GayPatriot Suspended, Again, for Insulting an Apologist for Antisemites as Only He Can

Aaron Walker  |  10:15 PM on October 19, 2023
Meme

Today, we got the news that @GayPatriot, a.k.a. Bruce Carroll was suspended via his significant other:

Honestly, we were not shocked so much as thinking ‘not again.’ For those who don’t know, Carroll is the king of BS suspensions from Twitter/X. Before Musk took over, he was suspended for ‘misgendering’ Chelsea Manning (who is a man). Then he would pop up with one new account after another, and Twitter’s overlords would play whack-a-mole, suspending him over and over again, probably if only for ban evasion. Then when Musk took over Twitter—before he called it X—we saw many accounts freed from the proverbial Bastille and he was restored.

But here we are, dealing with this again. We assumed it was for a bogus reason and asked Mr. Conch if he could share the suspension notice. He did and we were stunned … at how stupid it was. With a minor LANGUAGE WARNING (it’s Bruce, after all), here’s the notice:

Here's the pic, embiggened:

We could understand them suspending him for photoshopping Hillary Clinton into fake, elderly bikini models. We still need therapy because of the times he exposed us to that. But to suspend him for this? We’re not talking about like a temporary restriction on his account: His account is gone.

Like, do they think he is saying this as a gay slur? We’re going to go out on a limb and guess @GayPatriot does not have any prejudice toward gay people … or patriots. 

WATCH: The Moment the Newest ‘BLM Martyr’ Leonard Cure is Shot by Police (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
For background, a little Internet sleuthing gives us a high degree of confidence that the offending post was sent in response to this thread:

Frankly, Khalifa has said worse than that. It is bizarre that she would side with people who would probably murder her, at best.

Back to GayPatriot, if you go into TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter) and click on the search bar, and look for the terms ‘@aghamilton29 @TimBella @GayPatriot’ you will see a few people responding to all three people like this:

It won’t show up on this page, but you can see Mr. Zalinsky is replying to GayPatriot, and responding to a suspended account that posted something responding to AG Hamilton and Mr. Bella. So it looks like the offending post was in response to the second post in Hamilton’s thread.

We won’t even speculate as to who reported him. This came about a week later, so who knows who got a burr up their keister. But we also know this is pretty mild for TSMSFKA Twitter. Like if you are not careful in your searches you will actually see the act he described on Twitter/X in full motion video, albeit not involving any genocidal dictators (as far as we know).

Free Gay Patriot!! 

Only while supplies last. (Adults only.)

We took too long to get the joke in his name.

That’s handy. But if we were aware of any, we wouldn’t rat him out.

If it happens a week later, it’s probably not the algorithm.

We’re not quite that pessimistic, but we are getting there.

***

