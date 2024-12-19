Avenging Avatar: Legacy Media Grapples With Musk Making Voters the Center of the Political Universe

Legacy media continues to grapple with Elon Musk. Focusing on the man and not what he also is - an avatar of sorts for long-ignored voters. Those voters are channeling their will through Musk to strike at corrupt, spend-happy Congress critters. It’s the effectiveness of this approach which is shocking and frightening to so many in ‘newsrooms’ and on Capitol Hill.

DOOCY: "Elon Musk is at the center of the universe on Capitol Hill in a way that nobody has ever seen."



“Every Christmastime we have these government shutdown fights, and usually they just complain about it and then vote for it anyway."



“Now, it’s the 𝕏 owner who says that if… pic.twitter.com/EkiZcRylFo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

What we are seeing now is the rejection of our most fundamental rights by the legacy media and politicians. Musk’s X allows users to fully exercise their freedom of speech, their freedom of the press and the right to peaceably assemble all at the same time.

Musk practices this individually and has invited everyone else to come along. He then takes what others are saying and wanting, and then blasts it at Congress. How dare he!

The cope is so strong. They are seething that a private citizen is actually using his LEGAL influence to shape the country and participate in democracy. “You’re not supposed to be competent! We just gave people these rights for show. You’re not supposed to use them!” SAD! — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 19, 2024

How dare he effectively utilize his platform to publicly expose massive govt waste and corruption



How dare he amplify the voices of millions of others that stand against it



How dare voters rally to demand the change in govt that they just voted to implement



Unacceptable! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

Isn’t it glorious to watch!? I’m loving it! 😍 — Donna Bandoni (@DonnaBandoni) December 19, 2024

Millions speaking out on X stopped Congress from doing something wasteful and destructive. That should be celebrated. It’s funny how all the ‘This is what Democracy looks like!’ crowd is suddenly quiet.

X k1lled the bill! pic.twitter.com/L2h4k4d0uV — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 19, 2024

This was amazing and fun to see. A new precedent of government by the people has been set. — Matthew Casey (@MatthewCaseyFl) December 19, 2024

Exactly. The people, using X killed it. Elon didn’t. — PWspoon (@Pdwspoon2) December 19, 2024

Which means that we the people killed it. — Glencora Paliser (@GPaliser33598) December 19, 2024

And, we have a man and his simple online platform, which supports and enables people to speak their minds, to thank for it. Thanks, Elon!

A Force to be reckoned with Mr. Musk is... — Jeremy Sartor (@Jeremy_Sartor) December 19, 2024

Yes. And we are fortunate to have him and this platform to amplify our voices. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

And the people said, Amen, and Congress listened, and all was well for another day.



Elon = 𝕏 = the voice of The People.



𝕏. We are the media now, and The People have spoken. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 19, 2024

So, millions will continue to use X to put their representatives on alert to what is wanted and expected. Musk will continue to speak his mind and essentially act as an avatar for the broader consensus of X users. Oh, and the legacy media and politicians will continue to fret and complain that voters are finally being listened to for a change. ‘VOTERS are at the center of the universe on Capitol Hill in a way that nobody has ever seen.’ This is what they’re really saying. That sounds like something they’ll just have to get over, doesn’t it? Because voters are finally in their rightful place, at the center of it all.