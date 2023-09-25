With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores' a whole new audience

Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:05 PM on September 25, 2023

Every Thursday, Sunday, Monday and sometimes even in London, men gather around their televisions and eat chicken wings with friends to watch some football. Of course, some women also love football, but this season is something special. This NFL season has officially become 'for the girls'. If you have ever tried to get your wife or girlfriend to love football, the time is now. 

Advertisement

To start us off, we have the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection. All summer, men helped their wives, daughters, aunts and friends score coveted concert tickets to see Taylor. Now, she is appearing at Chiefs games alongside Kelce's beloved Mom in the luxury box. The ladies are going wild for this possible pair.

Next up, we have MEGA influencer and 'Queen of Miami' Alix Earle and her 'just friends' (but not really) relationship with the Miami Dolphin's Braxton Berrios. Yesterday, she refashioned one of his jerseys by cutting the jersey down the middle to make it a bit of a jacket, and now girls across America want to slice their jerseys.

Everything Alix touches turns to pure gold.

Then, we have Isaac Rochell of the Las Vegas Raiders. Isaac was on the practice squad until last week when he was added to the 53 man roster. Millenial and Gen Z ladies cheered because his wife Allison Kuch is a Tik Tok darling. The couple have even taken it upon themselves to teach women about things like the practice squad, fantasy football and the 53 man roster. The NFL also tapped Allison for some social media work realizing her huge potential and appeal.

Also, they are having a baby, so that just adds to the fun.

Ladies love a good love story and therefore have fallen in love with Saints player Juwan Johnson. His wife Chan (a former college athlete in her own right) has also established a huge social media presence and their latest addition of a sweet baby girl has only heightened their appeal.

The NFL desperately needed some healthy excitement and new viewership after years of controversy. Fascination with the off field relationships of players has been a huge unexpected boom. Who knew football would unite couples all over America this season!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: FOOTBALL KANSAS CITY MIAMI MIAMI DOLPHINS NFL TAYLOR SWIFT

