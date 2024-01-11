Joe Scarborough Asks Nancy Pelosi Why Voters Don't Get That Biden's Economy Is the Envy of the World

Biden-Nominated Judge WITHDRAWS After Senator John Kennedy Grills Her on the Constitution...
Doug P.  |  9:57 AM on January 11, 2024
meme

We're now in an election year, and you know what that means: The media will carry an extra amount of water on behalf of Biden and the Democrats. 

This morning NBC News touted a "meaningful slowdown in price growth":

So, prices are still going up, just a little slower? We'll be seeing a lot more of the "hey, it could be worse" approach as November draws nearer. 

Meanwhile, on MSNBC earlier today, the "Morning Joe" hosts were openly discussing with Nancy Pelosi how to make voters not believe their lying eyes and bank accounts. Did you know that the Biden economy is the "envy of the world"? Neither did we, but that a thing they're going with: 

Alternate headline: Multi-millionaire MSNBC hosts and congresswoman worth well over $100 million who's often accused of insider trading don't get why the peasants can't understand "Bidenomics" is great.

That level of gaslighting would be funny if it wasn't so infuriating, not to mention insulting.

You could go from comfortably middle class to penniless and homeless because of "Bidenomics" and MSNBC hosts and Democrats would expect you to thank Biden for it.

As the saying goes, you can lie to people about a lot of things but not about how much money they have. They're starting to figure that out and are in a panic.

*** 

