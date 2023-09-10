New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts

Lately, much has been written about the immigration crisis in New York. The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, is begging the federal government and anyone else who will listen, to help his 'sanctuary city' with the overflow of migrants. Some New York leaders disagree with him and took to Twitter to say so.

Raise your hand 🙋🏽if you or someone you love immigrated to #NYC from another country. We are the best city on earth because of immigrants - don’t get it twisted! — Crystal Hudson (@crystalrhudson) September 7, 2023

Yes, we should support immigration, legal immigration, that is.

Councilwoman, to use your own words, don’t get it twisted!



The immigrants who came to America legally a century ago — like my family through Ellis Island — are not the same as those flooding through the U.S. southern border illegally today.



A short #thread🧵… https://t.co/vGMb0cGLzV — Peter Giunta (@PeterGiunta) September 8, 2023

The Chief of Staff for New York State Assemblyman, Michael Reilly, shot back with a thread of his own.

Those immigrants, like my great grandparents, fled political extremism (fascism and communism) in Europe to seek a better life for their family in America.



They gave up all they had in Italy and settled in #NYC to pursue their #AmericanDream — never on the promise of a handout. — Peter Giunta (@PeterGiunta) September 8, 2023

Those coming through illegally at the U.S. southern border have effectively skipped tens of thousands of legitimate asylum seekers on the promise of a handout — free housing, insurance, school, phone — and high-paying work.



Don’t forget, they’re unvetted and unvaccinated. — Peter Giunta (@PeterGiunta) September 8, 2023

I agree, we are the best city on earth because of immigrants — but let’s not twist reality with your political agenda.@NYCMayor and @GovKathyHochul need to step up pressure on @POTUS — remove the migrants from #NYC, secure the southern border, and reform the immigration system. — Peter Giunta (@PeterGiunta) September 8, 2023

It is not fair for people to jump the line in front of people waiting and utilizing the legal process. Incentivizing illegal behavior is not the way to secure our border.

& taxpayers spent ZERO on them! This isn’t about the people, it’s about the cost. Emotional arguments don’t pay bills. — katie wright (@katiewr31413491) September 9, 2023

Great point! $12B in annual spending is what has been projected to accommodate these individuals.#NYC agencies are already dealing with 2% cut in budget this year and have now been told to cut an additional 5% in spending.



This will impact schools, police, healthcare, etc. — Peter Giunta (@PeterGiunta) September 9, 2023

Illegal immigration impacts the ability of federal and state governments to assist citizens in actual need.

republicans have decided that asylum isn’t a legal process cause they don’t like it and brown people are using it https://t.co/aHkxqfACpV — aaron from queens 🫡 (@aaronnarraph) September 9, 2023

When Leftists have no argument, they resort to 'racism'. Every single time.

The reality is the system is being flooded with false asylum claims, which was never the purpose of asylum, for people to claim it to get easy entry for economic migration. https://t.co/P4oqVqxeI1 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 10, 2023

“Brown” people have been getting asylum in U.S. for a very long time, provided they had legitimate claims. There are immigration lawyers who stopped taking cases because there are so many false claims. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 10, 2023

Sure but it’s an entirely different process. It’s not really supposed to be that anyone can show up at the border and US instantly takes them in because they claim asylum, even if they’re clearly not asylees. That has overwhelmed US intake capacities https://t.co/4JdA71dpWt — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 10, 2023

U.S. debates about immigration are primarily about resources and the law, many of the border communities in U.S. are themselves Latino majority. It’s not about culture, it’s about capacity and intake, it’s going far beyond what US has built process for. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 10, 2023

Bingo! A 'better job in the United States' is not an actual claim for asylum. It's harming people in danger who need to come to the United States to preserve their lives. A country must have a border and a functioning immigration process, particularly a country like the United States of America.

