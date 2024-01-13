Jenna Ellis Calls Out Senator Mike Lee For His Strange 'Binary Choice' Comment Before GOP Primary Starts

There has been much discussion regarding the shocking endorsement of Trump by Mike Lee. Today, Jenna Ellis weighed in on the choice.

Binary choice between Trump and Biden? This is January 2024 and the PRIMARY.



RIGHT NOW we have a far better option to send to the general, and I think you know that @BasedMikeLee (or the account of Mike formerly known as based).



You’re free to endorse anyone you want, but at… https://t.co/YfjcBhg58t — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 13, 2024

Much of Twitter and Ellis seem very confused about Lee invoking the idea of 'binary' choices since the primary voting has not even started. Yes, once the GOP has chosen a candidate, it very much is a 'binary' choice. Until then, it's an open field for all candidates.

If we would quit allowing the elites and political class choose our candidates for us, there could be a far better “binary” choice for Americans: Desantis and Kennedy https://t.co/DYJ0D6qt3d — James (@Americana74) January 13, 2024

Exactly! The choice should be up to voters. The problem is we have allowed the rich and those with access to the levers of power to make the choice rather than leave it up to every day Americans.

Let your “BETTER OPTION” win the Republican Primary and then we can unite as a party under that candidate.



If you can’t unite under the candidate who wins the primary then don’t cry later about Republicans losing. https://t.co/GqELVXASNF — 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚊𝚟𝚊𝚐𝚎 ♡ (@HarleyMonster) January 13, 2024

Isn't that the point Jenna is making? Her point is we should allow the voters to decide and then when they decide, we should unite around that person. We shouldn't crown one person the winner before the primary even begins. This seems like good policy and a great plan.

I've never seen such an effort to call a race before the first vote was cast.



This is not the position of someone who is really in a position of strength.



It is the position of someone who is afraid... and should be. — Derrick C. (@catdecal) January 13, 2024

Trying to take the choice away from voters is what Democrats do. This should not be the behavior of the Republican party.

His statement was ridiculous and embarrassing. I’m literally embarrassed for the man right now. Not at all who any of us thought he was. — True Red Gal (@gal_red11250) January 13, 2024

Trump is up like 30 pts on everyone. This has not changed since the start. If at any point it was a close race, you’d have a point. DeSantis I think is 3rd at this point, losing to John McCain in high heels. It’s over. — Dan Boots (brilliant/handsome/hilarious) (@newboots1977) January 13, 2024

It's very possible this is true. When the votes are cast this week in Iowa, we will find out just how accurate polls have been. What is wrong with waiting until those votes happen this week? That is all Jenna is asking in her tweet.

No kidding, Jenna Ellis is correct and Senator Mike Lee is wrong. Ellis would be a much better Senator also because unlike Lee, she sees there is an actual caucus and a primary and nomination process taking place without a vote cast. Senator Lee early endorsement is merit less. — J. Miller (@milleropoulos) January 13, 2024

All of the elected officials and elites should be ashamed of themselves. Voters are entitled to make their feelings known. Right now, it seems Trump will be the run away winner. If that is the case, he deserves the nomination and the support of Republicans. Right now, the Republicans in Iowa deserve the full support of all conservatives as they take on the role of first caucus in the nation for the GOP. Good luck to them as all eyes are on Iowa.

