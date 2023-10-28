Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can

Are you sitting down? We have some very, very bad news for you. Like, seriously (giggle) the worst news you have heard in ages.

Mike Pence has dropped out of the 2024 campaign:

Advertisement

BREAKING: Mike Pence drops out of 2024 presidential race.



“I have decided to suspend my campaign for president.” pic.twitter.com/O74p33glbQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 28, 2023

We know, we know, his supporter is devastated.

Sorry, we can’t keep this up. We can’t keep pretending that we are, like, sad. This author doesn’t hate Pence or anything like that. He’s boring and a little annoyingly self-righteous, but we don’t actively despise him. But of all the people running for president, he was one of them. Like he was minimally acceptable as a Republican. If the election was between him and any pretty much any Democrat who has any reasonable chance of being the nominee in 2024, we would vote for him in a heartbeat. But it wouldn’t be a very enthusiastic lever-pull.

But one person is actively happy he has stepped out:

That would be @GayPatriot, fresh out of suspension last night and we thought this was as good a way of any to let you know he was free, again. Indeed, because Mike Pence is the beige of Republican politics, we’re going to spend the rest of the article talking about Bruce. As you will recall, he was suspended over a week ago, for insulting a Washington Post reporter in his own unique way. A late update to that article had Elon Musk saying he would personally look into it. Because of that, we were hopeful the suspension would be removed and, if we were lucky, maybe even a few changes would happen at Twitter/X to stop these bogus suspensions. But, when we went over a week without seeing any movement, his appeal even being denied, we became concerned that something was really, really wrong and he wasn’t going to get is account back.

And then we learned last night he was back:

And we mean back:

OH NO. DAVID FRENCH IS LEAVING TWITTER JUST AS I CAME BACK???



WHAT WILL I DO??? pic.twitter.com/9eZFnXVYnU — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) October 28, 2023

New movie on the Hallmark Channel pic.twitter.com/F6rHtp8aWB — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) October 28, 2023

Like as back as back can be:

I HATE YOU https://t.co/t9xqDp8cOP — 🎃 Spooky Ginger 💀 (@mchastain81) October 28, 2023

She might be able to work with that, Bruce.

We are not sure this is a good thing.

That would be a fake CGI image of Greta Thunberg in lingerie that we cut off and … oh G-d, what have we done?!

Of course, there were responses to his post on Pence:

and another major reason to support Bruce!!! — AR-15 (Assault Rabbit) Russian BunnyBot (@evil_bun_bun) October 28, 2023

I was reasonably sure his energy plan wasn't gonna work.



I mean using Gay people as batteries was never gonna work.



Just use the flaming ones for steam power. — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) October 28, 2023

Re-PENCE or thou shalt be judged! — Bad Comedy (@Galvajohn) October 28, 2023

Maybe the Twitter suspension was to keep you safe until Pence dropped out. — IMissRWReagan613 (@IMissRWReagan_) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

But can you escape Mike Johnson???? — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) October 28, 2023

We shall see.

Jokes aside, Twitter/X seems to be backsliding daily, but it could still be turned around. For instance, right now if Twitter won’t let you search for the term ‘Pallywood,’ which would be a great way to organize examples of the outright lying going on in relationship to this war. And if you look at the message Bruce got upon reinstatement…

A story in three parts. pic.twitter.com/ygZi7OltLA — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) October 28, 2023

…they are still saying his Tweet violated their rules and if he continues to do that, they will suspend him again, which is plainly ridiculous. So, what does the future hold for Twitter/X? We honestly don’t know, so we will have to stay tuned.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



