Calm down! 'The View' has a full-on tantrum over magazine cover mocking Pelosi and Biden's age

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:25 PM on September 26, 2023

Yesterday, we told you about 'The New Yorker' cover angering Leftists all over America. Today, on 'The View', the ladies made sure to register their own outrage over a publication daring to point out the obvious.

Obviously, the leader the country falling all over himself constantly is supposed to inspire confidence.

The bar is so low it is literally on the floor at this point.

Allegedly, Alyssa is on the show to give the 'conservative' point of view, but she is clearly terrified of the other ladies, so the show becomes nothing but Leftists patting each other on the back while she plays with her hair.

Clearly, his failing state of mind is a huge concern, but way more concerning is his overall character, no matter his age.

The ladies on that show are all fighting hard for that title, to be honest.

Americans should absolutely respect the wisdom that comes with age and experience. Suggesting Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have shared their 'wisdom' with the country long enough is also a fair point. There comes a time in the human experience when we are no longer as sharp as we once were. It's clear that time has come and 'The New Yorker' cover was absolutely accurate.

