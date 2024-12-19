What About The Farmers and Disaster Victims? Dems Chant 'Hell No' to CR Without Pay Raises

Less than twenty-four hours ago, Democrats took to social media and the airwaves, decrying the dying of the bloated fifteen-hundred-page CR bill that was chock-full of pork spending, including a nice big raise for themselves.

Advertisement

There wasn't enough baby oil at Diddy's apartment to jam the 'CRomnibus' through.

They were appalled. How could those heartless Republicans kill a bill that had so much money for much-needed disaster relief and aid for struggling farmers?

How could those evil, extreme MAGA Republicans shut down the government so close to Christmas? Taking paychecks away from non-essential government employees so close to the holidays?

They had no concern for themselves. Their bleeding hearts poured out for us. The poor, helpless American people who were having Christmas stolen by the Grinch-like Republican party.

They didn't care about pay raises for themselves; they only cared about YOU!

Here are some examples of the deep-felt, selfless Democrats caring about us without a single thought for themselves.

Disaster aid and Farm aid is not ‘Pork’. It’s called governing. That’s what we were all ELECTED to do. — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) December 19, 2024

Hard to imagine anything more heartless than shutting down the government and leaving disaster victims out in the cold just days before Christmas. Absolutely outrageous this is even a possibility. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 18, 2024

Trump and Elon Musk are forcing Republicans to shut down the government days before Christmas unless Democrats accede to their crazy demands.



Two billionaires telling millions of Americans they can go without pay during the holidays is really rich. — James E. Clyburn (@RepJamesClyburn) December 18, 2024

Oh, what a difference a day makes.

A one-hundred-and-sixty-page version of the CR was presented to the House today. It may be voted on at any minute. Gone are billions of dollars of pork spending, including the pay raises for House members. The disaster and farm aid remain.

The Democrats, who only cared about the people who cared so deeply about Christmas, have suddenly changed their tune.

House Dems are chanting “Hell No!” inside this caucus meeting - per @TylerOlson1791 — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) December 19, 2024

Wait! Tell us it's not so. How could this be? They assured us they were only concerned about farmers and disaster victims.

So, 1500 page boondoggle is perfectly fine, but 116 page clean funding, with disaster aid, farm aid is a no. Let them be the ones who shut it down then, and explain to their constituents why all the garbage in the big bill was so important. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) December 19, 2024

But they're Democrats; they don't lie. Just ask them, and they'll tell you.

What losers. If they are willing to shut down government over their pay raise let them. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) December 19, 2024

And there it is. Of course, they're pissed. They never cared about disaster relief or farm aid beyond the fact they needed something to guilt financially conscious Reps to vote for all the pork.

The new, cleaner version of the bill is not guaranteed to pass, with or without the now pay-raise-less Democrats. Fiscally conservative Republicans are taking issue with a provision in the CR that temporarily suspends the debt ceiling. In fact, the bill has already failed a vote to take the bill directly to the floor, avoiding a vote by the rules committee.

Advertisement

Massie is on the Rules Committee.

Now conservatives are clamoring for a clean CR and a debt limit increase!



Isn’t that what Speaker McCarthy was vacated for?



How times change. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 19, 2024

Chip Roy is also a vocal opponent of the debt ceiling suspension.

Old bill: $110BB in deficit spending (unpaid for), $0 increase in the national credit card.



New bill: $110BB in deficit spending (unpaid for), $4 TRILLION+ debt ceiling increase with $0 in structural reforms for cuts.



Time to read the bill: 1.5 hours.



I will vote no. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 19, 2024

The bill, in its current form, has failed. Speaker Mike Johnson must go back to the drawing board.

The future of another adjusted CR is unclear, but make no mistake: the bill's opposition is different on both sides of the aisle.

Republicans continue to debate over debt ceilings and fiscal responsibility. Democrats, having lost their special interest spending and pay raises, have completely bailed. (At last check, only two voted to get the new CR to the floor)

When they show you who they are, believe them.