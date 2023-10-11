It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't vote for Scalise as Speaker

Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:55 PM on October 11, 2023
Meme

Earlier, we wrote about the Republican decision to nominate Steve Scalise for the next Speaker of the House. Next, his nomination will go to the full House for a vote where he must win a majority. With Republicans holding a narrow majority, it was always going to be tough, and now it looks to be even more tenuous as some Republicans have publicly indicated they will not vote for Scalise.

Welp, Massie is always sassy and always very clear about his intentions.

It also appears Gimenez, Boebert and Miller will join Massie in voting no.

Many Republican voters are upset about the closed door private vote thus far and want every Representative to go on the record.

To be fair, defending the current Speaker to avoid disarray is much different than refusing to put in a replacement because of ideological disagreements.

The Democrats have nominated their own candidate, Hakeem Jeffries, so it would be surprising to see them help out the Republican cause, particularly with the 2024 elections so near. Stay tuned! There are still many twists and turns on the road to a new Speaker.

