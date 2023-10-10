Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out of Congress

Ilhan Omar is often awful, but over the last few days, she has been particularly heinous. Her support of Hamas even after the brutality the nation of Israel has endured this weekend, is a slap in the face to one of America's closest allies. Some on Twitter think it is time for her to be removed from Congress.

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Ilhan Omar says Israel's response to the HAMAS attacks is a 'War Crime'



Do you agree she should be Removed from Congress? pic.twitter.com/eLwSraCtwE — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 10, 2023

She should have been removed long ago on grounds of immigration fraud — Sassy Senior 2 (@cmays74) October 10, 2023

Why is she still in this country??? She broke SO MANY immigration laws!! And she’s an anti-Semitic and a terrorist sympathizer. GET RID OF HER! https://t.co/H8tBBUzCQJ — Kristine Jessen (@Feistygrandma53) October 10, 2023

It's actually stunning all the claims about different fraudulent pieces of her immigration experience have never been adjudicated properly.

If that is a war crime so was freeing Europe from Nazi Germany. This woman is evil — 🌎Phil Kammer 🇺🇸 (@CounterAgenda) October 10, 2023

Omar should be removed from this country. — Think (@18_26_613) October 10, 2023

Let's not stop at just Congress.

Omar and Thalib are both treasonous traitors to the United States. They both put the interests of malign foreign nations ahead of our own and both should be removed. — EFF WOKE (@EffWoke) October 10, 2023

She’s the enemy hiding in plain site. We took her into OUR COUNTRY! We saved her from the evil where she cave from! She needs to shut her mouth or leave! https://t.co/AJYWbVFC5u — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) October 10, 2023

She repays the country that offered her the beautiful life she now lives by turning her back on our friends in need. It's disgusting.

My concern is what she & her friends are planning to aid an attack on America. It’s coming soon…mark my words. https://t.co/oHmG9e9DxE — The Reed Effect ! Truth, Honor & Love of America (@OzBuilderDrew) October 10, 2023

I don't think she should be removed for her opinion on this one subject. I think she should be removed because she's clearly always been anti-American. https://t.co/YUfwGHbMk4 — Poseidon (@Poseidon_111111) October 10, 2023

She should’ve been removed a long time ago she is just following Terrorist in Chief Joe Biden lead. https://t.co/eakOfQblDY — Dallas M Graglle (@dallasfrkntexas) October 10, 2023

Her concern is never for America or its allies. How can Americans trust her motives?

Expel all of the squad. It's enough playing around with these people who have made no bones about their anti-Semitism. https://t.co/NjSGJEUOnF — Courtney Cardiff (@CourtneyCardiff) October 10, 2023

Remove her and the other communist who displayed

the Palestine Flag https://t.co/d4RDf2tuaF — Sandy (@sandytl2) October 10, 2023

Other tweeps suggested we should not just stop with expelling Omar, but add a few of her terrorist supporting friends, too.

Is there a petition citizens can bring before Congress to remove Ilhan Omar from office! How can she be for Hamas when America just pledged support to Israel! This is a conflict of interest! Along with her cohorts AOC, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, They are all traitors undermining… https://t.co/2ZsEqNd9Tk — Christine Quinn (@ElectQuinn) October 10, 2023

If the Republicans can get rid of Kevin McCarthy, it seems there should be some steps they can take to remove power from these women who seek to undermine United States relations with our dearest friends.

