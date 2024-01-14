Internet Famous 'TMFINR' Pretty Plane Girl Trends After Making CHILLY Bet At Dallas Cowboys Game

You may remember Tiffany Gomas as the woman screaming on a plane about a "mother bleeper not being real'. She was the talk of the internet for quite some time because it was funny and she is attractive.

TMFINR…! @Tiffany_Gomas Is that what you saw on that plane?! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/vFLLLshjmx — Victor Lannsann (@VictorLannsann) January 8, 2024

It seems she is doing well and enjoying making bets about football games and taking advantage of the cold in Texas. We, at Twitchy, love to see someone who was being mocked on the internet get themselves together and move on to better things. We are so proud of Tiffany's comeback story and cute new romance.

Frozen Pool Bet!!! …. I have over 54 pts. @hen_ease has under. Loser jumps in after the game. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/CyHE5MZ8sT — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) January 14, 2024

Also, she apparently has a boyfriend who is kind of internet famous. He is a Barstool Podcast bro, after all.

She obviously keeps her word about those bets.

They seem to be having a good time.

This is how I feel after that game. 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Nb4KGpXtW3 — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) January 15, 2024

She even pokes some fun at other folks who went viral. I guess she feels like they understand each other.

Shrinkage is a real thing just so you know! https://t.co/F18uS9r5UG — VP, Big Cat Corp (@VPBigCatCorp_) January 15, 2024

Just remember cold water makes it shrink — Awkhawk (@Awkhawk00) January 15, 2024

We learned that after the 'Bass Pro Shop' incident.

Maybe the real Division Champions are the friends we met along the way — Malcolm Fle𝕏 (@Malcolm_fleX48) January 15, 2024

It's all about making memories for the plot.

We want receipts! 😂 — K A T H E R I N E (@Oh_Katie_Babie) January 15, 2024

It’s unethical for you to be taking advantage of the disadvantaged. pic.twitter.com/UVchEJWH3h — JaHobie Marshmellow (@the_dan_hagerty) January 15, 2024

The comment section is brutal. Apparently, they think plane girl could do better.

He’s never allowed to another Dallas Cowboys game ever again.



Hope you dump him the same way Dallas should dump McCarthy. — OkStProbs (@OKSTProbs) January 15, 2024

Poor Hank! He cannot be held responsible for it all.

gonna shrink up in front of the lady . Made a bad bet — Angry Inch (@OuterBanks52) January 15, 2024

Hopefully he has some swim trunks.

Hank had to past a selfie.

— Next Pro Scouting (@NextProScouts) January 15, 2024

I must say, you look so pretty in that pic. For real for real! — Knightshift 🥷🏻🏴‍☠️⚔️ (@Knightshift10) January 15, 2024

Indeed, she is thriving. One loves to see it. Hopefully, she is staying off planes for a bit though.

At least the Cowboys have been consistent the last 30 years. No matter how good in the regular season they always manage to embarrass the city in the playoffs. — Thomas Collins (@ThoRCol) January 15, 2024

Tiffany's friend should have thought about this before making the bet.

This ain’t the same chick pic.twitter.com/qvTkvhQsAL — Slick Rick (@SlickRicksPickz) January 14, 2024

It is actually the same 'chick' and she was a winner of sorts tonight.

