Internet Famous 'TMFINR' Pretty Plane Girl Trends After Making CHILLY Bet At Dallas Cowboys Game

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:39 PM on January 14, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

You may remember Tiffany Gomas as the woman screaming on a plane about a "mother bleeper not being real'. She was the talk of the internet for quite some time because it was funny and she is attractive.

It seems she is doing well and enjoying making bets about  football games and taking advantage of the cold in Texas. We, at Twitchy, love to see someone who was being mocked on the internet get themselves together and move on to better things. We are so proud of Tiffany's comeback story and cute new romance.

Also, she apparently has a boyfriend who is kind of internet famous. He is a Barstool Podcast bro, after all.

She obviously keeps her word about those bets.

They seem to be having a good time.

She even pokes some fun at other folks who went viral. I guess she feels like they understand each other.

Recommended

John Hayward Takes Hamas Sympathizers 'Mostly Peacefully Protesting' (LOL!) Apart in MERCILESS Thread
Sam J.
We learned that after the 'Bass Pro Shop' incident.

It's all about making memories for the plot.

The comment section is brutal. Apparently, they think plane girl could do better.

Poor Hank! He cannot be held responsible for it all.

Hopefully he has some swim trunks.

Hank had to past a selfie.

Indeed, she is thriving. One loves to see it. Hopefully, she is staying off planes for a bit though.

Tiffany's friend should have thought about this before making the bet.

It is actually the same 'chick' and she was a winner of sorts tonight.

