SHOCKING! A Fight Allegedly Almost Broke Out in The Last GOP Conference to Choose a New Speaker

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:10 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Choosing a new Speaker is apparently causing some legislators to lose their cool if you believe sources out of their latest meeting.

Sigh. This process is turning into quite the conundrum.

Listen, no matter how frustrating another Republican might be, it's embarrassing an adult is unable to keep their temper under control.

Then again, maybe a few rounds of boxing might help everyone to get out their aggression and then they would be ready for some productive compromise.

Maybe we are getting the government we deserve.

Honestly, there are 12 year olds who could compromise better than these folks.

Sigh. It sure would be nice for them to turn all this righteous anger toward the actual opponent and work on behalf of the American people.

HOUSE GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MATT GAETZ

