Joy Behar Asks Kamala Harris How She's Going to Stop the Crazies

Our own Doug Powers published a VIP post earlier about Vice President Kamala Harris tweeting, "We cannot allow ourselves to go back to the chaos and division of the Trump presidency." That's quite a bold statement after President Joe Biden gave his infamous "Red Speech" in Philadelphia and demonized half the country as "ultra-MAGA." Biden was supposed to be the unity president, right?

Advertisement

The Biden campaign has decided to let Harris out of her box and hit the campaign trail, and one of her first stops was "The View," where she admitted she's "scared as heck" of a second Trump presidency.

Kammie is “scared as heck,” as she should be. Your whole admin has been about race and culture upheaval. You didn’t listen to Americans, you didn’t spend any time talking about bread and butter issues, you only wanted more money for Ukraine and open borders. Now you will pay! pic.twitter.com/QcRU9InphG — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) January 17, 2024

Speaking of bread-and-butter issues, "View" panelist Sara Haines had some advice for the Biden campaign: start talking about those kitchen table issues instead of running around crying over the end of democracy.

Sara Haines pleads with Harris to have their campaign shift their focus from Trump to kitchen table issues.

Harris refuses and says they have to save democracy and "freedom." pic.twitter.com/QpeG7sJIAN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 17, 2024

Here's a longer cut with Behar leading up to dealing with the crazies.

Joy Behar actually reads off strong Dem criticism of the Biden campaign, including from former President Obama.

"Now, are you scared, first of all, what could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again and what are you going to do to stop the crazies?" pic.twitter.com/693SfCDghn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 17, 2024





The ladies of "The View" aren't happy with the state of the Biden campaign. What is Harris going to do to stop the crazies?

Panic has set in.. — 🇺🇸♥️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@kris10ryan54) January 17, 2024

Calling Trump supporters "deplorables" didn't help Hillary Clinton much, so we don't know if calling half the country "crazies" is going to win over any voters.

Who are the "crazies?" — Sage Guaritrice (@SageGuaritrice) January 17, 2024

The women of "The View."

Why is she hanging out with them — Thomas Mahoney (@ThomasM92538606) January 17, 2024

Who wants her opinions on anything? Who watches this show? — Santasep (@Rockpepp) January 17, 2024

I'm a crazy, and the only way to stop me is to put me down. — Dethklok (@mikeness121) January 17, 2024

Kamala needs to get out into the public to find out how the American

people really feel about the regime. Instead of doing these soft interviews. — joy🍊🇺🇸 no Dms please unless I'm familiar thank (@joycpeter_joy) January 17, 2024

When all else fails: Fear mongering. — 🇺🇸 Phoenix Ash Ultra Incarnate 🇺🇸 (@phoenixash007) January 17, 2024

Just last week, Whoopi Goldberg used "The View" to warn everyone that if Donald Trump is reelected, he's going to "disappear" all the journalists and gay folks.

Advertisement

We'd say that 2024 is going to be quite the ride if Trump is the nominee, but you have to understand the media would be flipping out over any Republican candidate: "Ron DeSantis made it illegal to say 'gay' and has banned books about slavery."

It's a good sign that they're all "scared as heck."

***