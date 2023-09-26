Calm down! 'The View' has a full-on tantrum over magazine cover mocking Pelosi and Biden's age

Yesterday, we told you about 'The New Yorker' cover angering Leftists all over America. Today, on 'The View', the ladies made sure to register their own outrage over a publication daring to point out the obvious.

Joy Behar whines about the New Yorker including Nancy Pelosi on their cover of politicians too old and to be holding office: I hate that cover... she's as sharp as a tack."



Whoopi calls it "insulting" and argues "Is Biden doing his job even if he falls on the floor?" pic.twitter.com/3NNfBnJBgW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 26, 2023

Obviously, the leader the country falling all over himself constantly is supposed to inspire confidence.

Whoopi claims Biden is "doing more than showing up to work and functioning."

"Joe Biden can fall down 55 times, that's not going to make me think he can't do the job," she boasts.

She also claims Social Security is fine and is not and has never been in danger of going bankrupt. pic.twitter.com/ovNdZdgiHH — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 26, 2023

Anti-American Sunny Hostin SHOUTS: "One of the things I notice in this country is that we do not value experience and age. We just do not."

"Your Google degree...does not equal Nancy Pelosi's experience!" pic.twitter.com/Ejo0qG1BBs — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 26, 2023

Joy declares that it's better Biden gets reelected and "dies in office" because "the country will survive it, but if Trump wins, the country will not survive it. That's a fact." pic.twitter.com/XcLlEmPx0o — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 26, 2023

From the floor? — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) September 26, 2023

The bar is so low it is literally on the floor at this point.

@Alyssafarah on the view today why did you not tell Whoopi when she asked if Joe Biden’s not doing his job, the truth?! GROW A PAIR! Hell No he’s not doing his job! He’s giving Ukraine billions of dollars to protect their border and our border is wide open for all to come in. — Larry Luttrell (@LarryLuttrell3) September 26, 2023

Allegedly, Alyssa is on the show to give the 'conservative' point of view, but she is clearly terrified of the other ladies, so the show becomes nothing but Leftists patting each other on the back while she plays with her hair.

A man of character? Joe Biden is a decrepit, senile thief. — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) September 26, 2023

Clearly, his failing state of mind is a huge concern, but way more concerning is his overall character, no matter his age.

Sunny Hostin is easily the dumbest person on TV — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) September 26, 2023

The ladies on that show are all fighting hard for that title, to be honest.

Why? It is funny, and relevant. Seems like a perfect "New Yorker" cover.

How many people their age are in government right now? How old was Strom Thurmond when he retired? 100? It is like they are trying to beat his "score" — Eruanion Nolaquen (@JonathanWessner) September 26, 2023

Americans should absolutely respect the wisdom that comes with age and experience. Suggesting Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have shared their 'wisdom' with the country long enough is also a fair point. There comes a time in the human experience when we are no longer as sharp as we once were. It's clear that time has come and 'The New Yorker' cover was absolutely accurate.