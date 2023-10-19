House Republicans Are Doing Their Level Best to Hand The Majority to Democrats...
Lee Zeldin Seen Entering Jim Jordan's Office Raising Suspicions He Will Throw His Hat Into Speaker Race

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:40 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Earlier, we told you about a fight allegedly breaking out in the GOP Conference today. So far, the House GOP has been unable to choose a candidate for the new Speaker of the House. Now, there are reports Lee Zeldin might be in the running. How would that work since Zeldin isn't a member of the House? Actually, the Speaker of the House does not have to be an elected member. Lee Zeldin is widely liked among the House members and may be a consensus candidate.

Zeldin's work in New York is largely thought to be responsible for the House majority Republicans currently enjoy. He ran for Governor against Kathy Hochul and was a popular candidate for such a blue state. Although he did not win. the enthusiasm for him helped down ballot races.

The idea of Zeldin for Speaker got a warm reception on Twitter.

There are also those who are not ready to give up on the possibility of getting Jim Jordan across the finish line.

Many believe Zeldin is there just to negotiate and help make Jordan palatable to the holdouts and is not there on his own behalf. Time will tell.

No matter who the Speaker is, they will have quite the chore uniting this group of Republican legislators.

This is so true. No matter what happens with this Speaker vote ultimately, Zeldin has a bright future after what he accomplished in the last election.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




