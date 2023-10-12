Twitter reacts (HILARIOUSLY!) to a date night gone wrong outside 'The Cheesecake Factory'

Apparently, a good cheesecake is not enough for some ladies on a date night. A video has gone viral of a woman refusing to get out of the car and go inside since her man brought her to a 'chain restaurant'. Well, now.

Had to go look for the rest.



He had reservations at a nicer restaurant, SHE made them miss it so he took her to the Cheesecake Factory. This is how it ended! she sitting there with her stupid face on 😭 https://t.co/WHdlCy79PE pic.twitter.com/K7iZeK2o5C — dad bod. (@poonNOpeen) October 12, 2023

A good piece of cheesecake could make her feel so much better.

The same people who pretend they are too good for the Cheesecake Factory eat Chunky soup straight out of the can when no one is watching.😂 — Renee Libby Yep (@ReneeLibby95084) October 12, 2023

Me checking Twitter to make sure Cheesecake Factory is okay pic.twitter.com/iKkRzPXdss — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) October 12, 2023

The Cheescake Factory is just fine. Their name is being drug through the mud, though.

Chili’s, Applebees, TGI Friday’s, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Cheesecake Factory, Pappadeaux’s, Texas Roadhouse, & Cheddars are all fine establishments to dine at for a date. Disliking the food is one thing but it is not beneath you to feast there when you’re not paying. — Paris (@_ParadiseParis1) October 12, 2023

Anybody with 2010 lipstick on in 2023 is not too good for Cheesecake Factory, bye. https://t.co/KKUJxdsyKT — red da redz (@shes_rADIAnt) October 12, 2023

I’ll never be too good for chilis or the Cheesecake Factory. Or Ross lmao. — Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) October 12, 2023

Women like that make it hard for women like me who are appreciative of The Cheesecake Factory or any chain restaurant. A man finds time to make for you, picks you up for a date & you complain about the restaurant?? Smh. — Barb the Builder 💪🏼💫 Ϟ ⚯͛ (@Cindy_Bunn) October 12, 2023

What did the Cheesecake Factory do pic.twitter.com/fX4WTGGItf — punished evan (@eeesssjjj) October 12, 2023

It is being treated unfairly. The Factory is innocent.

Gawd, some folks are so dusty.



Ma'am, your lipstick doesn't even go with your outfit and you're above Cheesecake Factory?



FOH https://t.co/AAjjzB6y7D — Uncle Trey Trey ✨️ (@TreyPfromCali) October 12, 2023

Cheesecake Factory got like 450 different items & it has expensive & inexpensive items.. what are y’all talking about? — MISS VIRGO (@varruechexo) October 12, 2023

I've literally never had a bad meal at Cheesecake Factory. Idk which ones yall be going to — Reece (@DefaultReece) October 12, 2023

The Buffalo Chicken Blasts are always delightful.

Her: I’m not going to Cheesecake Factory



Me: I’m not driving you home either pic.twitter.com/gYsZSqRjTh — ¿ (@blvkstvh) October 12, 2023

Ungrateful



He is taking time out his day to show you a good time.



Time is worth more then cheesecake — Jay 🔑 (@gq5_jw) October 12, 2023

when the cheesecake factory became a “cheap” place? i just spent $137 at one in jacksonville — Michael Kentrell Brown 💚ﾒ𝟶 (@breezybetter07) October 12, 2023

Clearly, Twitter is in a different tax bracket than most middle class folks.

Okkkk 😂🤣😂



Bro even went to open the door for her too! But I bet she’ll say chivalry is dead. — Geno Montagna 🌹𓅇 (@CryptoYeo) October 12, 2023

The man opened her door and was willing to buy her cheesecake? This could have been a beautiful love story. Sigh. There aren't many fish in the sea bringing all of that to the table. She made live to regret turning down Cheesecake Factory guy.

