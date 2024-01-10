LOL! Frequent 'Twitchy' Topic and Campaign Flunkee Jess Piper Found Guilty of Campaign Finance Violations

Jess Piper is a woman who apparently runs some Leftist activist group while also appearing frequently on Twitchy because she's quite dumb. She admitted as much in this story when she regaled us with tales of how she was too stupid to homeschool her kid, and therefore everyone must also be too stupid to homeschool. Then, there was the time she claimed women's bathing suits have always been 'tuck friendly' and then her usual rants about school choice. At one point, she decided to run for office and she lost. This is no surprise because she is very strange, very online and also in a very Republican area. She loves to scream about school choice activists pocketing money from tax payers. Well, well, the tables, they have turned. Today, she got into a little campaign finance trouble of her own.

It's always the ones who scream the loudest.

Latest enforcement action from the Missouri Ethics Commission #moleghttps://t.co/GgBOrGnW3v — KurtEricksonPD (@KurtEricksonPD) January 10, 2024

So kind of Gregg to let us know. We love reader tips from the very bottom of our snarky hearts.

BWAHAHAHAHA

Jess was one of the chief pushers of book burning gate https://t.co/CEKHS2ERAA — Jake Jackson (@realjakejacks) January 10, 2024

Oh yes, she was.

oh another loudmouthed, loser dem caught on finance violations. consider me shocked https://t.co/RduPU7q810 — Peyton (@NEUF_92) January 10, 2024

We are not shocked here at the Twitchy Team, but we are guffawing and pointing.

Oh, that is a jump scare. Jess needs to tend to her own business and that is mainly cleaning up her financial records. That is what Jess needs to worry about. Jess needs to get off Twitter and get to praying and asking the Lord to forgive her for her misdeeds.

Can you see if Piper has any comment since she has me blocked 😜 — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊🇮🇱 (@jhawk4life) January 10, 2024

Oh, she will have some Republican to blame. I'm shocked she hasn't blamed Trump, DeSantis, or Corey DeAngelis yet. Those are her favorite targets.

Aweeee she’s been so quiet for quite a few days. lol — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) January 10, 2024

Maybe she has community service to atone for her misdeeds. If you see her picking up trash by the side of the road, tell her we said 'hey'!

Whoa! She blocked me a few weeks when I said there was no records of her org with a 501 c3!!! I implied she was pocketing the money!

lol — Tekov Yahoser (@tekov_yahoser) January 10, 2024

Maybe that accusation hit a little too close to home for Piper. Bless her heart.

