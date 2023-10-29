Vivek Reacts To Pence Dropping Out By Suggesting Others Follow Suit and Twitter Has Advice For Him

Yesterday, we told you about the decision by Mike Pence to suspend his Presidential campaign. Soon after, Vivek was asked about his reaction to the news. He was kind and said he thought it was a good decision and more candidates should follow suit. This led us to wonder if he had any self awareness at all.

Vivek says Mike Pence dropping out of the presidential race is a “service to the American people” and a decision that “certain others in this race should also consider”



💀😂 pic.twitter.com/lzdYToNc2I — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 28, 2023

It has to be said.

Today’s Lack of Self Awareness Award winner. https://t.co/JZoybU3KIG — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) October 28, 2023

Bless his heart.

I hope Vivek is talking to a mirror! https://t.co/TwEsGQxXEm — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 28, 2023

VIvek likely loves a mirror, honestly.

Vivek is right.



Vivek should also consider dropping out. https://t.co/G6hIUafsSJ — C🎃BRA (@cobracommandr15) October 28, 2023

The comment section may not be going the way Vivek expected.

Bollywood Beavis is polling just 1 point ahead of Mike Pence. https://t.co/mMPni2GQkW pic.twitter.com/wcwCRxyfk3 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 28, 2023

Ouch.

Pence was at 3.5% @VivekGRamaswamy is at 4.5%



Vivek has ZERO self awareness hahaha https://t.co/bIeIhQFXtO — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 28, 2023

Stop it with all of these numbers and facts.

Vivek is joining the John Fetterman school of self-deprecation... https://t.co/ydtDISvhao — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) October 28, 2023

Is he talking about himself? https://t.co/3A5ZnQkAvr — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 28, 2023

"others is the race should also consider" dropping out.

Like, himself?

I like Vivek but he's one those that needs to drop out. https://t.co/jja87ugtd1 — Teri Henson (@TeriHenson11503) October 28, 2023

Alexa, show me someone who is projecting, has zero insight, needs to look in the mirror and take his own advice. https://t.co/aYc2heLLbA — Curmudgeon Cardiologist (@curmudgeoncard) October 29, 2023

I like Vivek & he's saying all the right things.

He's almost TOO perfect. Let's see him run for Senate and win, then see what his voting record is. I just think he's too much of an untested "out-of-the-blue" unknown to be 100% reliable. Words and deeds are two different things. — Stacy Phillips🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1stacyphillips) October 28, 2023

There was constructive criticism in the comment section as well. Bravo!

Every single hack who participated in the GOP debates needs to quit asap. They have zero chance of winning. Time to back Trump — Tony M. Benge (@TonyBenge) October 28, 2023

Some other commenters want EVERYONE other than Trump to drop out. Fair enough but it likely won't happen until the party sees how things play out after Iowa and New Hampshire. A little competition never hurt anyone.

Real Clear Polling Average: pic.twitter.com/fgiYpq35u9 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 28, 2023

I want Christie gone — ocnaturelife (@ocnaturelife) October 28, 2023

Everyone but Trump, DeSantis, and Haley should be out before next debate. — The Deuce (@IBeBibby) October 28, 2023

Finally, some are ready for a HUGE whittling down of the field. Only time will tell if this happens before the next debate. As of now, don't hold your breath.

