Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds a LOT Like Somebody Else

It all started when Republican Sen. Mike Lee made his GOP primary endorsement:

I just endorsed Donald Trump.



Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice.



Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, & embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans.



I’ll take the mean tweets.



I choose Trump. https://t.co/hirfTzUqpH — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 13, 2024

Advertisement

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was disturbed that Sen. Lee only mentioned "mean tweets" because it looks like a second Trump term would put him firmly in the "worse than Hitler" category:

The mean tweets? Really? That’s all that bothers you?

What about the promises of a dictatorship, the execution of generals insufficiently loyal, the banning of news outlets insufficiently loyal, the jailing of political opponents, the termination of the US Constitution, the… https://t.co/FkTNYTPAPi — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 13, 2024

The full post:

The mean tweets? Really? That’s all that bothers you? What about the promises of a dictatorship, the execution of generals insufficiently loyal, the banning of news outlets insufficiently loyal, the jailing of political opponents, the termination of the US Constitution, the praise of Communist leaders across the globe? @NikkiHaley and @GovRonDeSantis don’t promise violent authoritarianism. They are not tyrants-in-waiting. This is not a binary choice and you know it.

Execution of generals insufficiently loyal? That's a new one. Also, Trump joked not long ago about being a "dictator for a day" which would involve securing the border and increasing domestic energy output and that's morphed into the TDS crowd saying Trump's admitting he'd be Mussolini in his second term.

The rest of that sounds a lot more like Biden than Trump:

Are you talking about Trump or @JoeBiden ? Because those are things Biden has actually done- not the things media hacks like you imagine that Trump would do https://t.co/kQasJg8ifJ — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) January 13, 2024

These are all things your side of the aisle has done…. https://t.co/9NlclzkQji — Guyvermectin 〽️ (@Guyvermectin) January 13, 2024

Wait, Trump would try to imprison a political opponent? Perish the thought! Who would do such a thing? (Cue massive eye roll)

Dude, your pearls will turn to dust if you clutch them any harder. https://t.co/aNoYxNvprY — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) January 13, 2024

Scarborough was, as usual, reminded of who helped give Trump a political platform in the first place.

You can't make this stuff up.

Advertisement

***

Related:

Joe Scarborough Asks Nancy Pelosi Why Voters Don't Get That Biden's Economy Is the Envy of the World

Joe Scarborough Goes Straight-Up Blue ANON Fear-Mongering About Trump's Possible Second Term (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!