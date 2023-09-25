With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores' a whole new audience

Every Thursday, Sunday, Monday and sometimes even in London, men gather around their televisions and eat chicken wings with friends to watch some football. Of course, some women also love football, but this season is something special. This NFL season has officially become 'for the girls'. If you have ever tried to get your wife or girlfriend to love football, the time is now.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift likes that Travis Kelce "pursued her" and the pair are having a "great time getting to know each other" according to a source.



They went on to explain that “Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her,… pic.twitter.com/lmyZu5RKKQ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 25, 2023

To start us off, we have the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection. All summer, men helped their wives, daughters, aunts and friends score coveted concert tickets to see Taylor. Now, she is appearing at Chiefs games alongside Kelce's beloved Mom in the luxury box. The ladies are going wild for this possible pair.

Donna Kelce has two NFL sons & might bag Taylor Swift as her daughter-in-law.



That’s the All-American White Woman Hat Trick of the century. https://t.co/ed9R2jAs8m — Stef. 👨🏾‍💻 (@STEFisDOPE) September 24, 2023

Huge business move by the NFL, Kelce, and TSwift. All the girls gonna be football fans for the cheifs now, more viewers, more fans for Kelce, and now football dude may like tswift — Michael (@Mikeywitnikes) September 25, 2023

Next up, we have MEGA influencer and 'Queen of Miami' Alix Earle and her 'just friends' (but not really) relationship with the Miami Dolphin's Braxton Berrios. Yesterday, she refashioned one of his jerseys by cutting the jersey down the middle to make it a bit of a jacket, and now girls across America want to slice their jerseys.

The Alix Earle Effect https://t.co/C4tquwT44V — Becca Villarreal (@BeccaV_232) September 24, 2023

Everything Alix touches turns to pure gold.

TikTok star Alix Earle showed up to the Dolphins game in Miami ready to go "Fins Up" in Braxton Berrios gearhttps://t.co/B5UIyhgIDS — OutKick (@Outkick) September 25, 2023

70 points.



Alix Earle reppin the jersey.



and Berrios still couldn’t cash a TD 😭 pic.twitter.com/TQFrehlOdW — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) September 24, 2023

Then, we have Isaac Rochell of the Las Vegas Raiders. Isaac was on the practice squad until last week when he was added to the 53 man roster. Millenial and Gen Z ladies cheered because his wife Allison Kuch is a Tik Tok darling. The couple have even taken it upon themselves to teach women about things like the practice squad, fantasy football and the 53 man roster. The NFL also tapped Allison for some social media work realizing her huge potential and appeal.

all my knowledge of sports comes from fictional tv shows and allison kuch pic.twitter.com/ysoWgKFQEW — a (@nancydunnes) September 24, 2023

allison kuch and isaac rochell are probably doing the best job explaining how nfl transactions and rosters work out of anyone right now pic.twitter.com/qol7K21ihP — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 31, 2023

Influencer Allison Kuch reveals she and NFL husband Isaac Rochell are expecting first child https://t.co/SkmCVRGjUg pic.twitter.com/tH1HcIvdh7 — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2023

Advertisement

Also, they are having a baby, so that just adds to the fun.

Dakota: “You need to do a fantasy team this year so we have even teams”



Me: “only if I get Juwan Johnson. He’s the only player I know. From Tik Tok”



*continues to tell my fiancé Juwan and his wife Chan’s complete life story*



Don’t worry, @juwanplease I picked you. — Abby Engel (@AbbyCEngel) September 6, 2023

Ladies love a good love story and therefore have fallen in love with Saints player Juwan Johnson. His wife Chan (a former college athlete in her own right) has also established a huge social media presence and their latest addition of a sweet baby girl has only heightened their appeal.

Being a husband & a dad is my greatest reward https://t.co/AViFpEJtu9 — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) August 7, 2023

NFL is officially for the girls thanks to alix earle, taylor swift, and allison kuch 🫶🏻✨ — sexy baby (@dietrichemily) September 25, 2023

alix earle & taylor swift are just genius. they’re literally bringing girls to the NFL who would usually not give af — lexi☆ (@lexi_coleee) September 24, 2023

In the middle of a bar fight with the topics being : Alix Earle, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce. Idk what’s happening anymore — Jayde Saylor (@JaydeSaylor) September 24, 2023

Can we get Alix Earle & Taylor Swift to come to a Cowboys game bc why are the teams they’re repping doing INSANE numbers right now — V (@vctoriadenise) September 24, 2023

Advertisement

The NFL desperately needed some healthy excitement and new viewership after years of controversy. Fascination with the off field relationships of players has been a huge unexpected boom. Who knew football would unite couples all over America this season!

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















