This Isn't a 'Plug' ... Turns Out Gas Guzzlers May Be More Economical After All

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Buying electric cars to avoid the rising cost of gasoline is all the rage, but are they actually a cost saver? Twitter account @Catturd has your answer.

Yes, that's right. It's actually equal to about $17 a gallon to own an electric car. Unless you live in Gavin Newsom's California, this is probably not a savings for you.

It seems many people were on to it.

No matter what you call them, they aren't the savior of the world they are made out to be.

Oatmeal brain? That's a new one! LULZ

Some people were just early adopters in knowing it was a big scam.

Perhaps this is one of the times it pays to be poor and unable to buy into the electric car craze. The gas guzzlers may be the best option after all.

