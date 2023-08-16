Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply

Let's start by acknowledging that Rolling Stone magazine, once the go-to place to get an inside scoop on Eric Clapton's newest album is a smoking pile of wreckage - like an airplane that crash landed into a sewer plant.

In recent memory, they have promoted a completely fabricated rape hoax and gave the 'heartthrob' treatment to the Boston Marathon Bomber.

So this is really small potatoes, but it's definitely in line with their type of journalism.

Tiffany Gomas's viral plane meltdown made her a hero of the far right. She came forward — but why did she need to?https://t.co/7AWGMbpA7B — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 15, 2023

See, nothing surprising. It must be the 'this person in the news is actually the victim and the far-right did it' template. But that's where it gets funny. The term 'far-right', once a descriptor for people who were, you know, on the far right, now means 'this is a bad person / group because I don't like them and have a very limited capacity for meaningful descriptors.'

The author's Tweet really goes all in.

On July 2, Tiffany Gomas had a meltdown on a plane. Since then, she's been doxxed, objectified, and obsessed over by far-right weirdos. I wrote about what it means when the memeification of vulnerable people becomes not only normalized, but encouraged: https://t.co/as2IAVthpR — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) August 15, 2023

The very first reply from an ally.

yeah, it really sat wrong with me when fetterman used that meme... I would have expected his team to be better at reading the room — Texas Oyster Commissioner (@_ouig) August 15, 2023

Don't worry though, she swore to make corrections and put the record straight! LOL! Just kidding!

I didn’t even see that omg — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) August 15, 2023

BREAKING: Rolling Stone journalist doesn't perform due diligence before hitting publish!

So did the Arizona cardinals — Yummy Tummy (@YummyTummy46446) August 15, 2023

Ah yes, that far right hate group, the (checks notes) Arizona Cardinals.

Let the mockery begin!

They cleared out that whole plane because of some purported threat Gomas has yet to explain. Trying to find out what the hell she was talking about is not an invasion of her privacy.https://t.co/FZKOEkCAHx — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 16, 2023

I wouldn’t say she falls in the category of “becoming Main Characters simply by virtue of existing in public.” She (by her own account) was **checks notes** upset about some AirPods? https://t.co/5qLVkq5Hkh — Arionne (ARE-ree-ahn) Nettles (@ArionneNettles) August 16, 2023

That made too much sense.

He doesn't cite a single example of "hero of the far right" in this entire piece. He makes vague generalizations about horny reply guys and links to a single tweet from a woman at TPUSA.



How does something like this even get published? @NoahShachtman https://t.co/VrWuWcSYDo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2023

They have to know they're trash, right?

This was just a fun meme literally never thought it was political. Unsure if most people writing on this stuff understand how the internet works — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) August 16, 2023

When all you have is a hammer, then every problem looks like a class-and-gender warfare us-vs-them nail.

And in news that will surprise precisely zero of you, there are no actual examples of how Gomas is a “hero of the far right” beyond “people shared the video and noticed she’s a well-groomed, attractive woman.” https://t.co/6lLFcmG5Kb — Amy (@TheLimeSorbet) August 16, 2023

According to some of the deepest thinkers, 'well-groomed' is a dog whistle and 'attractive woman' is OMG I CAN'T EVEN sexist.

Not just the far right; she spoke for the millions of us who just feel that something is off and not everybody is real. https://t.co/d05UhJFtfu — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) August 16, 2023

Now this is brilliant. We're laughing and feel seen.

Not that I expect much of RS, but this is one of their worst articles.

Why make it all political? She’s no one’s hero and people online are just having fun, regardless of left or right.

Also, the viral effect is never forever: we all know it ends within days at worst/best. — Alex Sab (@AlexSabMtl) August 16, 2023

What we've been saying. Can you believe that there are some people who think this is good journalism?

Rolling Stone discovers memes and thinks they are a right-wing conspiracy. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/zTzspCI6UA — Just Trying To Survive ☢️☣️⚠️ (@Supply4Survival) August 16, 2023

Fun fact! 'That's not funny' has been a copyrighted phrase of the Left since 1971.

This leaves us with one question for Rolling Stone and E. J. Dickson: are those MFs real?

***

