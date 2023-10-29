Man Interrupts Hillary Clinton At Sheila Jackson Lee Fundraiser To Ask Why Bill Went To Epstein Island

Oh my goodness! This is so funny. Last week, we told you about Sheila Jackson Lee and her incredibly cruel behavior to her staff. Shame on her for that! Honestly, that should probably end her political career because it is so uncalled for and voters should be appalled. Sheila apparently has not shame because she is now running for Mayor of Houston. This may seem like a major step down from what she is doing in DC, but Houston is a huge city and this is a big deal. Such a BIG DEAL, Sheila pulled out the big guns and had Hillary Clinton come to one of her events.

I was DRAGGED OUT of a Hillary Clinton rally for asking about Bill’s trips to Epstein island! pic.twitter.com/ygqBJAdDR9 — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) October 27, 2023

In the middle of the event, activist Alex Rosen, decided to ask Hillary about Bill's many visits to Epstein Island. That went over like a lead balloon as you can tell from the video. It is a hilarious watch though.

Secret service trying to question me afterwards https://t.co/m5Hl5Z7w7O — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) October 29, 2023

The T-shirt over his head is the best part.

If Trump went to Epstein Island more than 2 dozen times, he’d be in solitary confinement right now



But Bill Clinton gets a free pass?



Props to Alex Rosen for calling out Hillary’s criminal family https://t.co/GWyivMTdCM — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 27, 2023

You can't really dispute that.

Hillary Clinton belongs in prison for the rest of her miserable life but until then, I'll take moments like this https://t.co/QUxo6QRa6N — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 28, 2023

It's the little things!

FYI- Alex is not suicidal https://t.co/f4IZ6JhVje — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 27, 2023

Let us be very clear about this point in case something goes wrong for Alex soon.

Thoughts and prayers for Alex Rosen, he just nuked a beehive. https://t.co/BnHKcGt7WZ — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) October 27, 2023

This is almost as bad as making fun of Beyonce.

If there weren't so many witnesses she'd have suicided you, man. Bravo. Not all heroes wear capes. Some get dragged by their pride t-shirt out of Clinton rallies for hunting down pedophiles. https://t.co/OWlabx1i6l — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 27, 2023

His 'cape' is a ripped t-shirt now.

It’s just best to never campaign with Hillary. Too much baggage. 2 time loser. https://t.co/C5IgOkZOZ3 — Rev. Damien Jones aka Clarence Thomas’ play nephew (@NobleNegroe) October 27, 2023

Unfortunately, Sheila Jackson Lee also has tons of baggage, so they are two peas in a pod.

Obviously Hillary's events are pedo conversations look at em all defend her .. these ppl are totally ok with pedos

They cheer them

The left is a bunch of sick puppies https://t.co/Z42CGot7j1 — lilbroomrider ♥️ (@imsoright2) October 28, 2023

He should sell merchandise with this picture on it.

Imagine holding a sign that reads, "Sheila Jackson Lee for Mayor" and thinking that she'd do good for your city. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) October 27, 2023

The fact people have gathered together to rally for that woman to be their mayor cannot be lost in all of this. There is no shortage of stupidity in this country.

