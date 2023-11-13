CEO of 'Public Square' Shares He's 'Not Going Back to Cali' After Chinese Dictator Visit

UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on November 13, 2023
Office of the California Governor

Michael Seifert is a Christian and CEO of 'Public Square', a company seeking to platform patriotic businesses. Seifert made the choice to move his company to Florida from California after the policies of Gavin Newsom and the Democratic party made California wholly untenable.

Recently, we told you about Newsom's all out push to clean up the streets in preparation for the visit of China's Communist leader. Siefert shared this was emblematic of everything wrong with Democrats.

It really is. The residents and tax payers don't matter, but a Communist leader justifies clean streets.

Seifert is definitely committed to ensuring the same thing doesn't happen to Florida.

They clearly feel they will always be reelected, no matter how poorly they govern.

Maybe, Newsom has accepted the inevitable takeover and hopes if he treats China well, he will get a good place in the Communist Party.

Touche. Newsom certainly does not see actual voters or citizens as his boss, so it does make you wonder who he is serving.

