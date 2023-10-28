Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can

State Libertarian Party Says Attack on Israel Was Provoked, Like 9/11 and Pearl...
Aaron Walker  |  5:01 PM on October 28, 2023
Meme

Are you sitting down? We have some very, very bad news for you. Like, seriously (giggle) the worst news you have heard in ages.

Mike Pence has dropped out of the 2024 campaign:

We know, we know, his supporter is devastated.

Sorry, we can’t keep this up. We can’t keep pretending that we are, like, sad. This author doesn’t hate Pence or anything like that. He’s boring and a little annoyingly self-righteous, but we don’t actively despise him. But of all the people running for president, he was one of them. Like he was minimally acceptable as a Republican. If the election was between him and any pretty much any Democrat who has any reasonable chance of being the nominee in 2024, we would vote for him in a heartbeat. But it wouldn’t be a very enthusiastic lever-pull.

But one person is actively happy he has stepped out:

That would be @GayPatriot, fresh out of suspension last night and we thought this was as good a way of any to let you know he was free, again. Indeed, because Mike Pence is the beige of Republican politics, we’re going to spend the rest of the article talking about Bruce. As you will recall, he was suspended over a week ago, for insulting a Washington Post reporter in his own unique way. A late update to that article had Elon Musk saying he would personally look into it. Because of that, we were hopeful the suspension would be removed and, if we were lucky, maybe even a few changes would happen at Twitter/X to stop these bogus suspensions. But, when we went over a week without seeing any movement, his appeal even being denied, we became concerned that something was really, really wrong and he wasn’t going to get is account back. 

And then we learned last night he was back:

And we mean back:

Like as back as back can be:

She might be able to work with that, Bruce.

We are not sure this is a good thing.

That would be a fake CGI image of Greta Thunberg in lingerie that we cut off and … oh G-d, what have we done?!

Of course, there were responses to his post on Pence:

We shall see.

Jokes aside, Twitter/X seems to be backsliding daily, but it could still be turned around. For instance, right now if Twitter won’t let you search for the term ‘Pallywood,’ which would be a great way to organize examples of the outright lying going on in relationship to this war. And if you look at the message Bruce got upon reinstatement…

…they are still saying his Tweet violated their rules and if he continues to do that, they will suspend him again, which is plainly ridiculous. So, what does the future hold for Twitter/X? We honestly don’t know, so we will have to stay tuned.

***

