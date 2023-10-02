Redsteeze points out the CRIPPLNG hypocrisy in past coverage of Oz and Newsom's new Senate pick

Earlier, we told you about Gavin Newsom's appointment to the now empty seat of recently deceased Dianne Feinstein. Just weeks ago, his handpicked replacement Laphonza Butler was a resident of Maryland, but apparently, she is the best candidate to represent California. What a world. Stephen Miller (redsteeze) made an interesting comparison to a race from the last election.

Fun comparing journalist important coverage of Laphonza Butler's residence not being in California, with say, Mehmet Oz. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2023

She won't run for a full term because she doesn't actually live in California. https://t.co/Ga03MavRAh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2023

Oh, let's take a little walk down memory lane to see what some prominent Democratic Twitter accounts were saying back then about Oz.

Mehmet Oz is a fraud, a carpetbagger and a liar.



Send John Fetterman to the Senate, PA. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 9, 2022

John Fetterman . . . loyal son of the Keystone State, defender of democracy.



Mehmet Oz . . . scheming fascist carpetbagger from NJ.



Tough choice, Pennsylvania.#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights #Maddow #TheView #MorningJoe Mehmet Oz Alito Hershel Walker Tucker Mark Meadows Whitmer pic.twitter.com/g0Gr8jQkpJ — Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) October 26, 2022

Dave McCormick tells AEI that Mehmet Oz lost because he was a carpetbagger.



“People wanna know that the person that they’re voting for kind of gets it, and part of getting it is understanding that you just didn’t come in yesterday.”



#pasen pic.twitter.com/jAcaYyRebY — danny (@dabbs346) March 21, 2023

One would think by now that Mehmet Oz would get the hint from the voters in Pennsylvania that he's not wanted there. pic.twitter.com/n2gq650i2e — j_M840 (@j_M840) July 15, 2022

Dr. Oz didn’t live in Pennsylvania — he lost.



Herschel Walker didn’t live in Georgia — he lost.



Josh Hawley doesn’t live in Missouri — and should get voted out.



Tommy Tuberville doesn’t live in Alabama — and should get voted out. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 11, 2023

Apparently, California does not mind appointing Senators from Maryland though.

Maryland does border California as long as you're not racist against fish. pic.twitter.com/dasrWWNSgf — News Account (@Burner_5anders) October 2, 2023

Gonna find out she has dual citizenship in Russia too. — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) October 2, 2023

She is basically a communist, after all.

Do not question the actions of democrat overlords. They know better than you on what you need for every aspect of your life and they will choose leadership that knows better than you as well. If you aren’t blowing their propaganda horn, you need to be silent. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) October 2, 2023

The people of PA were given an oppty reject or accept an out of state senator — 🇺🇸 Zee🤘🏻🇵🇱 (@fzimo) October 2, 2023

The residents of California don't get a choice. They are used to doing what they are told, though.

I'm sure Democrats will stay intellectually consistent on this important issue. https://t.co/JSfIK9UPt2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 2, 2023

Ha! That is an excellent joke. Democrats would not know intellectual honesty if it smacked them upside their hypocritical noggins.

