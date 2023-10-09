Ilhan Omar calls for opposition to ISRAEL following attack by Hamas 'human animals'

Ilhan Omar and other pro-Palestinian propaganda merchants call for peace as the death count in Israel rises.

Peace with the monsters who just indiscriminately slaughtered innocents.

Not even Omar is stupid enough to believe people who shoot children in front of their families can be a trusted partner in a negotiated peace. She's simply on their side.

Gaza’s 2+ million population are mostly children, who live under blockade in what Israel’s own former intelligence chief has called an open air prison.



The overwhelming majority live in poverty.



Many suffer lifelong psychological and physical trauma. 🧵https://t.co/cu36UZ0hTp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2023

Yes, Gaza is a hell hole. Perhaps it's time to call out the Hamas terrorists running the place and the suicidal 'death to Israel' fantasy that pervades the region.

The chairwoman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Hamas Caucus has "thoughts," I see. https://t.co/jZCD1HFiHq — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 9, 2023

Yes, she did, and she kept going … and going.

Just as we honor the humanity of the hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians and 9 Americans who were killed this weekend, we must honor the humanity of the innocent Palestinian civilians who have been killed and whose lives are upended. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2023

It's now eleven Americans, according to a press release from President Pudding Pop, whose handlers haven't yet pointed him to a teleprompter to comment on American deaths.

We're not going to share Omar's entire 12-tweet thread.

The gist is this: 'Some people did something very bad in Israel. Those evil Israelis need to be stopped from defending themselves.'

As the world is condemning Hamas’s attacks, we must also oppose an Israeli military response that has already taken the lives of hundreds of Palestinians, including nearly two dozen children. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2023

Omar's false equivalencies are disgusting.

The Israeli military does not target Palestinian children.

Hamas terrorists did exactly that. Omar is a disgrace.

Take a moment to let that sink in. Ilhan Omar is calling on people to oppose ISRAEL following this heinous attack. Unbelievable.

The Israeli Defense Minister has called Palestinians ‘human animals’ and promised to cut off all electricity, all food, and all fuel to civilians in Gaza. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2023

He said they were 'fighting human animals', and he's right.

Anyone who would open fire on a crowd of concertgoers is an animal and should be handled accordingly.

Omar tops it off with a condemnation of Israel's refusal to supply the people who just murdered their citizens.

The solution to this horror, as ever, is a negotiated peace—with Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal rights and security guarantees. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2023

She's like Hamas's Baghdad Bob.

The people of TwitterX didn't hold back.

This bitch is back with more blaming Jews for being murdered.



Any comment yet @RepJeffries? @TeamPelosi? @JoeBiden? https://t.co/75eWVIYAwv — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 9, 2023

It's who she is.

Did Hamas write this thread? https://t.co/4JUxxVMMeP — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) October 9, 2023

Yes. Omar just regurgitated it for them.

They lived much better lives when Israel controlled Gaza — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 9, 2023

The solution is to wipe out Hamas.

Gaza Borders 2 countries, and Hamas was elected, self governance has been a disaster because they use aid money to kill jews. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) October 9, 2023

You can't elect terrorists to run your government, provide refuge for them after murdering Jewish children, and then cry 'peace' in the face of the counter-response.

Then don't engage in mass kidnapping, rapes, and murder. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2023

It's a pretty low bar. People all over the world manage not to enable these activities every day.

Maybe they should stop voting for terrorists to lead them. — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) October 9, 2023

In the past, Omar has claimed criticism of her is rooted in 'Islamophobia'.

🤔



“The playbook is to always connect a Muslim candidate to an overseas political party that becomes the bogeyman in the campaign—In most cases, it’s the Muslim Brotherhood. In some cases, it’s Hamas or Hezbollah, Saudi Arabia or Iran.” ~Robert McCaw CAIR https://t.co/vFTHpsaByI — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

Criticism of Omar is rooted in her constant defense of people who think of Hamas as a 'political party' instead of a terrorist organization. She is condemned for threads like this, in the wake of the worst attack against Israel most of us have ever seen.

Ask yourself with the millions in aid why citizens of Gaza live in poverty.



Don't celebrate their death orgy. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 9, 2023

Good point.

If Hamas cared about the children, they would move them to a different location or set up their bases in locations that weren’t near civilian homes, schools, hospitals are. The country wouldn’t be in poverty if their economy didn’t rely on terrorism & hate. https://t.co/Ot8kFMoikp — Reese (@reeseonable) October 9, 2023

They use them as human shields. We really don't need to know more than that.

Ok, we still found a way to laugh.

Find yourself a gal who looks at you like Ilhan Omar looks at Matt Gaetz … and Hamas.

Minnesota: Do better.

***

