'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
Podcast 'Bestie' David Sacks Predicts America Would Lose World War and Twitter (Mostly)...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Biden needs to 'clear out his administration of Iranian sympathizers'
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide'...
Lying Doesn't Pay: Musk Announces Demonetization of 'Community Noted' Tweets
Astounding: The NYT Asks If Hamas Really Has An Obligation to Citizens
Don't Touch the Hair! Gavin Newsom Getting Whooped By a Kid Playing Basketball...
Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How...
'Hollywood Insider' Going after Mike Johnson's WIFE For Daring to be a Christian...
George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA...
OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Sh...
The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Known Wolf: Police Were Alerted LAST MONTH About 'Veiled Threats' Made by the...
'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Mo...

Man Interrupts Hillary Clinton At Sheila Jackson Lee Fundraiser To Ask Why Bill Went To Epstein Island

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:48 PM on October 29, 2023
Twitchy/Sam J.

Oh my goodness! This is so funny. Last week, we told you about Sheila Jackson Lee and her incredibly cruel behavior to her staff. Shame on her for that! Honestly, that should probably end her political career because it is so uncalled for and voters should be appalled. Sheila apparently has not shame because she is now running for Mayor of Houston. This may seem like a major step down from what she is doing in DC, but Houston is a huge city and this is a big deal. Such a BIG DEAL, Sheila pulled out the big guns and had Hillary Clinton come to one of her events.

Advertisement

In the middle of the event, activist Alex Rosen, decided to ask Hillary about Bill's many visits to Epstein Island. That went over like a lead balloon as you can tell from the video. It is a hilarious watch though.

The T-shirt over his head is the best part.

You can't really dispute that.

It's the little things!

Let us be very clear about this point in case something goes wrong for Alex soon.

Recommended

'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

This is almost as bad as making fun of Beyonce. 

His 'cape' is a ripped t-shirt now.

Unfortunately, Sheila Jackson Lee also has tons of baggage, so they are two peas in a pod.

He should sell merchandise with this picture on it.

Advertisement

The fact people have gathered together to rally for that woman to be their mayor cannot be lost in all of this. There is no shortage of stupidity in this country.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: HILLARY HILLARY CLINTON HOUSTON SHEILA JACKSON LEE TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines
Chad Felix Greene
Podcast 'Bestie' David Sacks Predicts America Would Lose World War and Twitter (Mostly) Begs to Differ
justmindy
'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
Chad Felix Greene
'Hollywood Insider' Going after Mike Johnson's WIFE For Daring to be a Christian Goes SOOO Very WRONG
Sam J.
Lying Doesn't Pay: Musk Announces Demonetization of 'Community Noted' Tweets
Coucy
Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How You Honor Matthew Perry
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement