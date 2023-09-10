New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts

Rebekah Jones says fact checking her is criminal activity
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:23 PM on September 10, 2023

Lately, much has been written about the immigration crisis in New York. The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, is begging the federal government and anyone else who will listen, to help his 'sanctuary city' with the overflow of migrants. Some New York leaders disagree with him and took to Twitter to say so.

Yes, we should support immigration, legal immigration, that is.

The Chief of Staff for New York State Assemblyman, Michael Reilly, shot back with a thread of his own.

It is not fair for people to jump the line in front of people waiting and utilizing the legal process. Incentivizing illegal behavior is not the way to secure our border.

Illegal immigration impacts the ability of federal and state governments to assist citizens in actual need. 

When Leftists have no argument, they resort to 'racism'. Every single time.

Bingo! A 'better job in the United States' is not an actual claim for asylum. It's harming people in danger who need to come to the United States to preserve their lives. A country must have a border and a functioning immigration process, particularly a country like the United States of America.

