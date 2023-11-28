Resting Grinch Face ... Pro-Hamas Group Tries To Steal Christmas During Capitol Tree Lighting In DC

Earlier, we told you about the national Christmas Tree falling in advance of the lighting ceremony. Well, as everything gets more awful by the day lately, now pro-Hamas protestors have attempted to shut down the actual lighting ceremony. Sigh.

Advertisement

Pro-Hamas protesters just tried to shut down the Capitol Christmas tree lighting

pic.twitter.com/LJjNV2BILt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2023

Pro-Hamas supporters doing what they do best, which is causing trouble. Can we deport these people to Gaza? Follow if you agree. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 29, 2023

That sounds fair. They think Gaza is so great. Send them right over there.

When liberals try to claim there is no war on Christmas. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 29, 2023

Bought and pay for by…..? — Lisette (@Lisette15851266) November 29, 2023

Oh, there is most definitely some kind of dark Leftist money group behind it.

I guess this really goes hand-in-hand with them supporting Osama Bin Laden and converting to Islam 😂 — DEL (@delinthecity_) November 29, 2023

How pathetic do you have to be, to get angry at a Christmas tree.



For the love of god, try getting laid and having a cold beer.



It doesn’t have to be this miserable. — Sean Murphy (@SeanMurphy29) November 29, 2023

They are just intent on making the rest of America as miserable as they are.

Bring back water cannons. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) November 29, 2023

I dunno, sounds a bit insurrectiony... — UncleCracka (@UncleLazarus) November 29, 2023

Only Republicans can do that, you see. When Democrats interrupt events, it is just a peaceful protest full of peace.

My God they’re absolutely not doing anything but being a menace to society. Just radical misfits! — Mikenkali (@mikenkali) November 29, 2023

Give them some manual labor to do for a few days and they wouldn't have so much time to waste making the world awful.

Religion of Peace — MavsFan4Life (@IndustryGroupi) November 29, 2023

Apparently, it's the religion of making sure no one else ever has any peace or the ability to enjoy things ever.

So was this the wind? https://t.co/BJCB53aoLa — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 29, 2023

People always need to ruin good things. Can’t they get a life? https://t.co/qewwh3QCdu — Jake Kroesen 🦌 (@MuggedReality) November 29, 2023

The left is eating itself https://t.co/bjI2qGw3Ov — Some Might Say ❄️ 79 (@CulinaryOasis79) November 29, 2023

Advertisement

The problem is they are spilling all over the rest of us while they are at it.

It's the same picture!

Doesn't matter what you want to protest.. doing this kind of stuff won't encourage a lot of people to support it https://t.co/ZTHQ2nZmBE pic.twitter.com/yJ6EGIYwWE — Dah Bills (@adub182821) November 29, 2023

Ruining Christmas for people certainly will not help win hearts and minds.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











