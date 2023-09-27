Murder in 'Bourbon Capitol' inspring a hit podcast finally results in arrest of Brooks Houck

It's 2023 and Jemele Hill is ONCE AGAIN ranting about Colin Kaepernick's NFL...
justmindy
September 27, 2023

There is huge movement in the case that inspired the mega podcast 'Beyond Bardstown' today. For those less familiar with the case, a woman named Crystal Rogers has been missing for years. Her father set out to find who killed her, but was shot during a recreational hunting trip under odd circumstances. Today, Crystal's boyfriend and father of her child, was arrested.

The family has been desperate for attention to the case and worked tirelessly for years to obtain justice.

Citizens of the area also seem very relieved.

This is law enforcement at its finest. Pursuing justice for actual crimes negatively effecting Americans and not just pursuing politically motivated nonsense. Prayers this family finally finds the peace they so deserve.

