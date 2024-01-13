Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access
Jenna Ellis Calls Out Senator Mike Lee For His Strange 'Binary Choice' Comment Before GOP Primary Starts

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

There has been much discussion regarding the shocking endorsement of Trump by Mike Lee. Today, Jenna Ellis weighed in on the choice.

Much of Twitter and Ellis seem very confused about Lee invoking the idea of 'binary' choices since the primary voting has not even started. Yes, once the GOP has chosen a candidate, it very much is a 'binary' choice. Until then, it's an open field for all candidates.

Exactly! The choice should be up to voters. The problem is we have allowed the rich and those with access to the levers of power to make the choice rather than leave it up to every day Americans.

Isn't that the point Jenna is making? Her point is we should allow the voters to decide and then when they decide, we should unite around that person. We shouldn't crown one person the winner before the primary even begins. This seems like good policy and a great plan.

Trying to take the choice away from voters is what Democrats do. This should not be the behavior of the Republican party.

It's very possible this is true. When the votes are cast this week in Iowa, we will find out just how accurate polls have been. What is wrong with waiting until those votes happen this week? That is all Jenna is asking in her tweet.

All of the elected officials and elites should be ashamed of themselves. Voters are entitled to make their feelings known. Right now, it seems Trump will be the run away winner. If that is the case, he deserves the nomination and the support of Republicans. Right now, the Republicans in Iowa deserve the full support of all conservatives as they take on the role of first caucus in the nation for the GOP. Good luck to them as all eyes are on Iowa.

