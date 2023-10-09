Sunny Hostin's take on Hamas terrorism as bad as you'd expect
The Left Shows Their True Colors and Sides With Hamas

Ilhan Omar calls for opposition to ISRAEL following attack by Hamas 'human animals'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:50 PM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ilhan Omar and other pro-Palestinian propaganda merchants call for peace as the death count in Israel rises.

Peace with the monsters who just indiscriminately slaughtered innocents.

Not even Omar is stupid enough to believe people who shoot children in front of their families can be a trusted partner in a negotiated peace. She's simply on their side.

Yes, Gaza is a hell hole. Perhaps it's time to call out the Hamas terrorists running the place and the suicidal 'death to Israel' fantasy that pervades the region.

Yes, she did, and she kept going … and going.

It's now eleven Americans, according to a press release from President Pudding Pop, whose handlers haven't yet pointed him to a teleprompter to comment on American deaths.

We're not going to share Omar's entire 12-tweet thread.

The gist is this: 'Some people did something very bad in Israel. Those evil Israelis need to be stopped from defending themselves.'

Omar's false equivalencies are disgusting.

The Israeli military does not target Palestinian children.

Hamas terrorists did exactly that. Omar is a disgrace.

Take a moment to let that sink in. Ilhan Omar is calling on people to oppose ISRAEL following this heinous attack. Unbelievable.

He said they were 'fighting human animals', and he's right.

Anyone who would open fire on a crowd of concertgoers is an animal and should be handled accordingly.

Omar tops it off with a condemnation of Israel's refusal to supply the people who just murdered their citizens.

She's like Hamas's Baghdad Bob.

The people of TwitterX didn't hold back.

It's who she is.

Yes. Omar just regurgitated it for them.

The solution is to wipe out Hamas.

You can't elect terrorists to run your government, provide refuge for them after murdering Jewish children, and then cry 'peace' in the face of the counter-response.

It's a pretty low bar. People all over the world manage not to enable these activities every day.

In the past, Omar has claimed criticism of her is rooted in 'Islamophobia'.

Criticism of Omar is rooted in her constant defense of people who think of Hamas as a 'political party' instead of a terrorist organization. She is condemned for threads like this, in the wake of the worst attack against Israel most of us have ever seen.

Good point.

They use them as human shields. We really don't need to know more than that.

Ok, we still found a way to laugh.

Find yourself a gal who looks at you like Ilhan Omar looks at Matt Gaetz … and Hamas.

Minnesota: Do better.

***

