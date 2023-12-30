ENRAGING! Jonathan Turley Becomes Latest Victim of Dangerous 'Swatting' Scheme

Here at Twitchy, we often cite tweet threads and analysis by Jonathan Turley. He's a brilliant man with insight into political and legal issues. He, unfortunately, now has also been a victim of 'swatting'.

This is BLATANT political intimidation and harassment



Earlier today, @JonathanTurley spoke out bc 3 GOP lawmakers were victims of “swatting” incidents this week



NOW someone has reportedly called a SWAT team on Turley’s house pic.twitter.com/P16QoiFljy — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 29, 2023

Legal scholar Johnathan Turley has become the latest victim of “swatting” as a 911 call was made falsely reporting someone was shot at his Virginia home. “Yes, I was swatted this evening. It is regrettably a manifestation of our age of rage,” the George Washington University law professor said in a statement on Friday. “However, we are grateful to the Fairfax police officers who were highly professional and supportive in responding to this harassment,” said Turley, who regularly writes op-eds for The Post. Law enforcement responded to Turley’s Fairfax County home after an individual placed the bogus emergency call. The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed that the caller falsely said somebody was shot at Turley’s address.

While 'swatting' is obviously an annoyance and a waste of police resources, it is more dangerous than just that. In the past, it has also been deadly.

Swatting isn’t a joke. People get killed pic.twitter.com/oYr1tWOQZj — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 29, 2023

Swatting is not a joke and it is enraging Turley has now been made a victim of it.

The FBI could open an investigation but they’re too busy raiding churches and PTA meetings — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 30, 2023

Well, there is that problem.

Swatting needs to be charged as attempted murder. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) December 30, 2023

In essence, swatting is exactly that. We know people have been mistakenly killed in the past, and it is just a matter of time before it happens again.

Domestic terrorism. — Captain Bluesky (@Captain_Bluesky) December 30, 2023

What are the chances @adl includes all this leftist violence in their tracker?



Slim. This is their total count for the left for 2021. In other words, they're pro-violence, are covering for leftist violence: pic.twitter.com/TfEUXu3EXq — Joe Duarte 🏜️ (@ValidScience) December 30, 2023

Swatting is generally used against right leaning people, so obviously they see no need to track it.

Whoever is doing this must go to jail. — Henry (aka Nautical Dusk) (@Car94Hen) December 30, 2023

We need stricter laws enforced upon those that commit the crime of more or less Russian Roulette. — Terry Ortiz (@Ortiz6759Terry) December 30, 2023

At least by now there are enough incidents that police should be training their officers to be aware of these incidents. — Guod Nosreirf (@frierdo60) December 30, 2023

The people doing the swatting should be found immediately and charged with terrorism and attempted murder. This is extremely serious and should be treated as such. — Frankie Newton (@SirGladiator) December 30, 2023

It certainly is not a joke and needs to considered a serious crime. Kudos to the local police department in Turley's case and thankfully his experience turned out to be just an inconvenience.

