Joy Behar Asks Kamala Harris How She's Going to Stop the Crazies

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 17, 2024

Our own Doug Powers published a VIP post earlier about Vice President Kamala Harris tweeting, "We cannot allow ourselves to go back to the chaos and division of the Trump presidency." That's quite a bold statement after President Joe Biden gave his infamous "Red Speech" in Philadelphia and demonized half the country as "ultra-MAGA." Biden was supposed to be the unity president, right?

The Biden campaign has decided to let Harris out of her box and hit the campaign trail, and one of her first stops was "The View," where she admitted she's "scared as heck" of a second Trump presidency.

Speaking of bread-and-butter issues, "View" panelist Sara Haines had some advice for the Biden campaign: start talking about those kitchen table issues instead of running around crying over the end of democracy.

Here's a longer cut with Behar leading up to dealing with the crazies.

The ladies of "The View" aren't happy with the state of the Biden campaign. What is Harris going to do to stop the crazies?

Calling Trump supporters "deplorables" didn't help Hillary Clinton much, so we don't know if calling half the country "crazies" is going to win over any voters.

The women of "The View."

Just last week, Whoopi Goldberg used "The View" to warn everyone that if Donald Trump is reelected, he's going to "disappear" all the journalists and gay folks.

We'd say that 2024 is going to be quite the ride if Trump is the nominee, but you have to understand the media would be flipping out over any Republican candidate: "Ron DeSantis made it illegal to say 'gay' and has banned books about slavery."

It's a good sign that they're all "scared as heck."

***

