Boom! Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing

As we watch protests around the world in support of both Israel and Palestine, Republican Presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis, has drawn a line in the sand. Any foreign students studying in the United States supporting Hamas and the attack on Israel, should be sent home.

Advertisement

When I’m President, if foreign students are out there celebrating terrorism, I will cancel their visas and send them home. pic.twitter.com/BPcVls2w7e — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 21, 2023

This statement drew opposing reactions.

This is beyond obvious but DeSantis is the only one saying it. https://t.co/JaLD9mMFdf — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 22, 2023

I don’t care who you favor for president, he or she better be saying exactly this. Nothing less. https://t.co/ATa0DNUK6v — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 22, 2023

A lot of people I’m sure will say this is fascist but:



If you think the United States should let students from other countries study here and speak out in support of Hamas but you also think the US shouldn’t let unvaccinated tennis players come here, you’re not a serious person. https://t.co/gWUI2YwRpD — Zac Bissonnette (@ZacBissonnette) October 21, 2023

That is an excellent point. One actually threatens the safety of Americans. The other is a personal medical decision as we now know the vaccine does not stop you from spreading the COVID virus.

He’d be such an incredible president https://t.co/nIXllsY2bf — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 21, 2023

Yes—everyone has a right to free speech but nobody has the right to a visa. (I say this as someone who was on many different kinds of visas, including student, over many years.) https://t.co/tBL5WWNtBk — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) October 22, 2023

Correct. When you are on a visa in a country, you are a guest in that country and should behave as such. If you exhibit bad manners or openly defy the well defined policy stances of said country's government, they may ask you to leave.

One of the my favorite things about the Governor.

When he says something. There isn't a person in the world who doesn't believe he's gonna do it.

Compare and contrast... https://t.co/WkwUmoJan3 — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) October 21, 2023

When I’m President, we will end free speech. If you say anything bad about our forever wars we will claim that you are siding with terrorists and Nazis and we will rid our nation of you. We do not tolerate differences in opinions in this country https://t.co/QgjRjUML3G — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) October 21, 2023

On the other hand, some see it as a free speech issue. Again, citizens of the US are guaranteed free speech. Guests in this country aren't permitted the right to make citizens feel unsafe.

The comments. 😂. He’s turning supporters off. Is his point to make Florida Israel?



When will he comment on his fellow Americans Catholics stuck in Gaza who were volunteering at the Catholic Church? Is he demanding that Israel allow them to leave? https://t.co/hpGAY8302i — Amanda (@Amandasmylife) October 21, 2023

Governor DeSantis did send planes to help Floridians stuck in the region to get home.

Advertisement

TBF, 20 years ago no one of importance would have disagreed with what he's saying.



However you feel about it now, the Overton window has shifted significantly. — Nemesis 2023 (@Nemtastic1) October 21, 2023

Visas are a privilege, not a right.



You don’t have a right to come to America, take what you want, and then cheer for its destruction.



It’s one thing for citizens to do that under free speech principles.



But if you’re here by invitation, you can f*** off back home. https://t.co/5tDQyT3cov — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) October 22, 2023

America has allowed far too many people in our country without proper vetting. Sending visa holders who celebrate Hamas back to their homes is a good way to start ensuring the safety of our towns and cities.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















