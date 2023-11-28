Resting Grinch Face ... Pro-Hamas Group Tries To Steal Christmas During Capitol Tree Lighting In DC

Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on November 28, 2023
AP Photo/NBCUniversal Orlando

Earlier, we told you about the national Christmas Tree falling in advance of the lighting ceremony. Well, as everything gets more awful by the day lately, now pro-Hamas protestors have attempted to shut down the actual lighting ceremony. Sigh.

That sounds fair. They think Gaza is so great. Send them right over there. 

Oh, there is most definitely some kind of dark Leftist money group behind it.

They are just intent on making the rest of America as miserable as they are.

Only Republicans can do that, you see. When Democrats interrupt events, it is just a peaceful protest full of peace.

Give them some manual labor to do for a few days and they wouldn't have so much time to waste making the world awful.

Apparently, it's the religion of making sure no one else ever has any peace or the ability to enjoy things ever.

The problem is they are spilling all over the rest of us while they are at it.

It's the same picture!

Ruining Christmas for people certainly will not help win hearts and minds.

