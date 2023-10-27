RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
Brad Polumbo CONDEMNS DeSantis For Promise to Expel Students Supporting Hamas But Twitter Begs to Differ

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Earlier this week, we told you about Ron DeSantis promising to expel foreign students who protest on behalf of terrorist groups. One political pundit disagrees with this stance and his response is dividing Twitter.

“When the blood wasn’t even dry on the Israelis who had been massacred, you had people in America going out and protesting in favor of Hamas,” DeSantis recently said. “Some of these people are not U.S. citizens, so as president, if you're on a student visa and you’re a foreigner and you’re out there celebrating terrorism, I’m canceling your visa and I’m sending you home.”

There are some cases where the Supreme Court allowed immigrants to be deported because they were affiliated with groups that actively sought to violently overthrow the U.S. government. But that’s a fundamentally different situation than deporting someone for speech generically supporting violent acts overseas. That case also came before some relevant landmark decisions on what constitutes actual incitement to violence, and it’s not clear if the case would be decided the same way today.

So, legal immigrants have First Amendment rights. But what about these protests? The next question, according to Cohn, “is the speech protected by the First Amendment?”

Putting aside protesting on behalf of Hamas, which is the government of 'Palestine', is horrific behavior from any person, people studying in the US are here as guests and the government should have the ability to ask guests to go home for any reason.

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics
justmindy
While one tweep agreed with Brad, a whole lot did not, to say the least.

Of course, the staff of Ron DeSantis disagrees with Brad, but both made great points refuting Brad's article.

Correct! Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization. Period.

Bingo! Students supporting terror or terrorist organizations lose their 'right' to study in this country. Full stop. There is no need to apologize for protecting our citizens and other students on campus.

