LOL! Frequent 'Twitchy' Topic and Campaign Flunkee Jess Piper Found Guilty of Campaign Finance Violations

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on January 10, 2024

Jess Piper is a woman who apparently runs some Leftist activist group while also appearing frequently on Twitchy because she's quite dumb. She admitted as much in this story when she regaled us with tales of how she was too stupid to homeschool her kid, and therefore everyone must also be too stupid to homeschool. Then, there was the time she claimed women's bathing suits have always been 'tuck friendly' and then her usual rants about school choice. At one point, she decided to run for office and she lost. This is no surprise because she is very strange, very online and also in a very Republican area. She loves to scream about school choice activists pocketing money from tax payers. Well, well, the tables, they have turned. Today, she got into a little campaign finance trouble of her own.

It's always the ones who scream the loudest.

So kind of Gregg to let us know. We love reader tips from the very bottom of our snarky hearts.

Oh yes, she was.

We are not shocked here at the Twitchy Team, but we are guffawing and pointing.

Grateful Calvin
Oh, that is a jump scare. Jess needs to tend to her own business and that is mainly cleaning up her financial records. That is what Jess needs to worry about. Jess needs to get off Twitter and get to praying and asking the Lord to forgive her for her misdeeds.

Oh, she will have some Republican to blame. I'm shocked she hasn't blamed Trump, DeSantis, or Corey DeAngelis yet. Those are her favorite targets.

Maybe she has community service to atone for her misdeeds. If you see her picking up trash by the side of the road, tell her we said 'hey'!

Maybe that accusation hit a little too close to home for Piper. Bless her heart.

