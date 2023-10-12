CNN: Official says Israel cannot confirm that babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
DeSantis announces preparations to send rescue planes for Floridians stuck in Israel
'Gaza's government' calls on international community to halt Israel's attacks
Biden & KJP floated a brag about 'Bidenomics in action' that struck the...
Dave Rubin blasts YouTube for allowing former Hamas leader to call for day...
How Is This Not Parody? The Worst Gender TikToks You'll See This Week
John Fetterman Makes His Late-Night Debut
'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully...
Jess Piper thinks admitting she's too dumb to homeschool her own kid is...
Is Joe Biden Making Up Stories Again?
Report: WH to stop Iran from accessing $6 billion they promised was for...
Things Get Heated When Ben Shapiro Calls Out Tucker Carlson for His Take...
Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists...
Apparently suffering from memory loss ... George Takei can't remember the media criticizin...

Twitter reacts (HILARIOUSLY!) to a date night gone wrong outside 'The Cheesecake Factory'

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:47 PM on October 12, 2023

Apparently, a good cheesecake is not enough for some ladies on a date night. A video has gone viral of a woman refusing to get out of the car and go inside since her man brought her to a 'chain restaurant'. Well, now.

Advertisement

A good piece of cheesecake could make her feel so much better.

The Cheescake Factory is just fine. Their name is being drug through the mud, though.

Recommended

Biden & KJP floated a brag about 'Bidenomics in action' that struck the iceberg of reality & sank
Doug P.
Advertisement

It is being treated unfairly. The Factory is innocent.

The Buffalo Chicken Blasts are always delightful.

Advertisement

Clearly, Twitter is in a different tax bracket than most middle class folks.

The man opened her door and was willing to buy her cheesecake? This could have been a beautiful love story. Sigh. There aren't many fish in the sea bringing all of that to the table. She made live to regret turning down Cheesecake Factory guy.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: RESTAURANT TRENDING TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden & KJP floated a brag about 'Bidenomics in action' that struck the iceberg of reality & sank
Doug P.
CNN: Official says Israel cannot confirm that babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
Brett T.
'Gaza's government' calls on international community to halt Israel's attacks
Brett T.
'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully discussing killing Jews
Sam J.
DeSantis announces preparations to send rescue planes for Floridians stuck in Israel
justmindy
Things Get Heated When Ben Shapiro Calls Out Tucker Carlson for His Take on Israel
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden & KJP floated a brag about 'Bidenomics in action' that struck the iceberg of reality & sank Doug P.
Advertisement