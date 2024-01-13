SHOCKING VIdeo Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers...
Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds a LOT Like Somebody Else

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on January 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

It all started when Republican Sen. Mike Lee made his GOP primary endorsement: 

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was disturbed that Sen. Lee only mentioned "mean tweets" because it looks like a second Trump term would put him firmly in the "worse than Hitler" category:

The full post:

The mean tweets? Really? That’s all that bothers you? What about the promises of a dictatorship, the execution of generals insufficiently loyal, the banning of news outlets insufficiently loyal, the jailing of political opponents, the termination of the US Constitution, the praise of Communist leaders across the globe? @NikkiHaley and @GovRonDeSantis don’t promise violent authoritarianism. They are not tyrants-in-waiting. This is not a binary choice and you know it.

Execution of generals insufficiently loyal? That's a new one. Also, Trump joked not long ago about being a "dictator for a day" which would involve securing the border and increasing domestic energy output and that's morphed into the TDS crowd saying Trump's admitting he'd be Mussolini in his second term.

The rest of that sounds a lot more like Biden than Trump:

Wait, Trump would try to imprison a political opponent? Perish the thought! Who would do such a thing? (Cue massive eye roll)

Scarborough was, as usual, reminded of who helped give Trump a political platform in the first place.

You can't make this stuff up.

*** 

