CEO of 'Public Square' Shares He's 'Not Going Back to Cali' After Chinese Dictator Visit

Michael Seifert is a Christian and CEO of 'Public Square', a company seeking to platform patriotic businesses. Seifert made the choice to move his company to Florida from California after the policies of Gavin Newsom and the Democratic party made California wholly untenable.

I am a CEO who moved my business from California to Florida.



It turns out that California's politicians will clean up their streets when the dictator of China comes to town.



But they won't do it to keep business owners like myself from leaving their state. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) November 13, 2023

Recently, we told you about Newsom's all out push to clean up the streets in preparation for the visit of China's Communist leader. Siefert shared this was emblematic of everything wrong with Democrats.

This should be the scandal that prevents Assome from ever becoming president of these United States.



SHOULD be. Would have been impeachable 10 years ago. https://t.co/iOMuj1b8Qa — Plague Trucker (@ZakkOsborne) November 13, 2023

It really is. The residents and tax payers don't matter, but a Communist leader justifies clean streets.

This says it all 🤬🤬👇 https://t.co/grS4iv4eAD — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) November 13, 2023

Now you gonna do what most liberals who flea California do and fight to turn Florida blue? — Thomas Collins (@ThomasC38624575) November 13, 2023

I don’t think you’ve looked at my Twitter account much lol — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) November 13, 2023

Seifert is definitely committed to ensuring the same thing doesn't happen to Florida.

Hope to welcome you at the polls. Enjoy life, forget smelly Ca. — Jim Miles (@jimmiles08) November 13, 2023

Because the Californian government hates the people that live there. — Tez (@Tez_720) November 13, 2023

They clearly feel they will always be reelected, no matter how poorly they govern.

The DNC really is just the US branch of the CCP. — Mad Meon 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AndrssTerranova) November 13, 2023

You’re 💯 better off for leaving . I know YOU know that, but having someone reiterate it might encourage ya 😅 — titosampayo0126 (@tito0126BB) November 13, 2023

Wow. Truth. China is ruthless, but we roll out the red carpet for them here. — Luke (@driven_onward) November 13, 2023

Maybe, Newsom has accepted the inevitable takeover and hopes if he treats China well, he will get a good place in the Communist Party.

Left CA myself. I loathe what has happened to the state that was once my home. The elites out there just can't stand their own people. — Rockin Ranger (@RiviaRanger) November 13, 2023

That’s because Newsom’s boss is coming to town. He has to cleanup for him so he doesn’t get in trouble — Trigger'd American Apparel 🇺🇸 (@TriggerdAmerica) November 13, 2023

Touche. Newsom certainly does not see actual voters or citizens as his boss, so it does make you wonder who he is serving.

