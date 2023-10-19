SHOCKING! A Fight Allegedly Almost Broke Out in The Last GOP Conference to Choose a New Speaker

Choosing a new Speaker is apparently causing some legislators to lose their cool if you believe sources out of their latest meeting.

🚨Report: Mike Bost tried to fight Matt Gaetz in the GOP conference meeting this morning. pic.twitter.com/8a3qYHm1OE — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 19, 2023

Per a source in the room, McCarthy screamed at Matt Gaetz to sit down when he went to the mics, with the source saying Rep. Bost “almost lunging at him.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 19, 2023

Congressmen McCarthy and Bost reportedly lunged at Matt Gaetz after he went to mics to voice opinion on Speaker pick during GOP conference.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/5QVz3QtIBI — AF Post (@AFpost) October 19, 2023

•Kevin McCarthy yells at Matt Gaetz.

Matt Gaetz tells Kevin,

“Sit down, you were fired.”

🚨THEN

Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) reportedly tried to fight Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the GOP conference meeting this morning.



What is going on?! 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZSunvd105O — The Honey Badger (@Nance726) October 19, 2023

Sigh. This process is turning into quite the conundrum.

Bost is an embarrassment. — D. Mclaughlin - panem et circenses (@DonMcLaughlin9) October 19, 2023

Blowhard Bost. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) October 19, 2023

Listen, no matter how frustrating another Republican might be, it's embarrassing an adult is unable to keep their temper under control.

I have long thought that many of our political problems could be solved if people stepped into a boxing ring for a couple of rounds.



Don’t care that it’s uncouth and politically incorrect. We’re way too coddled in this country. https://t.co/rpKKMUrYRN — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 19, 2023

Then again, maybe a few rounds of boxing might help everyone to get out their aggression and then they would be ready for some productive compromise.

I'm so sick of all of them. Seriously. https://t.co/9e6rINJf6M — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 19, 2023

What a bunch of children. How embarrassing. Fight him for what?! Standing up for his constituents and following through on what he said he would do if the rules weren’t followed. They gave McCarthy his chance he blew it. https://t.co/7iNMN207jr — Ash_lynae🇺🇸✌🏼 (@ash_leyyy32) October 19, 2023

Honestly at this point, why not? No one is serious about their job, so might as well put on the gloves and make it interesting. We are an unserious people and deserve unserious leaders. https://t.co/UGCGwCV3ro — Caleb Clark (@CalebClark92) October 19, 2023

Maybe we are getting the government we deserve.

Where’s this level of passion when the people of America are being harmed so maliciously by our government? https://t.co/fAcyA62OOx — Rocco Lucente (@Lucente4Liberty) October 19, 2023

Are these people 12 years old or what?? https://t.co/GMwn9RyxB5 — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) October 19, 2023

Honestly, there are 12 year olds who could compromise better than these folks.

They'll fight anyone except Democrats.

🙄 https://t.co/qlb036tGWC — Complicated Sturgeon 🍊🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@WQuaffle2) October 19, 2023

Sigh. It sure would be nice for them to turn all this righteous anger toward the actual opponent and work on behalf of the American people.

