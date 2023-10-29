Tik Tok Creators Are Making Money Playing 'Palestine vs Israel' In lieu of...
Vivek Reacts To Pence Dropping Out By Suggesting Others Follow Suit and Twitter Has Advice For Him

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:52 PM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Yesterday, we told you about the decision by Mike Pence to suspend his Presidential campaign. Soon after, Vivek was asked about his reaction to the news. He was kind and said he thought it was a good decision and more candidates should follow suit. This led us to wonder if he had any self awareness at all. 

It has to be said.

Bless his heart.

VIvek likely loves a mirror, honestly.

The comment section may not be going the way Vivek expected.

Ouch.

Stop it with all of these numbers and facts.

There was constructive criticism in the comment section as well. Bravo!

Some other commenters want EVERYONE other than Trump to drop out. Fair enough but it likely won't happen until the party sees how things play out after Iowa and New Hampshire. A little competition never hurt anyone.

Finally, some are ready for  a HUGE whittling down of the field. Only time will tell if this happens before the next debate. As of now, don't hold your breath.

