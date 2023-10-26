This Isn't a 'Plug' ... Turns Out Gas Guzzlers May Be More Economical After All

Buying electric cars to avoid the rising cost of gasoline is all the rage, but are they actually a cost saver? Twitter account @Catturd has your answer.

I’ve been screaming for years that electric cars are a joke. https://t.co/bvVo0TNmJG — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 26, 2023

Advertisement

Yes, that's right. It's actually equal to about $17 a gallon to own an electric car. Unless you live in Gavin Newsom's California, this is probably not a savings for you.

They are worse than a joke they are the antithesis of “save the planet”, while giving those who own one a sense of virtue that doesn’t exist. https://t.co/aPMQqBDopH — Dast_Monk (@Dast_Monk) October 26, 2023

Same, I knew there was no way it was cheaper. Electric isn't cheap https://t.co/KANxJzJYfO — Angelina Martinez (@nerdetteee) October 26, 2023

The electric car scam reminds me of the COVID vaccine scam and the Climate Change scam. Not to mention the USDA food pyramid scam. @homesteadhow @SBakerMD @KenDBerryMD https://t.co/QjJc8BDIk9 — Nate Meyer (@Orion4Meyer) October 26, 2023

It seems many people were on to it.

Lol, and I’m not stopping every 300 miles to sit and charge my vehicle on a vacation trip 🤬 https://t.co/m1ZuWPHvKX — Mickey Dail (@mickeydail) October 26, 2023

We always knew all along that it is a scam a rip off and is not what it appears to be. That being said, why is the administration and other Democrats pushing for this? https://t.co/6NXkAGj238 — David Rose (@rose128888) October 26, 2023

Electric cars run on a battery, they don’t self generate power. The power has to come from an outside source. It would be better to call them battery operated than electric. https://t.co/rZcST1EuTo — Mrs_snuffleupagus 🇺🇸 (@MrsSnufleupagus) October 26, 2023

No matter what you call them, they aren't the savior of the world they are made out to be.

I'm buy gas powered. Electric not only cost more, it is bad for the environment. . . Until the fix the latter issue never will I buy one. https://t.co/W2fcSTttTi — Duprica4America1st (@duprie_cathy) October 26, 2023

This is by design - they don’t WANT you to have a personal vehicle - only the elites can afford those - they want the little people back on trains and buses - no freedom of movement for you !!! https://t.co/XPW8GDsNPW — Fionn Mkool (@FionnMkool2112) October 26, 2023

It’s ridiculous and insane that we are being subjected to this insanity, especially with the other costs to live oatmeal brain has put on us. https://t.co/YSkOLqPsJB — K B Martin (@karbarmar) October 26, 2023

Oatmeal brain? That's a new one! LULZ

The truth is slowly starting to trickle out about the entire "green" energy scam. https://t.co/ohRHxf7bAA — Lushang's fishing rod (@LushangSan) October 26, 2023

Some people were just early adopters in knowing it was a big scam.

I have been tricked lost a ton of money . The whole thing was a pump and dump. EV a waist of time https://t.co/KELLZax4gH — House Church (@sonofmoses26) October 26, 2023

Advertisement

This is missing the fuel spent digging up the lithium (about 2 years of fuel cost), also the cost of getting electricity from the power plant. And lol the fact that most electricity comes from fossil fuel power plants. https://t.co/ox6SbWklho — Spence (@SpenceBrown3) October 26, 2023

Perhaps this is one of the times it pays to be poor and unable to buy into the electric car craze. The gas guzzlers may be the best option after all.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



