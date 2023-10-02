Redsteeze points out the CRIPPLNG hypocrisy in past coverage of Oz and Newsom's new Senate pick

FFS --> Pentagon warns Congress we're running low on weapons because we've sent...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:47 PM on October 02, 2023
Meme

Earlier, we told you about Gavin Newsom's appointment to the now empty seat of recently deceased Dianne Feinstein. Just weeks ago, his handpicked replacement Laphonza Butler was a resident of Maryland, but apparently, she is the best candidate to represent California. What a world. Stephen Miller (redsteeze) made an interesting comparison to a race from the last election.

Oh, let's take a little walk down memory lane to see what some prominent Democratic Twitter accounts were saying back then about Oz.

Apparently, California does not mind appointing Senators from Maryland though.

She is basically a communist, after all.

The residents of California don't get a choice. They are used to doing what they are told, though.

Ha! That is an excellent joke. Democrats would not know intellectual honesty if it smacked them upside their hypocritical noggins.

