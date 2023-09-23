A reporter tried to get into fancy NY eateries dressed like Fetterman ... and hilarity ensued

If you haven't been living under a rock, you've heard about the Senate bending the dress code rules to suit John Fetterman. We thought he was against white privilege, but here we are. Jon Levine of the 'New York Post' decided to have a bit of fun with it. Levine donned Fetterman's usual uniform of gym shorts and a hoodie and attempted to dine in some of New York's finest eateries.

I went to New York City's nicest restaurants dressed as John Fetterman — It didn't go well!https://t.co/N1U7i36qLe — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 23, 2023

Intrepid Post reporter Jon Levine learned that hard truth this week when he crisscrossed the Big Apple’s culinary landmarks wearing Fetterman’s trademark hoodie, gym shorts and sneakers and tried to gain entry — only to face scorn and mockery from maître d’s with more common sense than Congress. “He would not be permitted here,” sniffed a maître d at Daniel on the Upper East Side, where a seven-course tasting menu runs $275. She admitted she didn’t know who Fetterman was. “We have turned away guests for being improperly dressed regardless of their occupation,” she continued.

What if they claim they are depressed though? Heh.

Le Bernardin’s wine director, Aldo Sohm, said jackets and pants were on loan to those with Fetterman’s fashion sense. At the double-Michelin star Jean-Georges near Columbus Circle, no less than four sentinels outside its dining room vetoed The Post’s entry, ending the dream of feasting on the famed $368, 10-course tasting menu that includes caviar salad, king crab and smoked squab. “Inside we don’t allow shorts,” said one, repeatedly insisting it would be “impossible” to get around the dress code, which also forbids jeans, sneakers and sweatshirts.

So, apparently our Senate has lower standards than places to eat in New York. What a world.

This would be a major scoop if the Senate held its votes on child poverty or climate change at Le Bernardin https://t.co/xiaNgkWfJ6 — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) September 23, 2023

The Senate is supposed to be an actual job though, so yeah, generally there is some expectation you appear to bathe daily.

(Again idc about the senate dress code, it is what it is and will probably get overturned but my point stands that staff should have the same benefit and that Fetterman looks ridiculous) https://t.co/O4xkBu65IL — Lori_Trahan_Stan (@Ryan242007) September 23, 2023

This actually sounds like Fetterman, exactly. He should get to wear shorts, but the staff who actually does the menial tasks and earns the lower salaries, have to dress up.

Work and establishments have dress codes. You can choose to not work there or eat there or whatever https://t.co/WEyS1KgLmZ — Thomas Giffin (@tgiffinOU) September 23, 2023

When Fetterman ran for the Senate, he knew the dress code. He still chose to 'apply' for that job. Now, he is asking the job to accommodate him. That is the problem, here.

Jon Levine works harder than John Fetterman. Can confirm. ✅ https://t.co/u37bxv2sOs — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) September 23, 2023

A literal cat works harder than John Fetterman.

They have a dress code, senate doesn’t. This is reporting now? — Adelu1219 (@adelu1219) September 23, 2023

Again, the Senate DOES have a dress code. Like the spoiled rich man he is, once he was elected, Fetterman decided to throw a tantrum so he could wear what he wanted. It's the ultimate in coddled behavior. None of us should be surprised to see it coming from a man supported by his parents for most of his adult life.

You don't have the ruling class privilege that Fetterman does. — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) September 23, 2023

Bingo! He has had it his whole life and he wasn't about to change for the Senate.

