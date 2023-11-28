Symbolism Alert: Much Like America's Standing in the World, The National Christmas Tree Has Fallen

Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants
Coucy
Coucy  |  7:45 PM on November 28, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged one of the running themes of the novel is that while society keeps limping along things seem to be fraying at the edges, with more and more things that once seemed commonplace and mundane that nobody had ever put much thought into suddenly breaking down or working wrong. It's one of the more chilling aspects of the book, as more and more the entire infrastructure of America begins to collapse around the few people left who actually care.

We're not saying we're at that point yet exactly, but it seems like more and more things like train wrecks are occurring, our federal agencies are getting hacked and bridges are collapsing. That's not to mention the obvious economic issues that face us, but as far as symbolism goes for a Presidency that's failing to live up to the most basic tasks it's asked to oversee you can't do much better symbolically than the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. being installed so poorly that it falls over from the wind blowing on it.

Now granted it seems there was a minor wind storm blowing through DC with northwest winds blowing at 10-20 MPH and gusting up to 35 MPH but still... this is something that just shouldn't happen, right? 

Many are taking the opportunity to compare the toppling tree to our toppling prone President:

While others are, like us, marveling at the symbolism of it all.

It does indeed.

When it seems like literally nothing can go right on any front, even the most simple fronts like making sure your Christmas tree is properly secured, it's time to start thinking about if the people who have been running things are the people who we want to keep running things. And this doesn't just mean Biden himself, after all the President didn't install the tree. Something is deeply wrong at all levels of our government, and despite years of different parties and administrations promising to 'clean house' or 'drain the swamp' the things that are wrong keep right on being wrong and, it sometimes seems, getting wronger in more worrying ways. 

Let's just hope we can get things back on the track while we still have a track below us to get back onto, shall we?

***

