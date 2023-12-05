Mitch McConnell Refuses to Call for Ouster of Bob Menendez and Twitter Is Beyond Frustrated

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The world is truly a strange place when we can count on Senator John Fetterman, barely lucid, to make a stronger statement against the alleged crook in his own party than the GOP's Mitch McConnell.  Fetterman agreed it was time for Menendez to step down after recent bribery allegations. One would think the Republican Senate leadership would agree. One would be wrong.

It is indeed, no wonder, the GOP never wins.

McConnell's answer was not only horrible, it was also extremely frustrating the day after a Republican was voted out of the House for criminal allegations. Can we at least pretend we have the same standards for both sides? 

Republicans are always quick to blame one another, but rarely willing to deal with the actual enemy.

The only answer is 'Menendez should resign in the light of these serious charges'. Period.

The last elections in New Jersey were extremely and surprisingly close. The GOP should not just give up on a state trending to the right.

It makes the public wonder.

It is the problem of all Americans when a Senator is accused of taking bribes on behalf of another country. Sorry not sorry, this goes beyond a red or blue issue. There should be some accepted standard for behavior.

Tags: BOB MENENDEZ BRIBERY MITCH MCCONNELL SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS

