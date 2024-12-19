Avenging Avatar: Legacy Media Grapples With Musk Making Voters the Center of the...
What About The Farmers and Disaster Victims? Dems Chant 'Hell No' to CR Without Pay Raises

Eric V.  |  8:15 PM on December 19, 2024
Less than twenty-four hours ago, Democrats took to social media and the airwaves, decrying the dying of the bloated fifteen-hundred-page CR bill that was chock-full of pork spending, including a nice big raise for themselves.

There wasn't enough baby oil at Diddy's apartment to jam the 'CRomnibus' through.

They were appalled. How could those heartless Republicans kill a bill that had so much money for much-needed disaster relief and aid for struggling farmers?

How could those evil, extreme MAGA Republicans shut down the government so close to Christmas? Taking paychecks away from non-essential government employees so close to the holidays?

They had no concern for themselves. Their bleeding hearts poured out for us. The poor, helpless American people who were having Christmas stolen by the Grinch-like Republican party.

They didn't care about pay raises for themselves; they only cared about YOU!

Here are some examples of the deep-felt, selfless Democrats caring about us without a single thought for themselves.

Oh, what a difference a day makes.

A one-hundred-and-sixty-page version of the CR was presented to the House today. It may be voted on at any minute. Gone are billions of dollars of pork spending, including the pay raises for House members. The disaster and farm aid remain.

The Democrats, who only cared about the people who cared so deeply about Christmas, have suddenly changed their tune.

Wait! Tell us it's not so. How could this be? They assured us they were only concerned about farmers and disaster victims.

But they're Democrats; they don't lie. Just ask them, and they'll tell you.

And there it is. Of course, they're pissed. They never cared about disaster relief or farm aid beyond the fact they needed something to guilt financially conscious Reps to vote for all the pork.

The new, cleaner version of the bill is not guaranteed to pass, with or without the now pay-raise-less Democrats. Fiscally conservative Republicans are taking issue with a provision in the CR that temporarily suspends the debt ceiling. In fact, the bill has already failed a vote to take the bill directly to the floor, avoiding a vote by the rules committee.

Massie is on the Rules Committee.

Chip Roy is also a vocal opponent of the debt ceiling suspension.

The bill, in its current form, has failed. Speaker Mike Johnson must go back to the drawing board. 

The future of another adjusted CR is unclear, but make no mistake: the bill's opposition is different on both sides of the aisle.

Republicans continue to debate over debt ceilings and fiscal responsibility. Democrats, having lost their special interest spending and pay raises, have completely bailed. (At last check, only two voted to get the new CR to the floor)

When they show you who they are, believe them.

