kamala Harris was on 'The View' and it was full of CRAZY sound bites. Earlier, we told you about Behar asking Kamala about 'stopping the crazies' (whatever that means). On top of all of that, Kamala went on some bizarre rant about women's bodies. The woman who speaks in cursive wants to 'be clear'.

Let me be clear: The government should not be telling women what to do with their bodies. pic.twitter.com/Gsk36LkgEo — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 18, 2024

There is not a time Kamala has ever been clear. Also, can we please stop pretending women have no control over their bodies.

Let me be clear: The government should not be telling people what firearms they can own or not. #gunsense https://t.co/BMOOsJZT7z — vlad🩸🇺🇦 (@dovgvlad) January 18, 2024

For some reason, Kamala doesn't believe women or men have the right to buy firearms to protect their own bodies.

Let me be clear: This person wears a lot of turtlenecks and I think it’s to hide the mask. https://t.co/8Kfh63Zkld pic.twitter.com/DRHZU44Fq8 — KeepItReal (@kateebvintage) January 18, 2024

Maybe the 'Second Gentleman' and her get frisky and he leaves hickeys. Did you ever think of that? Brain bleach now!

Hey Kamala—you and Joe tried to tell women and men what to do with their bodies. Let me know if you want me to draw a Ven Diagram to help explain. https://t.co/zPmW6DV9K9 — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 18, 2024

None of us have forgotten when they tried to force the vax on us.

Let me be clear! The government should be enforcing laws to protect life liberty & the pursuit of happiness. Science proves life begins a conception. #ProLife #VoteProLife https://t.co/IiIZ4rCU2X — Rick Fow (@rickfow) January 18, 2024

That is what the Science says.

Remember that time when democrats demanded that all women wear masks 😷 and get the untested vaccine 💉?? https://t.co/2xfE4hy7iB — Government_Crimes (@GovCrime) January 18, 2024

The world also remembers those awful face diapers and the feeling of suffocation.

This is the biggest load of fear-mongering BS!

Nobody is being jailed for D&Cs.



Maybe if we gave information on miscarriages and the legality of them, people wouldn’t be listening to this vile woman spread misinformation just to push her agenda to legalize abortions up until… https://t.co/nR0dW2MecK — Anna ☀️ ✝️ (@a_layne96) January 18, 2024

It absolutely is ridiculous nonsense meant to scare women.

They’ve nothing to run on except Jan. 6, Trump and abortion.



The American people is not buying it Kamala. https://t.co/Q5st6IcaQU — “ИНСПЕКТОР” 🇺🇸🦅2A (@RWDiogo) January 18, 2024

Time will tell, but all of her points are just nonsense.

Let me be clear: You use fear to divide and establish control over The People.

Maybe you should demand that @CNN @MSNBC @ABC @CBSNews @NBCNews have an “abortion counter” on their screens 24/7, just above a “violent gun deaths” counter, which should be just above a “crimes… https://t.co/17XlM4DiA8 — TheFoundersWeep (@TheFoundersWeep) January 18, 2024

Make people face the numbers of babies being killed everyday.

Unless that means forcing them to change in locker and dressing rooms with men. Okay, Kam. — The Based Mother (née Elena) (@TheBasedMother) January 18, 2024

In essence, it is fine to allow a young girl to kill her baby without telling her parents, but if a boy who says he's a girl wants to change with her at PE, she better be fine with changing with a fully intact male. If this is women's right, there are a whole lot of ladies who would like to opt out.

