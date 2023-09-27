Murder in 'Bourbon Capitol' inspring a hit podcast finally results in arrest of Brooks Houck

There is huge movement in the case that inspired the mega podcast 'Beyond Bardstown' today. For those less familiar with the case, a woman named Crystal Rogers has been missing for years. Her father set out to find who killed her, but was shot during a recreational hunting trip under odd circumstances. Today, Crystal's boyfriend and father of her child, was arrested.

Advertisement

FBI Louisville and @kystatepolice announce the arrest of Brooks Houck as a result of the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. pic.twitter.com/uc4NnKjth7 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 27, 2023

🚨 BREAKING NEWS!!! 🚨

The @FBILouisville and the KSP arrested ***BROOKS HOUCK*** in connection to Crystal Rogers’ 2015 disappearance from Bardstown, KY. He was her boyfriend, father of her child and the last known person to see her before she went missing. pic.twitter.com/ojuuaIv6BZ — Jessica Noll (@JNJournalist) September 27, 2023

Brooks Houck is charged with MURDER.



“He was charged with murder & tampering with physical evidence.” (WHAS)



I called it right after I knocked on his door, shook his hand and asked him to tell me where Crystal was.

PS. I’ve covered multiple death penalty executions in KY. pic.twitter.com/GDh8xGKMv4 — Jessica Noll (@JNJournalist) September 27, 2023

An arrest 8 years later after #CrystalRogers disappeared. Indictment is sealed so many details are unknown. Brooks Houck was her boyfriend at the time Rogers vanished. He was arrested today. He’s expected in court next month. https://t.co/ZuKlH1OIRQ — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 27, 2023

YES!! YES!! Now arrest the rest of his family cause we all know they knew about it!! https://t.co/k0KhBGU3k5 — Brandy Reed (@BrandyR81961852) September 27, 2023

The family has been desperate for attention to the case and worked tirelessly for years to obtain justice.

Think we all knew this from the start. Hopefully this will lead to solving not only the Crystal Rogers case, but her dad, Jason Ellis and maybe even the Mother/Daughter murders that happened in my hometown. Know my fam will sleep easier tonight. https://t.co/4vWESszrdf — Drew-Ish (@DublDownDrew) September 27, 2023

Citizens of the area also seem very relieved.

We have waited years for this news- Prayers for Sherry Ballard and Crystal's children 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aeOgNv97tx — Kathleen (@Kathleen2380) September 27, 2023

What a news drop on a Wednesday morning. Finally, this family might be closer to getting some answers! https://t.co/Z5QAbMpiN8 — Dani Carter-Ford (@producerdani) September 27, 2023

My first day working in Louisville the FBI was searching his property. That was seven years ago and I’ve been following this story ever since https://t.co/g1kHCzYu8s — Courtney Shaw (@courtneyshaw13) September 27, 2023

Glad y'all didn't give up on this case — Collins (@collinscollin77) September 27, 2023

The good old boys' club and corruption in Bardstown tried to cover this up



I'm just thankful that @FBILouisville was able to step-in and get justice



If they had not gotten involved, the good old boys' club cover-up in Bardstown would have prevailed



Justice is served — I support Marty Pollio and JCPS (@Brohmtime) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

This is law enforcement at its finest. Pursuing justice for actual crimes negatively effecting Americans and not just pursuing politically motivated nonsense. Prayers this family finally finds the peace they so deserve.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







