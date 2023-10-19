GayPatriot Suspended, Again, for Insulting an Apologist for Antisemites as Only He Can

Today, we got the news that @GayPatriot, a.k.a. Bruce Carroll was suspended via his significant other:

Well, folks, you aren’t seeing @GayPatriot tweets because he was banned by @twitter for simply pointing out someone’s antisemitism. Who are these people @elonmusk has making these decisions? Let’s demand that @gaypatriot is immediately returned to this platform. — Johnny Conch (@JCinKeyWest) October 19, 2023

Honestly, we were not shocked so much as thinking ‘not again.’ For those who don’t know, Carroll is the king of BS suspensions from Twitter/X. Before Musk took over, he was suspended for ‘misgendering’ Chelsea Manning (who is a man). Then he would pop up with one new account after another, and Twitter’s overlords would play whack-a-mole, suspending him over and over again, probably if only for ban evasion. Then when Musk took over Twitter—before he called it X—we saw many accounts freed from the proverbial Bastille and he was restored.

But here we are, dealing with this again. We assumed it was for a bogus reason and asked Mr. Conch if he could share the suspension notice. He did and we were stunned … at how stupid it was. With a minor LANGUAGE WARNING (it’s Bruce, after all), here’s the notice:

Here you go pic.twitter.com/AVpFmcfd7J — Johnny Conch (@JCinKeyWest) October 19, 2023

Here's the pic, embiggened:

We could understand them suspending him for photoshopping Hillary Clinton into fake, elderly bikini models. We still need therapy because of the times he exposed us to that. But to suspend him for this? We’re not talking about like a temporary restriction on his account: His account is gone.

Like, do they think he is saying this as a gay slur? We’re going to go out on a limb and guess @GayPatriot does not have any prejudice toward gay people … or patriots.

For background, a little Internet sleuthing gives us a high degree of confidence that the offending post was sent in response to this thread:

The Washington Post has found the real victims of the last week. Apparently it’s people who companies don’t want to associate with after they loudly advocate for those that burn people alive and cut off heads from babies. pic.twitter.com/FOvCrEc1eM — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 13, 2023

Similarly, Tim describes Mia Khalifa’s posts that got her fired as simply posting “support of the Palestinian people”



Somehow he left off the part where she told the baby-murderers to flip their phones so she could get a better view of their murder of innocents. pic.twitter.com/eKCVnmhnam — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 13, 2023

Frankly, Khalifa has said worse than that. It is bizarre that she would side with people who would probably murder her, at best.

Back to GayPatriot, if you go into TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter) and click on the search bar, and look for the terms ‘@aghamilton29 @TimBella @GayPatriot’ you will see a few people responding to all three people like this:

I mean, it’s practically science. — Gus Zalinsky (@Gus_Zalinsky) October 13, 2023

It won’t show up on this page, but you can see Mr. Zalinsky is replying to GayPatriot, and responding to a suspended account that posted something responding to AG Hamilton and Mr. Bella. So it looks like the offending post was in response to the second post in Hamilton’s thread.

We won’t even speculate as to who reported him. This came about a week later, so who knows who got a burr up their keister. But we also know this is pretty mild for TSMSFKA Twitter. Like if you are not careful in your searches you will actually see the act he described on Twitter/X in full motion video, albeit not involving any genocidal dictators (as far as we know).

@elonmusk Elon, how is it that @GayPatriot is banned for pointing out the blatant antisemitism the Hamas supporters spew on X? Please reinstate him. https://t.co/9tSFxPeP2I — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 19, 2023

@elonmusk ... Free speech is dying on your platform... Again. https://t.co/ThSwWWCDyA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 19, 2023

@gaypatriot correctly pointing out someone's anti-Semitism is not a bannable offense unless you favor anti-Semitism. Bring him back, @elonmusk https://t.co/5f6YxHLneI — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 19, 2023

Free Gay Patriot!!

Only while supplies last. (Adults only.)

I was recently thinking it's so nice to see @GayPatriot unsuspended, maybe twitter is actually normal now.

I guess not. https://t.co/K8h2MigpDg — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) October 19, 2023

We took too long to get the joke in his name.

.@elonmusk I've reported people who literally said "gas the Jews", "Jews are savages/pigs", and "Hitler was right"- and nothing happened to them.



X's safety headquarters needs fixing. https://t.co/dPVi9wpVwr — Lee Maxwell (@Lee__Maxwell) October 19, 2023

This is grade A horse manure.

Hey @elonmusk- one of your tech folks is a homophobe/Hamas supporter. There can be no other reason why @gaypatriot got suspended. https://t.co/Y988m31mf4 — Mike, the old Lawyer 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mhenrylaw1) October 19, 2023

what's funny is that this app constantly recommends his alt accounts for me



🤷🤷🤷 https://t.co/m8QOGpD4Pg — --- 🅁🄾🄼🄴 🄶🅄🅈 --- 🚬🗿 (@realRomeGuy) October 19, 2023

That’s handy. But if we were aware of any, we wouldn’t rat him out.

Hey @x and @elonmusk can yah check out the @GayPatriot and see if your algorithm is effing up at light speed? https://t.co/IsS1UO72Qm — prag·ma·tist /ˈpraɡmədəst/ 82001 (@KurtS96734) October 19, 2023

If it happens a week later, it’s probably not the algorithm.

Concerning that this is still happening on X @elonmusk — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 19, 2023

He says he’s an honorary Jew. Truth be told, he barely even deals with guilt. He’s Episcopalian. — Johnny Conch (@JCinKeyWest) October 19, 2023

Meet the new boss.



Same as the old boss. https://t.co/xkQMe3bP20 — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant 2.0 (Ret.) (@judasbooth99) October 19, 2023

We’re not quite that pessimistic, but we are getting there.

***

