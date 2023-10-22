Boom! Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing

'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:31 PM on October 22, 2023
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

As we watch protests around the world in support of both Israel and Palestine, Republican Presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis, has drawn a line in the sand. Any foreign students studying in the United States supporting Hamas and the attack on Israel, should be sent home.

This statement drew opposing reactions.

That is an excellent point. One actually threatens the safety of Americans. The other is a personal medical decision as we now know the vaccine does not stop you from spreading the COVID virus.

Correct. When you are on a visa in a country, you are a guest in that country and should behave as such. If you exhibit bad manners or openly defy the well defined policy stances of said country's government, they may ask you to leave.

On the other hand, some see it as a free speech issue. Again, citizens of the US are guaranteed free speech. Guests in this country aren't permitted the right to make citizens feel unsafe.

Governor DeSantis did send planes to help Floridians stuck in the region to get home.

America has allowed far too many people in our country without proper vetting. Sending visa holders who celebrate Hamas back to their homes is a good way to start ensuring the safety of our towns and cities.

