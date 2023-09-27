SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that...
Matt Gaetz: Spending Is So Bad, You Need Gold Bars to Bribe Democrats
Here's what CNN's all over after another House Oversight bombshell about the Bidens
GROSS! Chris Cillizza absolutely SWOONS over the new bad boy behavior of John...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says 'cars are going electric with or without us'
Kevin James and Leah Remini remind us why they are AWESOME (watch)
North Korea to defecting US soldier: 'No thanks, we don't want you either'
If this isn't a threat to public safety, what is? Judge releases man...
Guess where Biden went after UAW leader said TRUMP works for the 'billionaire...
Murder in 'Bourbon Capitol' inspring a hit podcast finally results in arrest of...
Report: 95-year-old veteran kicked out of nursing home to make room for migrants
Isn't there a Commandment about this? National Cathedral honors the god of ......
People having trouble spotting EVs in Biden's climate unfriendly modes of transportation
Adam Schiff's sleep-deprived Twitter/X rant about government shutdown backfires BIGLY (wat...

It's 2023 and Jemele Hill is ONCE AGAIN ranting about Colin Kaepernick's NFL unemployment problem

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:50 AM on September 27, 2023
AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File

No, you have not been transported back in time and yes, Jemele Hill is still complaining about Colin Kaepernick not playing in the NFL in the year of our Lord, 2023. 

Advertisement

This is a fair question and we will probably be discussing Kaepernick in 2050 if Jemele Hill has a Twitter account.

The Jets were apparently not interested and apparently that is racism.

I guess if you are Jemele, anything you don't like is racism.

Recommended

SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn*
Coucy
Advertisement

It's almost like causing your employer a whole bunch of hassle and attracting negative press will make other employers not want to hire you in the future.

Colin hasn't learned you can't be aggravating and mediocre. If you are going to be a pain, you have to be insanely talented, and he was not.

Advertisement

Preach! The NFL is having a renaissance among young fans after recent couplings of social media and pop stars with athletes. That kind of coverage is way better for business than Colin Kaepernick calling owners 'slaveholders'. Shockingly, the NFL has no interest in going back down that road again. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: COLIN KAEPERNICK FOOTBALL NEW YORK CITY NFL JEMELE HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn*
Coucy
If this isn't a threat to public safety, what is? Judge releases man under IL's new cashless bail law
Amy Curtis
Here's what CNN's all over after another House Oversight bombshell about the Bidens
Doug P.
Kevin James and Leah Remini remind us why they are AWESOME (watch)
RickRobinson
GROSS! Chris Cillizza absolutely SWOONS over the new bad boy behavior of John Fetterman
justmindy
Report: 95-year-old veteran kicked out of nursing home to make room for migrants
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn* Coucy
Advertisement