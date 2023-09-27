Murder in 'Bourbon Capitol' inspring a hit podcast finally results in arrest of Brooks Houck

There is huge movement in the case that inspired the mega podcast 'Beyond Bardstown' today. For those less familiar with the case, a woman named Crystal Rogers has been missing for years. Her father set out to find who killed her, but was shot during a recreational hunting trip under odd circumstances. Today, Crystal's boyfriend and father of her child, was arrested.
FBI Louisville and @kystatepolice announce the arrest of Brooks Houck as a result of the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. pic.twitter.com/uc4NnKjth7— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 27, 2023
🚨 BREAKING NEWS!!! 🚨— Jessica Noll (@JNJournalist) September 27, 2023
The @FBILouisville and the KSP arrested ***BROOKS HOUCK*** in connection to Crystal Rogers’ 2015 disappearance from Bardstown, KY. He was her boyfriend, father of her child and the last known person to see her before she went missing. pic.twitter.com/ojuuaIv6BZ
Brooks Houck is charged with MURDER.— Jessica Noll (@JNJournalist) September 27, 2023
“He was charged with murder & tampering with physical evidence.” (WHAS)
I called it right after I knocked on his door, shook his hand and asked him to tell me where Crystal was.
PS. I’ve covered multiple death penalty executions in KY. pic.twitter.com/GDh8xGKMv4
An arrest 8 years later after #CrystalRogers disappeared. Indictment is sealed so many details are unknown. Brooks Houck was her boyfriend at the time Rogers vanished. He was arrested today. He’s expected in court next month. https://t.co/ZuKlH1OIRQ— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 27, 2023
YES!! YES!! Now arrest the rest of his family cause we all know they knew about it!! https://t.co/k0KhBGU3k5— Brandy Reed (@BrandyR81961852) September 27, 2023
The family has been desperate for attention to the case and worked tirelessly for years to obtain justice.
Think we all knew this from the start. Hopefully this will lead to solving not only the Crystal Rogers case, but her dad, Jason Ellis and maybe even the Mother/Daughter murders that happened in my hometown. Know my fam will sleep easier tonight. https://t.co/4vWESszrdf— Drew-Ish (@DublDownDrew) September 27, 2023
Citizens of the area also seem very relieved.
We have waited years for this news- Prayers for Sherry Ballard and Crystal's children 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aeOgNv97tx— Kathleen (@Kathleen2380) September 27, 2023
What a news drop on a Wednesday morning. Finally, this family might be closer to getting some answers! https://t.co/Z5QAbMpiN8— Dani Carter-Ford (@producerdani) September 27, 2023
My first day working in Louisville the FBI was searching his property. That was seven years ago and I’ve been following this story ever since https://t.co/g1kHCzYu8s— Courtney Shaw (@courtneyshaw13) September 27, 2023
Glad y'all didn't give up on this case— Collins (@collinscollin77) September 27, 2023
The good old boys' club and corruption in Bardstown tried to cover this up— I support Marty Pollio and JCPS (@Brohmtime) September 27, 2023
I'm just thankful that @FBILouisville was able to step-in and get justice
If they had not gotten involved, the good old boys' club cover-up in Bardstown would have prevailed
Justice is served
This is law enforcement at its finest. Pursuing justice for actual crimes negatively effecting Americans and not just pursuing politically motivated nonsense. Prayers this family finally finds the peace they so deserve.
