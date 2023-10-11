It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't vote for Scalise as Speaker

Earlier, we wrote about the Republican decision to nominate Steve Scalise for the next Speaker of the House. Next, his nomination will go to the full House for a vote where he must win a majority. With Republicans holding a narrow majority, it was always going to be tough, and now it looks to be even more tenuous as some Republicans have publicly indicated they will not vote for Scalise.

Surprises are for little kids at birthday parties, not Congress. So, I let Scalise know in person that he doesn’t have my vote on the floor, because he has not articulated a viable plan for avoiding an omnibus. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 11, 2023

Welp, Massie is always sassy and always very clear about his intentions.

4 nays now



Gimenez

Boebert

Max Miller

And now Massie https://t.co/mwfnabyQgy — Naperville Politics Guy (@NapervillePol) October 11, 2023

It also appears Gimenez, Boebert and Miller will join Massie in voting no.

Max Miller and Tom Massie are both no right now for Scalise. https://t.co/JFHWqU57io — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 11, 2023

Release the votes. We deserve to know who is part of the Uniparty. https://t.co/0keGwl7nM6 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 11, 2023

Many Republican voters are upset about the closed door private vote thus far and want every Representative to go on the record.

If y'all go to the floor without the votes needed I swear — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) October 11, 2023

there are now at least 4 that will not vote for Scalise on the floor which means the speakers race is just getting started. https://t.co/n1wr0Wq8bZ — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) October 11, 2023

Tommy M has always been this way, it's just that no one listens until it really matters. https://t.co/kMVwFfDdSq — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 11, 2023

Look at all of these republicans growing backbones after their support of McCarthy. I generally like @RepThomasMassie but come on dude, you gave an impassioned speech for McCarthy who was on the same omnibus path. https://t.co/UulIzNzVge — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) October 11, 2023

To be fair, defending the current Speaker to avoid disarray is much different than refusing to put in a replacement because of ideological disagreements.

There's always some "noble" idea Massie needs to signal that has no chance of advancing.



The priority here is to get the GOP back in business. The WH and Sen are with the Ds. Doesn't matter if Scalise has the votes, then Massie can have his virtue signal, but it's an old act. https://t.co/FDjFuZ8byy — Jeff Stillman🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@StillmanJeff) October 11, 2023

Please urge your House Representatives to vote for Jim Jordan for Speaker. Scalise is going thru cancer treatments and not as principled as Jim Jordan. https://t.co/qsQIY2Lhe2 — Conservatism Prevents Tyranny (@SaveLibertyUS) October 11, 2023

The dems will push him over the top for speakership https://t.co/74FkjCcOAU — Jay (@Jay506708) October 11, 2023

The Democrats have nominated their own candidate, Hakeem Jeffries, so it would be surprising to see them help out the Republican cause, particularly with the 2024 elections so near. Stay tuned! There are still many twists and turns on the road to a new Speaker.

