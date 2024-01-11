Joe Scarborough Asks Nancy Pelosi Why Voters Don't Get That Biden's Economy Is the Envy of the World

We're now in an election year, and you know what that means: The media will carry an extra amount of water on behalf of Biden and the Democrats.

This morning NBC News touted a "meaningful slowdown in price growth":

To many consumers, it probably doesn't feel like a big improvement.



But after two years of breakneck inflation that sent the cost of everyday goods and services surging, 2023 experienced a meaningful slowdown in price growth. https://t.co/SdyLmf6nDQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 11, 2024

So, prices are still going up, just a little slower? We'll be seeing a lot more of the "hey, it could be worse" approach as November draws nearer.

Meanwhile, on MSNBC earlier today, the "Morning Joe" hosts were openly discussing with Nancy Pelosi how to make voters not believe their lying eyes and bank accounts. Did you know that the Biden economy is the "envy of the world"? Neither did we, but that a thing they're going with:

MSNBC's @JoeNBC to @SpeakerPelosi: "Joe Biden’s work and America’s economy is the envy of the world. How do we get that message out to voters?” pic.twitter.com/qPV5AKQduf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2024

Alternate headline: Multi-millionaire MSNBC hosts and congresswoman worth well over $100 million who's often accused of insider trading don't get why the peasants can't understand "Bidenomics" is great.

FYI: The cost of living continuously moving further out of reach for ordinary Americans is “the envy of the world” https://t.co/u7644b3deH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2024

Americans know the economy sucks b/c their purchasing power has been in free fall since 2000. Since Biden’s inauguration, the dollar’s lost 15 percent of its value. That means you need to be getting a raise of at least 5 percent every year just to maintain where you were in 2020 https://t.co/2XuP7vgSjB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2024

That level of gaslighting would be funny if it wasn't so infuriating, not to mention insulting.

"How do we get people to deny their 'Lived Experience' so that the people responsible for their suffering can stay in power?" — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) January 11, 2024

You could go from comfortably middle class to penniless and homeless because of "Bidenomics" and MSNBC hosts and Democrats would expect you to thank Biden for it.

Poor @JoeNBC. Why are Americans being brainwashed by their grocery bills? https://t.co/9MAgfzzBxz — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 11, 2024

“How can you help us tell a lie more convincingly and get these sheeple to stop looking at their own budgets?” https://t.co/zZ1Cs5xEGB — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) January 11, 2024

As the saying goes, you can lie to people about a lot of things but not about how much money they have. They're starting to figure that out and are in a panic.

