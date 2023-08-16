Joe Biden asks audience to name ONE objective at which he's failed
The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for...
Joyce Carol Oates says David Brooks misses the old days of 'family fun...
Guns to be *banned at Michigan Capitol (*Exceptions apply)
‘Vote for the crook. It’s important.’ What is REALLY going on in the...
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist...
Fulton County DA's requested Trump trial date again proves it's ALL about politics
Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE...
President 'no comment' Biden will now interrupt upcoming vacay long enough to visit...
Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool...
WOW! Marjorie Taylor Greene TEASES the possibility of pairing up with Trump
Budweiser unveils new 'MANLY man's can' (all good now?)
The governor whose policies have caused THIS has a proposal to make us...

Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply

Gordon Kushner  |  5:30 PM on August 16, 2023
AP

Let's start by acknowledging that Rolling Stone magazine, once the go-to place to get an inside scoop on Eric Clapton's newest album is a smoking pile of wreckage - like an airplane that crash landed into a sewer plant.

In recent memory, they have promoted a completely fabricated rape hoax and gave the 'heartthrob' treatment to the Boston Marathon Bomber.

So this is really small potatoes, but it's definitely in line with their type of journalism.

See, nothing surprising. It must be the 'this person in the news is actually the victim and the far-right did it' template. But that's where it gets funny. The term 'far-right', once a descriptor for people who were, you know, on the far right, now means 'this is a bad person / group because I don't like them and have a very limited capacity for meaningful descriptors.'

The author's Tweet really goes all in.

The very first reply from an ally.

Recommended

The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for John Podesta
Doug P.

Don't worry though, she swore to make corrections and put the record straight! LOL! Just kidding!

BREAKING: Rolling Stone journalist doesn't perform due diligence before hitting publish!

Ah yes, that far right hate group, the (checks notes) Arizona Cardinals.

Let the mockery begin!

That made too much sense.

They have to know they're trash, right? 

When all you have is a hammer, then every problem looks like a class-and-gender warfare us-vs-them nail.

According to some of the deepest thinkers, 'well-groomed' is a dog whistle and 'attractive woman' is OMG I CAN'T EVEN sexist.

Now this is brilliant. We're laughing and feel seen.

What we've been saying. Can you believe that there are some people who think this is good journalism?

Fun fact! 'That's not funny' has been a copyrighted phrase of the Left since 1971. 

This leaves us with one question for Rolling Stone and E. J. Dickson: are those MFs real?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ROLLING STONE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for John Podesta
Doug P.
Joyce Carol Oates says David Brooks misses the old days of 'family fun lynchings'
Brett T.
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist gives us GENDER MINOTAURS
ArtistAngie
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Brett T.
Guns to be *banned at Michigan Capitol (*Exceptions apply)
Doug P.
‘Vote for the crook. It’s important.’ What is REALLY going on in the criminalization of politics
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for John Podesta Doug P.