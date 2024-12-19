Breakdown to Break Down? GOP Possibly Considering Splitting Up Spending Bill Into Smaller...
Avenging Avatar: Legacy Media Grapples With Musk Making Voters the Center of the Political Universe

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Legacy media continues to grapple with Elon Musk. Focusing on the man and not what he also is - an avatar of sorts for long-ignored voters. Those voters are channeling their will through Musk to strike at corrupt, spend-happy Congress critters. It’s the effectiveness of this approach which is shocking and frightening to so many in ‘newsrooms’ and on Capitol Hill.

Here’s more. WATCH)

What we are seeing now is the rejection of our most fundamental rights by the legacy media and politicians. Musk’s X allows users to fully exercise their freedom of speech, their freedom of the press and the right to peaceably assemble all at the same time.

Musk practices this individually and has invited everyone else to come along. He then takes what others are saying and wanting, and then blasts it at Congress. How dare he!

Millions speaking out on X stopped Congress from doing something wasteful and destructive. That should be celebrated. It’s funny how all the ‘This is what Democracy looks like!’ crowd is suddenly quiet.

And, we have a man and his simple online platform, which supports and enables people to speak their minds, to thank for it. Thanks, Elon!

So, millions will continue to use X to put their representatives on alert to what is wanted and expected. Musk will continue to speak his mind and essentially act as an avatar for the broader consensus of X users. Oh, and the legacy media and politicians will continue to fret and complain that voters are finally being listened to for a change. ‘VOTERS are at the center of the universe on Capitol Hill in a way that nobody has ever seen.’ This is what they’re really saying. That sounds like something they’ll just have to get over, doesn’t it? Because voters are finally in their rightful place, at the center of it all.

