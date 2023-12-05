Mitch McConnell Refuses to Call for Ouster of Bob Menendez and Twitter Is Beyond Frustrated

The world is truly a strange place when we can count on Senator John Fetterman, barely lucid, to make a stronger statement against the alleged crook in his own party than the GOP's Mitch McConnell. Fetterman agreed it was time for Menendez to step down after recent bribery allegations. One would think the Republican Senate leadership would agree. One would be wrong.

This was Mitch McConnell's answer when asked whether Bob Menendez, who was caught accepting bribes in gold bars, should resign.



Is it any wonder we get rolled? pic.twitter.com/slSQpVnJQu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 5, 2023

It is indeed, no wonder, the GOP never wins.

Horrible answer. It’s crazy that Fetterman has been the voice of reason on this matter while republicans have cowered. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 5, 2023

McConnell's answer was not only horrible, it was also extremely frustrating the day after a Republican was voted out of the House for criminal allegations. Can we at least pretend we have the same standards for both sides?

Long past time for McConnell to retire. — Joe (@JoeC1776) December 5, 2023

The "moral high ground" only matters if your opponent cares about it too. They don't. They care about possessing and consolidating as much power as possible. You won't win if you play by the rules while allowing your opponent to ignore, stretch, or over apply them to you at will. — Eldest Gruff (@gruff_eldest) December 5, 2023

And that’s why the GOP has a serious problem. MAGA will blame election loss on abortion. The GOPe will blame it on MAGA while both factions sell out all of us left behind. I will never vote Democrat, but that doesn’t mean I have to vote GOP either. https://t.co/b3SBLyEZB0 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 5, 2023

Republicans are always quick to blame one another, but rarely willing to deal with the actual enemy.

I am someone who does appreciate Mitch McConnell, but man this aint it.



how do you not immediately apply pressure on the Dems here? https://t.co/HMtVLcyILF — John (@John_Faker) December 5, 2023

The only answer is 'Menendez should resign in the light of these serious charges'. Period.

1). R’s aren’t going to win a Senate seat in NJ.

2). New senator would be to the left of Menendez.

3). What’s to be gained by going scorched earth? Nothing. D’s would dig in.

4). Devil you know is better than the devil you don’t.



Seems like a prudent response/deflection to me https://t.co/f2W3ESTIGW — Joseph Pickels (@Pickels_Esq) December 5, 2023

The last elections in New Jersey were extremely and surprisingly close. The GOP should not just give up on a state trending to the right.

I just don't get it. What does Menendez have on everyone that they are so afraid to remove him? — SrirachaPool (@SrirachaPool) December 5, 2023

It makes the public wonder.

He did it right. “Not my cows. Not my farm. And you’re not pulling me into this problem that Schumer should be dealing with.” If Mitch takes the bait it’s red v blue. Make dems own their own flawed Member. Mitch just needs to make sure NJ voters know Bargain Bob is a crook in 24 — Put Down the Monkey Paw (@KickButtowski33) December 5, 2023

It is the problem of all Americans when a Senator is accused of taking bribes on behalf of another country. Sorry not sorry, this goes beyond a red or blue issue. There should be some accepted standard for behavior.

