BREAKING: George Santos indicted on 23 counts while Twitter discusses two tiered justice...
You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck...
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'
WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel
Turkish president wonders if US aircraft carrier will 'carry out very serious massacres'
POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre
Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their...
WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names
'This is a lie.' Joy Reid spreads false story of 'trapped' Palestinians unable...
'Sheer evil': President Joe Biden delivers a powerful speech condemning Hamas
Takes ONE terrorist group to know another: Black Lives Matter Chicago comes out...
Dude, delete your account: LA Times journo comes out on the side that...
How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit...
WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible...

Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out of Congress

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:16 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ilhan Omar is often awful, but over the last few days, she has been particularly heinous. Her support of Hamas even after the brutality the nation of Israel has endured this weekend, is a slap in the face to one of America's closest allies. Some on Twitter think it is time for her to be removed from Congress.

Advertisement

It's actually stunning all the claims about different fraudulent pieces of her immigration experience have never been adjudicated properly.

Let's not stop at just Congress.

Recommended

You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She repays the country that offered her the beautiful life she now lives by turning her back on our friends in need. It's disgusting.

Her concern is never for America or its allies. How can Americans trust her motives?

Other tweeps suggested we should not just stop with expelling Omar, but add a few of her terrorist supporting friends, too.

Advertisement

If the Republicans can get rid of Kevin McCarthy, it seems there should be some steps they can take to remove power from these women who seek to undermine United States relations with our dearest friends.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!








Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE ILHAN OMAR SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season
Grateful Calvin
WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel
Chad Felix Greene
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'
Brett T.
WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names
Amy Curtis
Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their true feelings -- LISTEN
Chad Felix Greene
POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season Grateful Calvin
Advertisement