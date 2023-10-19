Lee Zeldin Seen Entering Jim Jordan's Office Raising Suspicions He Will Throw His Hat Into Speaker Race

Earlier, we told you about a fight allegedly breaking out in the GOP Conference today. So far, the House GOP has been unable to choose a candidate for the new Speaker of the House. Now, there are reports Lee Zeldin might be in the running. How would that work since Zeldin isn't a member of the House? Actually, the Speaker of the House does not have to be an elected member. Lee Zeldin is widely liked among the House members and may be a consensus candidate.

Advertisement

🚨Report: Lee Zeldin was seen heading into Jim Jordan’s office. pic.twitter.com/HObjJH9XGa — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 19, 2023

Zeldin's work in New York is largely thought to be responsible for the House majority Republicans currently enjoy. He ran for Governor against Kathy Hochul and was a popular candidate for such a blue state. Although he did not win. the enthusiasm for him helped down ballot races.

I would be more than happy with a Speaker Zeldin, by the way. https://t.co/uCeY2BJ1ff — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 19, 2023

If he’s trying to negotiate with the holdouts, good.



If he’s going to run for Speaker, also good! https://t.co/GkcxAvT2Nz — ✝️ MAGA Southerner 🇺🇸 (@SE_Republican) October 19, 2023

Swing Rs would have a hard time saying their districts wouldn’t like him as Speaker after how well he did in NY State. https://t.co/4KkJBl5Us9 — Casey Flores (@caseyjflores) October 19, 2023

The idea of Zeldin for Speaker got a warm reception on Twitter.

He is an acceptable choice for speaker but let’s not give up for Jordan https://t.co/BujNvJRnP0 — 𝓐𝓡𝓞𝓝 𝓕𝓡𝓘𝓔𝓓𝓜𝓐𝓝 (@AronPolitidoxy) October 19, 2023

There are also those who are not ready to give up on the possibility of getting Jim Jordan across the finish line.

He saved the house for the gop in 2022. https://t.co/b6p4aNCiD5 — Scott Kernen (@scott_kernen) October 19, 2023

i hope he’s helping negotiate with the anti-jordan votes. but if he becomes speaker i’ll fully support that too. https://t.co/pA84FNF5HU — Central Valley Politics (@CV__Politics) October 19, 2023

Many believe Zeldin is there just to negotiate and help make Jordan palatable to the holdouts and is not there on his own behalf. Time will tell.

The people want Lee Zeldin. https://t.co/WrL5NOpspG — Hyperrealism (@jalvxv) October 19, 2023

Well, Lee Zeldin was one of my top 3 choices for Speaker initially.



I'd prefer Jim Jordan, but if Zeldin is the guy, so be it!



Devin Nunes would be my next choice. — Rudy Clark (@realrudyclark) October 19, 2023

He is a solid guy and hopefully he can help bridge the gaps with some of the holdouts. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) October 19, 2023

No matter who the Speaker is, they will have quite the chore uniting this group of Republican legislators.

Lee endorsed Jordan; let’s see what happens next. Lee’s efforts to help flip the House were nothing short of herculean. And he was very nearly Governor of NY. We have been waiting to see his next move. — PRESIDENT-ELECT @UPTOWNGIRL2008 (@UPTOWNGIRL2008) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

This is so true. No matter what happens with this Speaker vote ultimately, Zeldin has a bright future after what he accomplished in the last election.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











