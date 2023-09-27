It's 2023 and Jemele Hill is ONCE AGAIN ranting about Colin Kaepernick's NFL unemployment problem

No, you have not been transported back in time and yes, Jemele Hill is still complaining about Colin Kaepernick not playing in the NFL in the year of our Lord, 2023.

what year is it? — Joey 📏 (@InchesNFL) September 27, 2023

This is a fair question and we will probably be discussing Kaepernick in 2050 if Jemele Hill has a Twitter account.

Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to the New York Jets asking to join their practice squad: pic.twitter.com/XwI5WWd425 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 26, 2023

The Jets were apparently not interested and apparently that is racism.

The Jets instead chose to sign Trevor Siemian who ::checks notes:: is 31 years old, and hasn’t won a game since 2017.



But sure, Colin isn’t playing because it’s a ✌🏾football decision✌🏾 https://t.co/rtCoNrx7il — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 27, 2023

I guess if you are Jemele, anything you don't like is racism.

He said working for the NFL was comparable to slavery and now he wants to go back? That's weird. Why? — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) September 27, 2023

Why do you want this man to be a slave so badly? Better yet, why does HE want to be return to the NFL’s oppressive plantation after gaining his freedom? Don’t you think that’s strange behavior for a self-professed abolitionist?pic.twitter.com/XWAT9nbtRQ — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) September 27, 2023

It's almost like causing your employer a whole bunch of hassle and attracting negative press will make other employers not want to hire you in the future.

Colin literally has not PLAYED a single professional game since 2016. — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) September 27, 2023

Colin Kaepernick is 35 years old and hasn’t played since 2016. He’s literally worse in all the metrics you’re using for Trevor Siemian. Also, it’s a business decision. Kaepernick engages in behavior that would cost an NFL team millions of $ per year by signing him. pic.twitter.com/BgBhyULSIo — Christian Bush (@ChristianBushWA) September 27, 2023

Colin Kaepernick isn't good enough for all the controversy he brings!



That's the cost-benefit analysis



Contrary to that, was Antonio Brown who was very controversial but was a Superstar on the field



That's the difference! 💯 — TPB 🇺🇲 (@TheClassicPhil) September 27, 2023

Colin hasn't learned you can't be aggravating and mediocre. If you are going to be a pain, you have to be insanely talented, and he was not.

Jemele, not sure why you keep going down this path. He took on the NFL establishment and in November 2017, he filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners, accusing them of colluding to keep him out of the league. Kaepernick withdrew the grievance in February 2019 after… — NJRepublican1968 (@republican1968) September 27, 2023

Or maybe it's because Colin is too controversial, and the NFL is just trying to distance itself from annoying players that take joy out of people who just want to watch a game and not a political protest. — Jac Jax (@Starfoxy32) September 27, 2023

Preach! The NFL is having a renaissance among young fans after recent couplings of social media and pop stars with athletes. That kind of coverage is way better for business than Colin Kaepernick calling owners 'slaveholders'. Shockingly, the NFL has no interest in going back down that road again.

