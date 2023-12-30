ENRAGING! Jonathan Turley Becomes Latest Victim of Dangerous 'Swatting' Scheme

HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:52 AM on December 30, 2023
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Here at Twitchy, we often cite tweet threads and analysis by Jonathan Turley. He's a brilliant man with insight into political and legal issues. He, unfortunately, now has also been a victim of 'swatting'.

Legal scholar Johnathan Turley has become the latest victim of “swatting” as a 911 call was made falsely reporting someone was shot at his Virginia home.  

“Yes, I was swatted this evening. It is regrettably a manifestation of our age of rage,” the George Washington University law professor said in a statement on Friday.

“However, we are grateful to the Fairfax police officers who were highly professional and supportive in responding to this harassment,” said Turley, who regularly writes op-eds for The Post. 

Law enforcement responded to Turley’s Fairfax County home after an individual placed the bogus emergency call.

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed that the caller falsely said somebody was shot at Turley’s address. 

While 'swatting' is obviously an annoyance and a waste of police resources, it is more dangerous than just that. In the past, it has also been deadly.

HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses In Giggles
justmindy
Swatting is not a joke and it is enraging Turley has now been made a victim of it.

Well, there is that problem.

In essence, swatting is exactly that. We know people have been mistakenly killed in the past, and it is just a matter of time before it happens again.

Swatting is generally used against right leaning people, so obviously they see no need to track it.

It certainly is not a joke and needs to considered a serious crime. Kudos to the local police department in Turley's case and thankfully his experience turned out to be just an inconvenience.

